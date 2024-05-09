Moving now to climate change, we recognise the importance and impact that this is having on our society. We know - we see every day - the consequences of changing environmental conditions in the regions in which we operate.

With this in mind, we developed new emissions targets last year, having met our previous goals in 2022. We recently announced these targets alongside our Climate Action Plan, which you can find on our website.

Our main area of focus in advancing toward our Scope 1 and 2 targets is the reduction of diesel use, which represents around 60% of Scope 1 emissions from our Mining Division. Our Scope 2 emissions have largely been eliminated through our move to renewable electricity over the last several years.