2022 REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENTS

INTRODUCTION

This report details payments to governments made by Antofagasta plc and its subsidiary undertakings ("Antofagasta" or "the Group") relating to activities involving the exploration, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, for the year ended 31 December 2022. This report has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the UK's Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015) ("the Regulations"), which enacted EU Accounting Directive 2013/34/EU, as well as the related requirements set out in the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority.

ANTOFAGASTA PLC

Antofagasta is a Chile-based copper mining group. The Group currently operates four copper mines in Chile, and has a significant portfolio of growth opportunities located predominantly in Chile and in the United States. Mining is the Group's core business and in 2022 represented over 95% of Group revenue and EBITDA. The balance of the Group's revenue and earnings are generated by its transport division, which is also in Chile.

Three of Antofagasta plc's subsidiary undertakings operate copper mines in Chile - Los Pelambres (60% owned by the Group and 40% by Non-Controlling Interests), Centinela (70% owned by the Group and 30% by Non-Controlling Interests) and Antucoya (70% owned by the Group and 30% by Non-Controlling Interests). Antofagasta also holds a 50% stake in the Zaldívar mine in Chile and is the operator of the mine. Zaldívar is accounted for as a joint venture by the Group. Each of the Group's individual mining operations are therefore held within separate Chilean legal entities.

Antofagasta Minerals S.A. is the Group's mining corporate centre, and also undertakes certain exploration and development activities. Other Group subsidiary legal entities hold investments in the Group's mining operations, mining properties, infrastructure required for the mining operations and cash generated by the mining operations, and therefore incur tax and fee payments (or refunds) relevant to this report.

The Group's principal activity outside of Chile is the Twin Metals project (100% owned by the Group) which is a copper, nickel and platinum group metals (PGM) underground mining project located in north-eastern Minnesota in the United States.

The parent company Antofagasta plc is registered in the UK and conducts no direct exploration or mining activities.

All of the revenues and operating costs of the Group's mining operations, and the large majority of the mining division's corporate costs, are therefore recorded by Group legal entities within the same tax jurisdiction, namely Chile.