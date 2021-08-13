Antofagasta 2021 Half Year Results: 19.08.2021

Antofagasta 2021 Half Year Results
Thursday 19th August 2021
Antofagasta plc will release its results for the half year ended 30 June 2021 on Thursday 19th August 2021.
Announcement, presentation video and slides
The 2021 HY Results announcement, a presentation video and slides will be available on our website www.antofagasta.co.ukfrom 7:00am (BST) on the 19th August 2021.
Q&A video conference
On behalf of the Company, we would like to invite you to participate in a Q&A video conference call with our CEO, CFO and VP of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability which will be open to all investors. The link will be included in our results announcement and is also given below.
Date
19th August 2021
Time
1:00 pm (BST)
Link
Please join the conference here
For those investors and analysts who are not able to join the Zoom Webinar video conference, please join via telephone using the conference call details below. You will be able to hear the Q&A and also ask questions over the telephone (Confirmation code: 2687018). Both video and telephone participants will have to register before they can participate in the call so please leave enough time to do this before the call begins.
Location
Phone Type
Phone Number
Belgium, Brussels
Local
+32 (0) 2 404 0659
Denmark, Copenhagen
Local
+45 35 15 80 49
France, Paris
Local
+33 (0) 1 70 72 25 50
Germany, Frankfurt
Local
+49 (0) 69 2222 25574
Italy, Rome
Local
+39 06 8750 0723
Netherlands, Amsterdam
Local
+31 (0) 20 703 8211
Spain, Madrid
Local
+34 91 419 2307
Switzerland, Geneva
Local
+41 (0) 22 567 5729
United Kingdom, Local
Local
+44 (0) 330 336 9126
United States, Los Angeles
Local
+1 323 794 2590
United States/Canada
Tollfree/Freephone
888 394 8218
