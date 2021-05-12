Log in
    ANTO   GB0000456144

ANTOFAGASTA PLC

(ANTO)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/12 03:16:09 am
1880.5 GBX   +0.56%
03:06aANTOFAGASTA  : Annual General Meeting - AGM Address & Presentation
PU
02:04aANTOFAGASTA  : sets new emissions targets
PU
05/05Biden admin still undecided on Minnesota copper mine project - Vilsack
RE
Antofagasta : Annual General Meeting - AGM Address & Presentation

05/12/2021 | 03:06am EDT
NEWS RELEASE, 12 MAY 2021

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

CHAIRMAN'S ADDRESS AND CEO'S PRESENTATION

Antofagasta plc (the "Company") will today hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders in London at 2:00pm BST.

The Chairman, Jean-Paul Luksic, will address shareholders and the CEO, Iván Arriagada, will make a presentation. Both the address and the presentation can be found on the Company's website (www.antofagasta.co.uk).

Investors - London

Media - London

Andrew Lindsay

alindsay@antofagasta.co.uk

Carole Cable

antofagasta@brunswickgroup.com

Telephone

+44 20 7808 0988

Telephone

+44 20 7404 5959

Rosario Orchard

rorchard@antofagasta.co.uk

Telephone

+44 20 7808 0988

Media - Santiago

Pablo Orozco

porozco@aminerals.cl

Carolina Pica

cpica@aminerals.cl

Telephone

+56 2 2798 7000

Disclaimer

Antofagasta plc published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 07:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
