Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Antofagasta plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANTO   GB0000456144

ANTOFAGASTA PLC

(ANTO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:07:31 2023-04-18 am EDT
1653.25 GBX   +2.81%
04:54aUBS raises Antofagasta, Fresnillo to 'neutral'
AN
04:04aUK job market falters; miners climb on China data
AN
04/17FTSE 100 Lifted by Miners, Oil Stocks
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS raises Antofagasta, Fresnillo to 'neutral'

04/18/2023 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and Monday afternoon:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

UBS raises Antofagasta to 'neutral' (sell) - price target 1,650 (1,200) pence

----------

UBS raises Fresnillo to 'neutral' (sell) - price target 825 (700) pence

----------

UBS cuts Kingfisher price target to 220 (227) pence - 'sell'

----------

JPMorgan raises Tesco price target to 290 (270) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Citigroup cuts Barclays price target to 250 (260) pence - 'buy'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Standard Chartered price target to 970 (1,000) pence - 'overweight'

----------

JPMorgan cuts HSBC price target to 630 (650) pence - 'neutral'

----------

UBS raises Centrica price target to 120 (110) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Barclays raises BT Group price target to 240 (230) pence - 'overweight'

----------

UBS raises National Grid price target to 1,120 (1,050) pence - 'neutral'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts Harbour Energy price target to 390 (430) pence - 'buy'

----------

Barclays raises Dr Martens price target to 210 (195) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Bank of America cuts Dr Martens price target to 210 (215) pence - 'buy'

----------

Barclays cuts Ashmore Group price target to 280 (290) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

Credit Suisse cuts Man Group price target to 260 (310) pence - 'outperform'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Exane BNP cuts Just Eat Takeaway price target to 17 (23) EUR - 'neutral'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Just Eat Takeaway pence price target to 1,491 (1,832) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts Funding Circle price target to 62 (66) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Liberum lifts THG to 'buy' ('hold') - price target 220 (55) pence

----------

Credit Suisse raises Ceres Power price target to 1,000 (950) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 3.08% 1657.57 Delayed Quote.4.04%
ASHMORE GROUP PLC -1.38% 243.6 Delayed Quote.3.17%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 2.88% 30.37 Delayed Quote.-10.87%
BARCLAYS PLC 1.65% 156.9 Delayed Quote.-2.67%
BT GROUP PLC -0.35% 158.2 Delayed Quote.41.68%
CENTRICA PLC -1.22% 113 Delayed Quote.18.63%
CERES INC. 2.56% 1444 Delayed Quote.61.10%
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC -0.76% 364.6 Delayed Quote.4.76%
CITIGROUP INC. 0.26% 49.69 Delayed Quote.9.86%
DR. MARTENS PLC 1.95% 168.72 Delayed Quote.-13.17%
FRESNILLO PLC 3.86% 805.2 Delayed Quote.-13.93%
FTSE 100 0.25% 7899.26 Delayed Quote.5.74%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.13% 19311.42 Delayed Quote.2.30%
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 0.07% 54.44 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
HARBOUR ENERGY PLC -2.63% 263.3 Delayed Quote.-11.17%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.36% 580.3 Delayed Quote.12.10%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 0.87% 15.828 Real-time Quote.-20.52%
KINGFISHER PLC 0.50% 262.8 Delayed Quote.10.76%
MAN GROUP LIMITED 0.28% 211.3 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.60% 1165.9 Real-time Quote.9.15%
NATIONAL GRID PLC -0.45% 1113.5 Delayed Quote.12.14%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.17% 1602.74 Real-time Quote.5.22%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 1.15% 649.4 Delayed Quote.3.15%
TESCO PLC 0.48% 273.7 Delayed Quote.21.36%
THG PLC -6.17% 90 Delayed Quote.118.13%
All news about ANTOFAGASTA PLC
04:54aUBS raises Antofagasta, Fresnillo to 'neutral'
AN
04:04aUK job market falters; miners climb on China data
AN
04/17FTSE 100 Lifted by Miners, Oil Stocks
DJ
04/13FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% Amid Hopes Rates Hiking Cycle End
DJ
04/11FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Up 0.6% Lifted by Miners
DJ
04/11Stocks buoyant despite gloomy IMF prediction
AN
04/11Stocks up as IMF sees high rates as "temporary"
AN
04/06Antofagasta : Minerals and MIT highlight innovation as a key pillar for the future of mini..
PU
04/05Citigroup raises Direct Line to 'buy'
AN
03/31Antofagasta : Form of Proxy for Preference Shareholders
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANTOFAGASTA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 507 M - -
Net income 2023 857 M - -
Net Debt 2023 808 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,9x
Yield 2023 2,77%
Capitalization 19 599 M 19 599 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
EV / Sales 2024 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 7 494
Free-Float 34,5%
Chart ANTOFAGASTA PLC
Duration : Period :
Antofagasta plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTOFAGASTA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 19,88 $
Average target price 18,19 $
Spread / Average Target -8,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Iván Arriagada Herrera Group Chief Executive Officer
Mauricio Ortiz Vice President-Northern Operations
Jean-Paul Luksic Fontbona Non-Executive Chairman
Vivianne Blanlot Soza Independent Non-Executive Director
Jorge Bande Bruck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTOFAGASTA PLC4.04%19 599
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.23.19%17 672
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.3.32%10 778
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED27.60%9 001
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.-3.63%5 965
TONGLING NONFERROUS METALS GROUP CO.,LTD.10.58%5 149
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer