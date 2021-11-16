Antofagasta : Capital Markets Day on 14 December 2021

NEWS RELEASE, 16 NOVEMBER 2021

CAPITAL MARKETS DAY ON 14 DECEMBER 2021

Antofagasta ("the Company") will hold a virtual Capital Markets Day event for investors and analysts from 14:00 to 17:00 GMT on Tuesday 14 December.

The event will be hosted by Iván Arriagada, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and will include presentations from Antofagasta's senior management team on the Company's strategy of reliable and responsible performance with a focus on embedded growth.

Key highlights to be presented will be:

An update on operational, financial and ESG performance

A focus on growth

New technology and innovation, including the Company's proprietary primary sulphide leach technology

A fireside chat with Andrés Velasco, a former Finance Minister of Chile and current Dean of the School of Public Policy at the London School of Economics

Virtual site tour of Los Pelambres from the pit to the port

Ask the management - a live interactive Q&A session

Further details on how to attend the event will be released nearer the time.