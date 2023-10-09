editor

2023-10-09 13:54:24

The 26th Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2023), which lasted for 4 days, concluded successfully on October 5th. As the most influential and largest professional exhibition in the global energy industry, this edition of ADIPEC featured 30 national pavilions and attracted nearly 2,200 well-known oil, gas, and energy companies to participate, along with more than 160,000 visitors from 164 countries, as well as 15,000 global decision-makers and energy CEOs.



During the exhibition, Anton Group, as an innovative and globally leading integrated oilfield technology service exhibitor, received visits and engaged in close exchanges with numerous government representatives, international oil companies (IOCs), national oil companies (NOCs), international energy companies (IECs), technology service companies, and industry partners.



The theme of this year's exhibition was "Decarbonizing. Faster. Together." Anton Group quickly responded to the global low-carbon development and seized the trend of energy transformation, fully utilizing this exhibition as a platform for cooperation, communication, and brand promotion. The innovative development of Anton's online platform cooperation business was comprehensively introduced and promoted, including Anton Mall, Anton Cooperative Business, and the Petroleum Classmate Oil and Gas Island. With the theme of "empowering collaboration, mutual development," Anton sought partners, customers, and talents, showcasing the innovative development of Anton in the oil and gas field to the world.



During the exhibition, Anton received more than 1,000 visiting clients, partners, and technology service companies, and conducted over 150 exchanges and activities. Delegations from ADNOC in the UAE, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, United Energy, Zhenhua Oil, the Indonesian oil and gas regulatory agency SKK Migas, and Indonesian TIS and other companies were invited to visit the Anton booth and carry out exchange activities, further strengthening the cooperation relationship between both parties. Anton introduced its comprehensive scenario business platform and full range of innovative services. Anton Mall fully showcased Anton's products and technologies, providing online services including precise engineering technology, independent innovation service brands, and platform services, helping oilfield customers maximize asset value and greatly enhancing Anton's brand image on the international stage.



Anton Group had rich exchanges with high-level clients from international oil companies and international energy companies including Shell, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, and Weatherford, discussing industry trends, development directions, and deepening cooperation. Anton promoted its cooperative business to clients with the aim of providing sales services to suppliers and comprehensive product selection services to customers, helping suppliers achieve global sales and helping oilfield customers find the best suppliers. It efficiently connected all parties, empowered collaboration with industry stakeholders, and promoted the ecological development of the global oil and gas industry.



The exhibition also attracted clients and partners from different regions such as the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia. The Anton exhibition team communicated with over 200 domestic and foreign suppliers and partners. Through the on-site display in the oil and gas pavilion, Anton highlighted the significant online traffic and network effects it brings to the oil and gas industry ecosystem. Suppliers and partners were invited to join the oil and gas pavilion, resulting in over 300 on-site registrations and 2,500 website visitors. The joint construction of the oil and gas pavilion aims to share industry traffic and create brand influence together.



Anton Group was well-prepared and deployed for the 26th Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, and the booth attracted a large number of visitors. It fully demonstrated the good spirit of the Anton team. Anton proudly launched a new business development model, which received high praise and recognition from industry professionals, showcasing Anton's progressive corporate ecosystem, continuous innovation spirit, and global leading integrated oilfield technology service capabilities.



The successful holding of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference inspires all Anton employees to strive forward, not stopping in the face of changing trends and industry trends, and continuously innovate. With full enthusiasm, Anton is dedicated to the global oilfield service industry and is committed to becoming a model of efficient and harmonious development of human and environment.