Anuh Pharma Limited at its Annual general meeting held on August 18, 2023, approved the appointment of Mr. Pradeep Thakur (DIN: 00685992) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent Director) of the Company for a First term of 5 (Five) consecutive years effective from 1st April, 2024 to 31st March, 2029; Appointment of Mr. Siddharth Shah (DIN: 00004958) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent Director) of the Company for a First term of 5 (Five) consecutive years effective from 1st April, 2024 to 31st March, 2029; Mr. Pradeep Thakur is a Post Graduate in Chemistry from Mumbai University and has Diploma in Export Management. He has studied "Masters in Administrative Management" at Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management studies, Mumbai. He has more than 30 years of working experience in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industry in various functions like Process Development, Quality control, Quality Assurance, Business Development and General Administration.

He has in the past worked with Bayer India, Anamed Instruments, Cipla Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Schweizerhall India and Aceto Pharma India Private Limited in various positions. His last assignment was with Aceto Pharma India Pvt. Limited as a Managing Director.

Mr. Siddharth Shah holds a degree in Civil Engineering, Master in Business Administration and a Diploma in Securities Law. He has been on the Board of Directors of various Market Infrastructure Companies such as Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Central Depositories Services Ltd. (CDSL) and BOI Shareholding Ltd. (a JV between BSE and Bank of India). He has a vast experience of nearly 33 years in the financial markets and numerous technology based platforms. He was instrumental in many landmark projects like Online Trading platform of BSE, Demutualization and Corporatization of BSE, Listing of BSE, among others.

He held the leadership role as Chairman of BSE Brokers Forum (an Industry body of more than 1,000 brokers). He is currently the CEO of his 3rd generation family run brokerage house dealing in various investment verticals.