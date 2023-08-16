(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and Tuesday:

FTSE 100

Morgan Stanley raises Taylor Wimpey price target to 115 (107) pence - 'equal-weight'

Morgan Stanley cuts Barratt Developments price target to 493 (511) pence - 'equal-weight'

Morgan Stanley cuts Persimmon price target to 1,119 (1,149) pence - 'underweight'

RBC cuts Anglo American price target to 2,500 (2,600) pence - 'outperform'

RBC cuts Antofagasta to 'underperform' (sector perform) - price target 1,200 (1,500) pence

Barclays cuts Segro to 'underweight' (equal weight) - price target 775 (800) pence

Berenberg raises Legal & General price target to 258 (254) pence - 'hold'

JPMorgan cuts Vodafone price target to 93 (95) pence - 'neutral'

Credit Suisse raises Rightmove price target to 617 (602) pence - 'neutral'

JPMorgan cuts abrdn price target to 181 (200) pence - 'neutral'

FTSE 250

RBC cuts Essentra price target to 230 (260) pence - 'outperform'

Credit Suisse raises Marks & Spencer price target to 260 (220) pence - outperform

Goldman Sachs raises Marks & Spencer price target to 240 (220) pence - 'neutral'

Barclays raises Marks & Spencer price target to 270 (260) pence - 'overweight'

Deutsche Bank raises Marks & Spencer price target to 260 (235) pence - 'buy'

Numis raises Marks & Spencer to 'add' (hold) - price target 250 (195) pence

Shore Capital starts Trainline with 'buy' - price target 320 pence

Goldman Sachs cuts Derwent London price target to 2,000 (2,320) pence - 'neutral'

Barclays raises Tritax Big Box to 'overweight' (underweight) - price target 165 (150) pence

Barclays reinitiates LondonMetric with 'overweight' - price target 210 pence

Jefferies raises Vesuvius price target to 620 (585) pence - 'buy'

SMALL CAP

RBC cuts Adriatic Metals price target to 320 (330) pence - 'outperform'

Peel Hunt raises TT Electronics to 'buy' (add) - price target 240 (225) pence

