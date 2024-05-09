NEWS RELEASE, 8 MAY 2024
ANTOFAGASTA PLC
RESULTS OF 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At today's Annual General Meeting, a poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed in the Notice of Meeting dated 20 March 2024.
The results of the polls are:
Annual General Meeting
Votes Cast
Resolution
Votes For
Votes
as % of
Votes
Against
Issued Share
withheld
Capital
(1)
Adopt the 2023 Annual Report
1,103,041,956
15,557
93.02%
3,327,442
and Financial Statements
100.00%
0.00%
(2)
Approve the 2023
1,067,417,624
35,807,989
93.03%
3,159,341
Remuneration Report
96.75%
3.25%
(3)
Declare a final dividend
1,106,354,096
9,931
93.30%
20,928
100.00%
0.00%
(4)
Re-electJean-Paul Luksic as a
1,047,496,591
58,866,350
93.30%
22,012
Director
94.68%
5.32%
(5)
Re-elect Francisca Castro as a
1,096,711,961
9,644,783
93.30%
28,211
Director
99.13%
0.87%
266,059,831
*
9,644,783
*
96.50%
*
3.50%
*
(6)
Re-elect Ramón Jara as a
1,070,085,318
36,271,056
93.30%
28,580
Director
96.72%
3.28%
(7)
Re-elect Juan Claro as a
1,094,064,906
12,290,969
93.30%
29,080
Director
98.89%
1.11%
(8)
Re-elect Andrónico Luksic as a
1,004,362,388
96,127,267
92.80%
5,895,298
Director
91.27%
8.73%
1
(9)
Re-elect Vivianne Blanlot as a
1,103,550,603
1,802,333
93.21%
1,032,019
Director
99.84%
0.16%
(10)
Re-elect Michael Anglin as a
1,106,153,851
201,477
93.30%
29,627
Director
99.98%
0.02%
275,501,721
*
201,477
*
99.93%
*
0.07%
*
(11)
Re-elect Tony Jensen as a
1,106,147,905
208,840
93.30%
28,210
Director
99.98%
0.02%
275,495,775
*
208,840
*
99.92%
*
0.08%
*
(12)
Re-elect Eugenia Parot as a
1,106,172,470
184,275
93.30%
28,210
Director
99.98%
0.02%
275,520,340
*
184,275
*
99.93%
*
0.07%
*
(13)
Re-elect Heather Lawrence as
1,106,173,913
181,492
93.30%
29,550
a Director
99.98%
0.02%
275,521,783
*
181,492
*
99.93%
*
0.07%
*
(14)
Re-elect Tracey Kerr as a
1,105,966,634
388,771
93.30%
29,550
Director
99.96%
0.04%
275,314,504
*
388,771
*
99.86%
*
0.14%
*
(15)
Appoint Deloitte LLP as
1,106,329,432
33,494
93.30%
22,029
auditors
100.00%
0.00%
Authorise the Audit and Risk
(16) Committee to fix the auditor's
1,106,333,397
29,736
93.30%
21,822
remuneration
100.00%
0.00%
(17)
Grant Directors authority to
1,084,230,783
22,018,492
93.29%
22,629
allot securities
98.01%
1.99%
2
Grant Directors authority to
(18)
allot securities for cash other
1,074,403,411
31,844,987
93.29%
23,506
than on a pro rata basis to
shareholders
97.12%
2.88%
Grant Directors authority to
allot securities for cash other
(19)
than on a pro rata basis to
1,068,239,124
36,694,379
93.18%
1,455,001
shareholders for the purposes
of an acquisition or specified
capital investment
96.68%
3.32%
(20)
Authorise purchase of own
1,097,971,231
7,941,433
93.26%
472,291
shares
99.28%
0.72%
Permit general meetings to be
(21) called on not less than 14
1,086,995,014
19,364,688
93.30%
21,227
days' clear notice
98.25%
1.75%
* Result of the votes cast by shareholders excluding the controlling shareholders.
Notes to the poll results
- Any proxy votes that were at the discretion of the Chairman are included in the total of "votes for" each resolution.
- Percentages of votes for and votes against each resolution are included on the basis of votes cast and therefore exclude abstentions.
- The Company had in issue 985,856,695 Ordinary Shares carrying one vote each, and 2,000,000 5% Cumulative Preference Shares carrying 100 votes each. Accordingly, the total number of votes available was 1,185,856,695 votes and the total number of votes available excluding the controlling shareholders was 350,086,090 votes at the Annual General Meeting.
- "Votes Cast as % of Issued Share Capital" represents the percentage of votes cast as a percentage of all votes that could have been cast on the resolution.
These results have been published on the Company's website (www.antofagasta.co.uk).
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of resolutions 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 passed at the Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism today and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.
Investors - London
Media - London
Rosario Orchard
rorchard@antofagasta.co.uk
Carole Cable
antofagasta@brunswickgroup.com
Robert Simmons
rsimmons@antofagasta.co.uk
Telephone
+44 20 7404 5959
Telephone
+44 20 7808 0988
Media - Santiago
Pablo Orozco
porozco@aminerals.cl
Carolina Pica
cpica@aminerals.cl
Telephone
+56 2 2798 7000
Cautionary Statement
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those regarding the Group's strategy, plans, objectives or future operating or financial performance, reserve and resource estimates, commodity demand and trends in commodity prices, growth opportunities, and any assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Words such as "intend", "aim", "project", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "believe", "expect", "may", "should", "will", "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are beyond the Group's control. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which apply only as at the date of this report. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Group's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Group will operate in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: natural events, global economic and financial conditions (which may affect our business, results of operations or financial condition); various political, economic, legal, regulatory, social and other risks and uncertainties across jurisdictions in which the Group operates; changes to mining concessions or the imposition of new mining royalties, or changes to existing mining royalties in the jurisdictions in which the Group operates; the Group's ability to comply with the extensive body of regulations governing the mining industry, as well as the need to manage relationships with local communities; the ongoing effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic; demand, supply and prices for copper and other long-term commodity price assumptions (as they materially affect the timing and feasibility of future projects and developments); trends in the copper mining industry and conditions of the international copper markets; the effect of currency exchange rates on commodity prices and operating costs; the availability and costs associated with mining inputs and labour; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; risks, hazards and/or events and conditions inherent to the mining industry, which may affect our operations or facilities; employee relations; climate change as well as the effects of extreme weather conditions; the outcome of any litigation arbitration, regulatory or administrative proceedings to which the Group is and may be subject in the future; and actions and activities of governmental authorities, including changes to laws, regulations or taxation.
Except as required by applicable law, rule or regulation, the Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.
No statement in this announcement is intended as a profit forecast or estimate for any period. No statement in this announcement should be interpreted to indicate a particular level of profit and, as a consequence, it should not be possible to derive a profit figure for any future period from this report.
