Antofagasta 2021 Half Year Results: 19.08.2021

Antofagasta 2021 Half Year Results

Thursday 19th August 2021

Antofagasta plc will release its results for the half year ended 30 June 2021 on Thursday 19th August 2021.

Announcement, presentation video and slides

The 2021 HY Results announcement, a presentation video and slides will be available on our website www.antofagasta.co.ukfrom 7:00am (BST) on the 19th August 2021.

Q&A video conference

On behalf of the Company, we would like to invite you to participate in a Q&A video conference call with our CEO, CFO and VP of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability which will be open to all investors. The link will be included in our results announcement and is also given below.

Date 19th August 2021 Time 1:00 pm (BST) Link Please join the conference here

For those investors and analysts who are not able to join the Zoom Webinar video conference, please join via telephone using the conference call details below. You will be able to hear the Q&A and also ask questions over the telephone (Confirmation code: 2687018). Both video and telephone participants will have to register before they can participate in the call so please leave enough time to do this before the call begins.