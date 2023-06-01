Advanced search
Anton Oilfield Services : SPECIAL STATEMENT

06/01/2023 | 11:23pm EDT
SPECIAL STATEMENT
Special Statement
Due to a lack of sufficient understanding of the relevant information previously, Anton Dubai Branch signed a non-legal Memorandum of Understanding regarding Yemeni oilfields development on May 17, 2023.
After verifying the relevant information, Anton hereby solemnly announces the nullification of the MOU and sincerely apologizes to the parties involved.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Anton Oilfield Services (Group) Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 03:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 161 M 586 M 586 M
Net income 2023 241 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,76x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 144 M 161 M 161 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 5 829
Free-Float 69,2%
Managers and Directors
Zhi Feng Pi Chief Executive Officer
Yong Hong Fan President, Executive Director & CTO
Lin Luo Founder
Yong Yi Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Xiao Ping Zhu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP18.31%161
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-15.86%61 047
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-7.72%27 587
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-27.19%25 848
TECHNIPFMC PLC15.01%5 802
NOV INC.-29.10%5 540
