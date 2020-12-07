Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation    ANH

ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION

(ANH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anworth Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ANH

12/07/2020 | 10:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) to Ready Capital Corporation is fair to Anworth shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of Anworth common stock will be converted into 0.1688 shares of Ready Capital common stock and $0.61 of cash consideration.

Halper Sadeh encourages Anworth shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Anworth and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Anworth shareholders; (2) determine whether Ready Capital is underpaying for Anworth; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Anworth shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Anworth shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Anworth shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION
10:24aANWORTH MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whe..
BU
10:15aANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
06:26aANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET : Ready Capital And Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation An..
PR
11/05ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
11/05ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET : Announces Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
11/05ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
11/03ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
11/03ANWORTH : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET : Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
BU
11/02ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET : Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38,0 M - -
Net income 2020 -35,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,10x
Yield 2020 12,6%
Capitalization 233 M 233 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,13x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,22x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,00 $
Last Close Price 2,35 $
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 70,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Emery McAdams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Jay Siegel Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Joseph Lloyd McAdams Director
Joe E. Davis Lead Independent Director
Robert Craig Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION-29.83%233
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)-0.50%101 578
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)15.02%70 517
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION18.86%31 829
CYRUSONE INC.5.27%8 295
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-9.32%8 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ