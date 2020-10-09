Antofagasta : announces pricing of bond

NEWS RELEASE, 9 OCTOBER 2020

ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANNOUNCES PRICING OF US$500 MILLION OF 2.375% SENIOR

UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030

Antofagasta plc ("Antofagasta", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that yesterday it agreed the pricing of its inaugural issuance of US$500 million at 2.375% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030 (the "Notes"). Antofagasta intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance for general corporate purposes. The Notes are being offered and sold pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for the Notes to be admitted to the

official list of the FCA. Application is intended to be made to the London Stock Exchange plc for the Notes to be

admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's regulated market. Settlement and issue of the Notes are

expected to occur on 14 October 2020.

Investors - London Media - London Andrew Lindsay alindsay@antofagasta.co.uk Carole Cable antofagasta@brunswickgroup.com Andres Vergara avergara@antofagasta.co.uk Will Medvei antofagasta@brunswickgroup.com Telephone +44 20 7808 0991 Telephone +44 20 7404 5959

Media - Santiago Pablo Orozco porozco@aminerals.cl Paola Raffo praffo.van@aminerals.cl Telephone +56 2 2798 7000

