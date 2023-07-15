Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. announced that registered office of the company has been shifted from its current premises at 8110, GIDC Industrial Estate, Sachin, Surat-394230, Gujarat, India to the new premises at Office Nos. 1101 to 1107, 11th Floor, Icon Rio, Behind Icon Business Centre, Dumas Airport Road, Surat-395007, Gujarat, India, which is within the local limits of the city, with effect from July 15, 2023.
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Announces Change in Registered Office Address
Today at 03:43 am
