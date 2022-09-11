Anupam Rasayan India : Disruption of operations

!e

ANUPAM RASAYAN INDIA LTD.

Date: September 11, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
SCRIP CODE: 543275
SYMBOL: ANURAS

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Intimation of fire incident at Sachin Plant.

In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations"), we hereby intimate that there was a fire incident at our plant in Sachin GIDC last night. Our fire response team and the local fire brigade brought the fire under control in around one hour. The fire took place in one of the manufacturing block of the factory at Unit-6 of the Company. The cause of the incident is being investigated. At the time of submitting this information, there are 4 fatalities reported, and 20 people are injured and are receiving treatment at the local hospital. Our priority is currently our workers and employees. We stand with our affected people and their families.

Out of the six manufacturing Units spread out at different locations in Sachin GIDC of Surat district and Jhagadia GIDC of Bharuch district, the plant at Unit 6, which is an independent Unit and has the lowest capacity. We are trying to assess the damage and will take appropriate actions to operationalise the plant shortly. Also, we are covered for loss of assets and loss of profits under Insurance.

The Company is committed to extend all assistance to the relevant authorities for this matter. Further, we are assessing the causes of the incident and shall take all the approp riate measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

