Anupam Rasayan India Limited is engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. The Companyâs segments include Life Science Related Specialty Chemicals and Other Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures a variety of life science related specialty chemicals comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The Company manufactures agro intermediates and agro active ingredients for the agrochemicals industry, which are used in the manufacture of, amongst others, insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides. For the personal care industry, it provides, amongst others, anti-bacterial and ultraviolet protection intermediates, and ingredients. In the pharmaceutical segment, the Company focuses on developing intermediates and key starting materials for active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Companyâs other specialty chemicals are used in diverse end-user segments, comprising specialty pigments, specialty dyes and polymer additives.

Sector Specialty Chemicals