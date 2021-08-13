Log in
Antofagasta 2021 Half Year Results: 19.08.2021

08/13/2021 | 04:11am EDT
Antofagasta 2021 Half Year Results

Thursday 19th August 2021

Antofagasta plc will release its results for the half year ended 30 June 2021 on Thursday 19th August 2021.

Announcement, presentation video and slides

The 2021 HY Results announcement, a presentation video and slides will be available on our website www.antofagasta.co.ukfrom 7:00am (BST) on the 19th August 2021.

Q&A video conference

On behalf of the Company, we would like to invite you to participate in a Q&A video conference call with our CEO, CFO and VP of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability which will be open to all investors. The link will be included in our results announcement and is also given below.

Date

19th August 2021

Time

1:00 pm (BST)

Link

Please join the conference here

For those investors and analysts who are not able to join the Zoom Webinar video conference, please join via telephone using the conference call details below. You will be able to hear the Q&A and also ask questions over the telephone (Confirmation code: 2687018). Both video and telephone participants will have to register before they can participate in the call so please leave enough time to do this before the call begins.

Location

Phone Type

Phone Number

Belgium, Brussels

Local

+32 (0) 2 404 0659

Denmark, Copenhagen

Local

+45 35 15 80 49

France, Paris

Local

+33 (0) 1 70 72 25 50

Germany, Frankfurt

Local

+49 (0) 69 2222 25574

Italy, Rome

Local

+39 06 8750 0723

Netherlands, Amsterdam

Local

+31 (0) 20 703 8211

Spain, Madrid

Local

+34 91 419 2307

Switzerland, Geneva

Local

+41 (0) 22 567 5729

United Kingdom, Local

Local

+44 (0) 330 336 9126

United States, Los Angeles

Local

+1 323 794 2590

United States/Canada

Tollfree/Freephone

888 394 8218

Disclaimer

Antofagasta plc published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 08:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
