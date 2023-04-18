UBS raises Antofagasta, Fresnillo to 'neutral'

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and Monday afternoon:
FTSE 100
UBS raises Antofagasta to 'neutral' (sell) - price target 1,650 (1,200) pence
UBS raises Fresnillo to 'neutral' (sell) - price target 825 (700) pence
UBS cuts Kingfisher price target to 220 (227) pence - 'sell'
JPMorgan raises Tesco price target to 290 (270) pence - 'overweight'
Citigroup cuts Barclays price target to 250 (260) pence - 'buy'
JPMorgan cuts Standard Chartered price target to 970 (1,000) pence - 'overweight'
JPMorgan cuts HSBC price target to 630 (650) pence - 'neutral'
UBS raises Centrica price target to 120 (110) pence - 'neutral'
Barclays raises BT Group price target to 240 (230) pence - 'overweight'
UBS raises National Grid price target to 1,120 (1,050) pence - 'neutral'
FTSE 250
Goldman Sachs cuts Harbour Energy price target to 390 (430) pence - 'buy'
Barclays raises Dr Martens price target to 210 (195) pence - 'overweight'
Bank of America cuts Dr Martens price target to 210 (215) pence - 'buy'
Barclays cuts Ashmore Group price target to 280 (290) pence - 'equal weight'
Credit Suisse cuts Man Group price target to 260 (310) pence - 'outperform'
SMALL CAP
Exane BNP cuts Just Eat Takeaway price target to 17 (23) EUR - 'neutral'
JPMorgan cuts Just Eat Takeaway pence price target to 1,491 (1,832) pence - 'neutral'
Goldman Sachs cuts Funding Circle price target to 62 (66) pence - 'neutral'
Liberum lifts THG to 'buy' ('hold') - price target 220 (55) pence
Credit Suisse raises Ceres Power price target to 1,000 (950) pence - 'outperform'
