ANTON OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP

Anton Oilfield Services : T-All Inspection boosted PetroChina Tarim Oilfield Intelligent CP System Implementation

01/27/2022 | 03:09am EST
T-All Inspection boosted PetroChina Tarim Oilfield Intelligent CP System Implementation
The first large-scale intelligent CP application in the PetroChina Tarim Oilfield achieving CP intelligent management


In the January of 2022, T-All Inspection has completed 66 sets of intelligent CP posts installation and intelligent CP system setup in the Kela zone of PetroChina Tarim Oilfield. The official news has been published by the owner via their official website, which is the first large-scale intelligent CP application in the PetroChina Tarim Oilfield, achieving the CP intelligent management regionally. T-All Inspection has been working for 3 months in the Kela zone for total 23 gathering main lines and branch lines intelligent CP posts installation since the September of 2021. The 4G intelligent CP posts were installed in the telecommunications signals covered area, while the BeiDou System intelligent CP posts were installed in the telecommunications signals uncovered area, which achieved the oilfield CP data remote transmission, real-time recording, and real-time monitoring, all of issues encountered by client including test data discontinuity, long period, and high cost via CP manual measuring method were solved successfully.
Intelligent CP system includes remote monitoring terminal, data transmission network, data analysis platform, etc., which can achieve front-middle-end CP potential automatic monitoring, remote control parameter adjustment, abnormal analysis and warning functions, providing powerful convenience for client in terms of the CP system real-time operation and big data management.

Three main issues have been solved via field application:

Central management and data sharing. Intelligent CP achieves the data central demonstration, data sharing, real-time CP system operation big data via mobile software platform, and more reasonable corrosion prevention measures.

Automatic collection and improvement efficiency. Intelligent CP can set any automatic collection period, remote transmission, documentation and archive, in-time operation parameters adjustment, significant increased CP effective rate, quick and convenient data collection.

Shifting mode and intelligent management. Past management mode is "find the problem - manual test - passive processing", current management mode is "central monitoring - intelligent warning - in-time processing", which achieves intelligent management transition.

T-All inspection has been perform pilot intelligent CP system projects in Hade oil and gas exploration division, Lunnan oil and gas exploration division, Boda oil and gas exploration division, and Nanjianglimin oil and gas operation center since year 2020. All of installed intelligent CP posts in excellent conditions and T-All Inspection will always support all subsidiaries of PetroChina Tarim Oilfield for intelligent CP system construction.
Let's seize the day and live it to the full and greet the arrival of the year 2022 together for the technical supports and assurance of PetroChina Tarim Oilfield intelligent CP system.

Disclaimer

Anton Oilfield Services (Group) Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 08:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
