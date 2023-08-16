Antofagasta plc is one of the world's leading copper producers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - mining operation (97.7%): 721.5 Kt of copper, 252,200 ounces of gold and 10.5 Kt of molybdenum produced in 2021; - freight transportation (2.3%): rail and road transportation (6.7 Mt transported in 2021). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (17.5%), the United Kingdom (0.7%), Europe (4.9%), Japan (24.7%), China (16.6%), Asia (20.1%), Chile (3.8%), Latin America (2.9%) and the the United States (8.8%).