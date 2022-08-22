Antofagasta sues U.S. in bid to revive Minnesota copper project

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Antofagasta Plc's Twin Metals
subsidiary sued the U.S. government on Monday in a bid to revive
its proposed Minnesota copper and nickel mine, which Biden
administration officials had blocked this year over concerns it
could pollute a major recreational waterway.
The suit, which had been expected https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/biden-administration-kills-antofagastas-minnesota-copper-project-2022-01-26,
said the lease cancellations in January by the U.S. Department
of the Interior were "arbitrary and capricious" and that Twin
Metals should have the right to prove its project can meet
environmental standards.
The underground mine would, if built, be a major U.S. source
of copper and nickel, two metals crucial for the green energy
transition. The only existing U.S. nickel mine is set to close
by 2025.
A measure passed by Congress https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/miners-face-supply-chain-overhaul-meet-us-ev-credit-deadline-2022-08-11
this month would link the electric vehicle tax credit to
minerals produced in the United States or in allied nations, a
requirement that Twin Metals said shows its mine should be
built.
Representatives for the Interior Department could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Twin Metals asked the U.S. District Court in Washington to
restore the leases, which were first granted https://www.yahoo.com/video/1-u-no-longer-stable-155835039.html
in 1966 and have been passed between successor companies. No
mining has taken place at the site.
"Our leases were illegally canceled by the government, and
we want to stand up for what's right and what's prescribed by
law," said Dean DeBeltz, Twin Metals' director of operations and
safety.
Opponents say that U.S. environmental standards are too lax
and even if Twin Metals were to meet them, the proposed mine
could pollute the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, a 1
million-acre (405,000-hectare) preserve on the U.S.-Canada
border.
"A water-rich environment is the wrong place to mine," said
Becky Rom of the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters, a
Minnesota conservation group. "The lawsuit is almost a (last
ditch) effort on their part to try to somehow shoehorn in a
mine."
Both DeBeltz and Rom live near the proposed mine site, and
both have used their personal proximity to argue for and against
the mine, respectively.
The White House last fall proposed a 20-year ban https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/blow-twin-metals-us-proposes-mining-ban-boundary-waters-2021-10-20
on mining in the Boundary Waters, a separate but related step
to halt the mine. That proposed ban is in the regulatory review
process now. Congress is considering legislation that would
permanently ban mining in the region.
Ivan Arriagada, chief executive of Chile-based Antofagasta https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/miner-antofagastas-profit-slumps-costs-drought-2022-08-11,
told Reuters earlier this month that he expects the rising
demand for EV metals to work in the project's favor.
"The wave seems to be moving in the direction of realizing
that these projects need to be done," he said.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; additional reporting by Clara
Denina
Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)