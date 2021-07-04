Log in
    ANTO   GB0000456144

ANTOFAGASTA PLC

(ANTO)
Antofagasta : Copper advances on robust U.S. job data

07/04/2021 | 11:22pm EDT
July 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday as data showing an acceleration in U.S. hiring boosted hopes of stronger demand for metals and a sustained recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5% to $9,420 a tonne by 0301 GMT, and the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.8% to 68,900 yuan ($10,657.39) a tonne.

U.S. companies hired the most workers in 10 months in June, raising wages and offering incentives to entice millions of unemployed Americans sitting at home, in a tentative sign that a labor shortage hanging over the economy was starting to ease.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Global copper smelting activity slipped in June after a rebound a month earlier as Chinese plants closed for maintenance while production of nickel pig iron jumped, data from satellite surveillance of copper plants showed.

* Chilean miner Antofagasta PLC signed contracts to supply Chinese copper smelters with copper concentrate at treatment charges of around the mid-$50s per tonne in deals covering at least half of next year, sources said.

* ShFE aluminium rose 2.2% to 19,115 yuan a tonne, nickel advanced 2.1% to 137,520 yuan a tonne and tin increased 2% to 215,820 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Most Asian stocks gained, extending the rally that took global equities to a record high after a U.S. jobs report signalled the economic recovery remained intact but didn't yet warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Reserve Assets Total June

0750 France Markit Serv, Comp PMIs June

0755 Germany Markit Services PMI June

0755 Germany Markit Comp Final PMI June

0800 EU Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs June

($1 = 6.4650 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 037 M - -
Net income 2021 1 274 M - -
Net cash 2021 33,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 4,49%
Capitalization 19 717 M 19 672 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,80x
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 6 728
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart ANTOFAGASTA PLC
Duration : Period :
Antofagasta plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTOFAGASTA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 20,00 $
Average target price 21,84 $
Spread / Average Target 9,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Iván Arriagada Herrera Group Chief Executive Officer
Mauricio Ortiz Group Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Luksic Fontbona Non-Executive Chairman
Hernán Menares Vice President-Operations
Manuel Lino Silva de Sousa-Oliveira Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTOFAGASTA PLC0.42%19 850
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.25.03%15 968
VEDANTA LIMITED62.36%13 097
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED29.06%10 494
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.4.45%10 037
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-21.27%5 601