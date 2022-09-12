Advanced search
    ANTO   GB0000456144

ANTOFAGASTA PLC

(ANTO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  16:35 09/09/2022 BST
1195.50 GBX   +3.87%
07:38aAntofagasta Says Los Pelambres Desalination Plant Work on Hold After Accident
DJ
09/09FTSE 100 Closes Higher on Gains for Energy, Mining Stocks
DJ
09/09FTSE 100 Rises as Mining, Oil Stocks Gain
DJ
News 
Summary

Antofagasta Says Los Pelambres Desalination Plant Work on Hold After Accident

09/12/2022 | 07:38am BST
By Kyle Morris


Antofagasta PLC said Monday that works on the Los Pelambres desalination plant project in Chile have been put on hold as a precautionary measure after sea swells overturned a construction platform on Aug. 15.

The mining company said that the Chilean environmental authority requested the suspension on Friday until the clean-up of the sunk equipment carrying fuel or lubricants is carried out to remove the rise of any environmental damage.

The severe sea swells overturned a construction platform, but there has been no significant environmental impact or damage to the works, Antofagasta said. The recovery of the lost equipment and materials is expected to be completed once weather conditions improve.

There has to date been no material impact to the expected completion date of the desalination plant project.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 0237ET

