Anton Oilfield Services : Operational Update on the Third Quarter of 2020 and Outlook for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Announcement

Operational Update on the Third Quarter of 2020 and Outlook for

the Fourth Quarter of 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Anton Oilfield Services Group (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") is pleased to announce the operational update and order backlog for the three months from 1 July to 30 September 2020 (the "Quarter").

OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW OF THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2020

In the third quarter, China remained highly efficient in pandemic prevention and control, despite local and small-scale rebounds in places like Xinjiang during the Quarter, which were quickly and effectively controlled through rapid responses and strict control of the local governments. The Chinese economy has mostly recouped from the impact of the pandemic and was in a rapid recovery. Overseas, the Group's main business market, Iraq, has gradually resumed commercial flights with the pandemic coming under control. Important business activities have resumed and bidding for projects has become active. However, globally, the pandemic still allows no optimism. The economic growth and crude oil prices remain pressured in this situation. During the Quarter, the Group continued, on one hand, to carry out strict pandemic prevention and control measures to ensure the absolute safety of employees at home and abroad, and on the other hand, actively paid attention to market and project opportunities to strive for high-quality orders.

ORDERS IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2020

In the third quarter, the Group received new orders of approximately RMB1,077.4 million, a decrease of 7.5% compared to the same period of last year. Among them, new orders in China market were about RMB657.3 million, an increase of 30.0% compared to the same period last year; new orders in the Iraq market were about RMB350.3 million, an increase of 135.4% compared to the same period last year; new orders in other overseas markets were about RMB69.8 million, a decrease of 86.3% compared to the same period last year.