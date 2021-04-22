Anton Oilfield Services : Announcement - Operational Update on the First Quarter of 2021 and Outlook for the Second Quarter of 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Announcement

Operational Update on the First Quarter of 2021 and Outlook

for the Second Quarter of 2021

The board of directors (the "Board") of Anton Oilfield Services Group (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") is pleased to announce the operational update and order backlog for the three months from 1 January to 31 March 2021 (the "Quarter").

OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW OF THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

In the first quarter, along with launching of multiple vaccines and consecutive vaccination carried out globally, the economic recovery ushered in the dawn, which led to a rebound in energy demand, and OPEC+ reached an agreement to continue to limit production, oil prices were stimulated to a large rise in the quarter.

In China, due to the winter break and Spring Festival holidays, the first quarter has always been the off-season for project implementation throughout the year. During the quarter, all regions continued to maintain normalized and strict prevention and control over the pandemic, the Group's domestic business maintained stable operations. In overseas markets, the epidemic situation is still challenging, the impact of the epidemic on project implementation is still ongoing, business activities have not yet fully recovered, and the implementation of the Group's overseas market projects is still in the process of gradual recovery.

ORDERS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

During the Quarter, the Group won new orders of approximately RMB1,279.1 million, representing an increase of 5.0% compared to the same period last year. New orders from Chinese market amounted to approximately RMB621.1 million, representing a decrease of 13.1% compared to the same period last year; new orders from Iraq market amounted to approximately RMB532.2 million, representing an increase of 29.8% compared to the same period last year; and new orders in other overseas markets amounted to approximately RMB125.8 million, representing an increase of 34.8% compared to the same period last year.