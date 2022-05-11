Antofagasta : announces pricing of bond

NEWS RELEASE, 11 MAY 2022

ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANNOUNCES PRICING OF US$500 MILLION OF 5.625% SENIOR

UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2032

Antofagasta plc ("Antofagasta", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that yesterday it agreed the pricing of its issuance of US$500 million of 5.625% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2032 (the "Notes"). Antofagasta intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance for debt repayment. The Notes are being offered and sold pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for the Notes to be admitted to the official list of the FCA. Application is intended to be made to the London Stock Exchange plc for the Notes to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's regulated market. Settlement and issue of the Notes are expected to occur on 13 May 2022.

Investors - London Andrew Lindsay Rosario Orchard Telephonealindsay@antofagasta.co.ukrorchard@antofagasta.co.uk +44 20 7808 0991

Media - London Carole Cable

antofagasta@brunswickgroup.com

Telephone

+44 20 7404 5959

Media - Santiago Pablo Orozco Carolina Pica Telephone

porozco@aminerals.clcpica@aminerals.cl +56 2 2798 7000

