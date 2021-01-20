Antofagasta : Quarterly Production Report - Q4 2020

NEWS RELEASE, 20 JANUARY 2021

Q4 2020 PRODUCTION REPORT

FULL YEAR GUIDANCE ACHIEVED

STRONG FINAL QUARTER

Antofagasta plc CEO, Iván Arriagada said: "Despite a challenging year that was placed on the world by COVID-19, the resilience and flexibility of our operations has meant that we have finished the year strongly, achieving full year production guidance and lower cash costs than in 2019.

"Full year copper production was 733,900 tonnes and cash costs were $1.14/lb, reflecting the resilience and flexibility of the Company in the face of the year's challenges.

"Our priority during 2020 was to protect the health and safety of our employees and contractors, and the communities near our operations, and that will not change as we keep in place all the health protocols we successfully implemented in 2020. I am also pleased to report that, for a second year in a row, there were no fatalities and our safety performance continues to improve at all our operations.

"We expect another solid performance in 2021 with copper production of 730-760,000 tonnes at a net cash cost of $1.25/lb as ore grades increase at Centinela Concentrates and operating efficiency at our mines remains high."

HIGHLIGHTS

PRODUCTION

Copper production for the full year was 733,900 tonnes , in line with guidance and 4.7% lower than the record production in 2019 mainly on expected lower grades at Centinela Concentrates

Copper production in Q4 2020 was 192,600 tonnes , 13.6% higher than in the previous quarter on higher throughput at all operations

, 13.6% higher than in the previous quarter on higher throughput at all operations Gold production for the quarter was 54,700 ounces, 42.8% higher than in the previous quarter as throughput, grades and recoveries increased at Centinela. Full year production was above guidance at 204,100 ounces, 27.7% less than in 2019, on expected lower grades at Centinela

Molybdenum production in the quarter was 3,700 tonnes , 8.8% higher than the previous quarter on higher throughput at Los Pelambres. For the full year, production was 12,600 tonnes, 8.6% higher than in 2019 and within guidance

CASH COSTS

Cash costs before by-product credits in 2020 were $1.56/lb , 9c/lb lower than last year due the weaker Chilean peso, lower input costs and continued tight cost control, partially offset by lower production

by-product credits in 2020 were $1.56/lb Cash costs before by-product credits in Q4 2020 were $1.63/lb , 1.9% higher than in Q3 2020 due to stronger exchange rate and the impact of the one-off signing bonus payable following the successful completion of labour negotiations at Centinela

by-product credits in Q4 2020 were $1.63/lb Net cash costs for the full year were $1.14/lb , below guidance and 6.6% lower than in 2019 due to lower cash costs before by-product credits

, below guidance and 6.6% lower than in 2019 due to lower cash costs before by-product credits Net cash costs in Q4 2020 were $1.14/lb , 4.2% lower than in the previous quarter, reflecting the higher by- products credits, partially offset by the increase in cash costs before by-products credits

