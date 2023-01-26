Advanced search
U.S. blocks mining in parts of Minnesota, dealing latest blow to Antofagasta's copper project
RE
Jefferies cuts Berkeley; HSBC cuts St James's
AN
FTSE 100 Rises After Strong US Close
DJ
U.S. blocks mining in parts of Minnesota, dealing latest blow to Antofagasta's copper project

01/26/2023 | 02:53pm EST
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department on Thursday blocked mining in part of northeast Minnesota for 20 years, the latest blow to Antofagasta Plc's Twin Metals copper and nickel mining project but a step officials said is needed to protect the state's vast network of interconnected waterways.

The decision further escalates the U.S. tension over where and how to procure the minerals crucial for the green energy transition. Copper and nickel are used to build electric vehicles, solar panels, wind turbines and other renewable energy devices.

While Congress and President Joe Biden have heavily subsidized mining and minerals processing, administration officials said the risk from a mine to northern Minnesota's ecology was too great.

"With an eye toward protecting this special place for future generations, I have made this decision using the best available science and extensive public input," said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who signed an order on Thursday morning withdrawing 225,504 acres in the Superior National Forest from leasing to mining or geothermal companies through 2043.

Representatives for Chile-based Antofagasta could not immediately be reached for comment.

The region is visited each year by more than 150,000 outdoor enthusiasts, many of whom have long feared that any mine disaster could pollute rivers and quickly spread through the 1.1 million acres of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and into the Great Lakes.

The underground Twin Metals mine would, if built, be a major U.S. source of copper and nickel. The only existing U.S. nickel mine is set to close by 2025.

Haaland's decision, which had been expected, came after U.S. officials canceled the Twin Metals leases last January and rejected the mine's plan of operations, steps that essentially killed the project.

Antofagasta sued last August, claiming the decision was "arbitrary and capricious." The leases were first granted in 1966 and have been passed between successor companies. No mining has taken place at the site, near the town of Ely. Thursday's move deals another roadblock to the project, regardless of the court's decision.

Administration officials said they do not believe blocking the Twin Metals project showed they do not support mining.

"The Biden-Harris administration has been clear in our commitment to ensuring this country can mine for the minerals that are necessary to help us shift to a clean energy economy, but we have to do so in a responsible manner," an Interior Department official said.

'IRREPARABLE HARM'

Antofagasta has long said it would use the most-advanced equipment to protect the environment, but officials noted other recent mining disasters as evidence of "irreparable harm" should the company's efforts fail. Administration officials added they believed the region's economy would benefit more from recreational activity than mining.

The officials said it was unclear whether future administrations could reverse the 20-year decision. Only Congress can make the ban permanent.

Environmentalists cheered the decision. "You don't let the most polluting industry in America operate next to a pristine wilderness that contains an abundant supply of the cleanest water in the country," said Chris Knopf of Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness.

The mineral withdrawal does not affect Minnesota taconite iron ore mines operated by U.S. Steel, ArcelorMittal SA and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

The order also does not affect a proposed nickel mine from Talon Metals Corp, which last year received funding from the Biden administration, nor PolyMet Mining Corp's plans to build a copper and nickel mine in the state. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Mark Porter and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 1.06% 1805 Delayed Quote.15.56%
ARCELORMITTAL 1.88% 29.23 Real-time Quote.16.74%
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. 2.14% 21.2199 Delayed Quote.25.33%
GOLD -0.90% 1930.14 Delayed Quote.6.22%
POLYMET MINING CORP. -1.92% 3.58 Delayed Quote.0.83%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.50% 1135.07 Real-time Quote.6.90%
SILVER -0.09% 23.91 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
TALON METALS CORP. -1.10% 0.45 Delayed Quote.-8.08%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 713 M - -
Net income 2022 732 M - -
Net Debt 2022 805 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,1x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 21 983 M 21 983 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
EV / Sales 2023 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 6 883
Free-Float 34,5%
Chart ANTOFAGASTA PLC
Duration : Period :
Antofagasta plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTOFAGASTA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 22,06 $
Average target price 17,40 $
Spread / Average Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Iván Arriagada Herrera Group Chief Executive Officer
Mauricio Ortiz Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Luksic Fontbona Non-Executive Chairman
Vivianne Blanlot Soza Independent Non-Executive Director
Jorge Bande Bruck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTOFAGASTA PLC15.56%21 751
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.9.05%15 797
VEDANTA LIMITED5.79%14 844
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.7.38%11 202
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED19.10%8 428
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.16.88%6 839