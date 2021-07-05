Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Antofagasta plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANTO   GB0000456144

ANTOFAGASTA PLC

(ANTO)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Antofagasta : Copper prices climb as U.S. job data boosts demand prospects

07/05/2021 | 01:53am EDT
July 5 (Reuters) - Prices of copper, often used as a gauge of global economic health, advanced on Monday on hopes of stronger demand for metals and amid a sustained U.S. economic recovery after data showed an acceleration in hiring in the world's biggest economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.5% at $9,427.50 a tonne, as of 0528 GMT, and the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.8% to 68,880 yuan ($10,659.24) a tonne.

U.S. companies in June hired the most workers in 10 months, raising wages and offering incentives to entice millions of unemployed Americans sitting at home, in a tentative sign that a labour shortage hanging over the economy was starting to ease.

"Wage growth tends to lead to strong demand for durable goods, a key sector for the metals markets," said ANZ analysts in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Global copper smelting activity slipped in June after a rebound a month earlier as Chinese plants closed for maintenance while production of nickel pig iron jumped, data from satellite surveillance of copper plants showed.

* Chilean miner Antofagasta PLC signed contracts to supply Chinese copper smelters with copper concentrate at treatment charges of around the mid-$50s per tonne in deals covering at least half of next year, sources said.

* ShFE aluminium rose 2.9% to 19,235 yuan a tonne, nickel advanced 1.9% to 137,270 yuan a tonne and tin increased 2.4% to 216,600 yuan a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium inventories in ShFE warehouses <AL-STX-SGH> fell to 278,383 tonnes, their lowest since Feb. 10, while copper stocks <CU-STX-SGH> declined to their lowest since Feb. 19 at 142,520 tonnes.

* Meanwhile, copper stocks in bonded warehouses in China <SMM-CUR-BON> rose to their highest since July 2019 at 435,600 tonnes, SMM data showed.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.4620 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 037 M - -
Net income 2021 1 274 M - -
Net cash 2021 33,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 4,49%
Capitalization 19 717 M 19 672 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,80x
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 6 728
Free-Float 33,9%
Managers and Directors
Iván Arriagada Herrera Group Chief Executive Officer
Mauricio Ortiz Group Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Luksic Fontbona Non-Executive Chairman
Hernán Menares Vice President-Operations
Manuel Lino Silva de Sousa-Oliveira Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTOFAGASTA PLC0.42%19 850
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.25.03%15 968
VEDANTA LIMITED62.36%13 097
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED29.06%10 494
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.4.45%10 037
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-21.27%5 601