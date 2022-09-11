Advanced search
Anupam Rasayan India : Disruption of operations

09/11/2022 | 05:10am EDT
ANUPAM RASAYAN INDIA LTD.

Date: September 11, 2022

ARILSLDSTX2022091150

To,

To,

BSE Limited ,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Sr. General Manager

Dalal Street,

'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block-G,

Mumbai -400001, India

Bandra Kurla Complex

SCRIP CODE: 543275

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051, India

SYMBOL: ANURAS

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Intimation of fire incident at Sachin Plant.

In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations"), we hereby intimate that there was a fire incident at our plant in Sachin GIDC last night. Our fire response team and the local fire brigade brought the fire under control in around one hour. The fire took place in one of the manufacturing block of the factory at Unit-6 of the Company. The cause of the incident is being investigated. At the time of submitting this information, there are 4 fatalities reported, and 20 people are injured and are receiving treatment at the local hospital. Our priority is currently our workers and employees. We stand with our affected people and their families.

Out of the six manufacturing Units spread out at different locations in Sachin GIDC of Surat district and Jhagadia GIDC of Bharuch district, the plant at Unit 6, which is an independent Unit and has the lowest capacity. We are trying to assess the damage and will take appropriate actions to operationalise the plant shortly. Also, we are covered for loss of assets and loss of profits under Insurance.

The Company is committed to extend all assistance to the relevant authorities for this matter. Further, we are assessing the causes of the incident and shall take all the approp riate measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

The details prescribed as per the SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9,

2015, are as under:

a)

Expected quantum of loss/damage caused

  1. Whether loss/damage covered by insurance or not including amount
  2. Estimated impact on the productio n/operations in case of strike/ Lock outs
  3. Factory/unit where the strike/lock out takes place including reasons for such strike

Under assessment

Both, loss of assets as well as the loss of profi ts are covered under insurance

N.A.

N.A.

Registered Office :

Tel.

: +91-261-2398991-95

8110, GIDC Industrial Estate,

Fax

: +91-261-2398996

Sachin, SURAT-394230

E-mail

: office@anupa mrasayan.com

Gujarat, India.

Website : www.anupamrasayan.com

CIN -L24231 GJ2003PLC042988

!e

ANUPAM RASAYAN INDIA LTD.

We thank the local administration, neighbouring industries and fire brigade for their support.

We kindly request you to take the same on your record.

For and on behalf of

Anupam Rasayan India Limited

Agarwal

Digitally signed by

Agarwal Suchi S

Suchi S

Date: 2022.09.11

14:17:26 +05'30'

Suchi Agarwal

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

M.N. A32822

Registered Office :

Tel.

: +91-261-2398991-95

8110, GIDC Industrial Estate,

Fax

: +91-261-2398996

Sachin, SURAT-394 230

E-mail

: office@anupamrasayan.com

Gujarat, India.

Website : www.anupamrasayan.com

CIN -L24231 GJ2003PLC042988

Disclaimer

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2022 09:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
