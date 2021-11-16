Log in
    ANTO   GB0000456144

ANTOFAGASTA PLC

(ANTO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/15 11:35:03 am
1460 GBX   -1.88%
02:06aANTOFAGASTA : Capital Markets Day on 14 December 2021
PU
11/12The Mining Truck of the Future
PU
11/08FTSE 100 Index Closes Slightly Lower
DJ
Antofagasta : Capital Markets Day on 14 December 2021

11/16/2021 | 02:06am EST
NEWS RELEASE, 16 NOVEMBER 2021

CAPITAL MARKETS DAY ON 14 DECEMBER 2021

Antofagasta ("the Company") will hold a virtual Capital Markets Day event for investors and analysts from 14:00 to 17:00 GMT on Tuesday 14 December.

The event will be hosted by Iván Arriagada, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and will include presentations from Antofagasta's senior management team on the Company's strategy of reliable and responsible performance with a focus on embedded growth.

Key highlights to be presented will be:

  • An update on operational, financial and ESG performance
  • A focus on growth
  • New technology and innovation, including the Company's proprietary primary sulphide leach technology
  • A fireside chat with Andrés Velasco, a former Finance Minister of Chile and current Dean of the School of Public Policy at the London School of Economics
  • Virtual site tour of Los Pelambres from the pit to the port
  • Ask the management - a live interactive Q&A session

Further details on how to attend the event will be released nearer the time.

Investors - London

Media - London

Andrew Lindsay

alindsay@antofagasta.co.uk

Carole Cable

antofagasta@brunswickgroup.com

Telephone

+44 20 7808 0988

Telephone

+44 20 7404 5959

Rosario Orchard

rorchard@antofagasta.co.uk

Telephone

+44 20 7808 0988

Media - Santiago

Pablo Orozco

porozco@aminerals.cl

Carolina Pica

cpica@aminerals.cl

Telephone

+56 2 2798 7000

Disclaimer

Antofagasta plc published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 07:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
