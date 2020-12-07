Anworth Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ANH

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) to Ready Capital Corporation is fair to Anworth shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of Anworth common stock will be converted into 0.1688 shares of Ready Capital common stock and $0.61 of cash consideration.

Halper Sadeh encourages Anworth shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Anworth and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Anworth shareholders; (2) determine whether Ready Capital is underpaying for Anworth; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Anworth shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Anworth shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Anworth shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005669/en/