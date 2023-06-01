Anton Oilfield Services : SPECIAL STATEMENT

SPECIAL STATEMENT
editor
2023-06-02
Special Statement
Due to a lack of sufficient understanding of the relevant information previously, Anton Dubai Branch signed a non-legal Memorandum of Understanding regarding Yemeni oilfields development on May 17, 2023.
After verifying the relevant information, Anton hereby solemnly announces the nullification of the MOU and sincerely apologizes to the parties involved.
Disclaimer
