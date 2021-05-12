Antofagasta : Annual General Meeting - AGM Address & Presentation

NEWS RELEASE, 12 MAY 2021
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
CHAIRMAN'S ADDRESS AND CEO'S PRESENTATION
Antofagasta plc (the "Company") will today hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders in London at 2:00pm BST.
The Chairman, Jean-Paul Luksic, will address shareholders and the CEO, Iván Arriagada, will make a presentation. Both the address and the presentation can be found on the Company's website (www.antofagasta.co.uk).
