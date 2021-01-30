Log in
ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION

ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION

(ANH)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Halper Sadeh LLP : Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - CPAH, UROV, ANH, CGIX, CBLI, NEOS

01/30/2021 | 07:07pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Alianza, Inc. for $3.49 per share. If you are a CounterPath shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $16.25 per share. If you are an Urovant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ready Capital Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of Anworth common stock will be converted into 0.1688 shares of Ready Capital common stock and $0.61 of cash consideration. If you are an Anworth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with StemoniX, Inc. If you are a Cancer Genetics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Cytocom, Inc. Under the merger, Cleveland BioLabs stockholders are expected to own approximately 39% of the combined company. If you are a Cleveland BioLabs shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Aytu BioScience, Inc. Upon the effectiveness of the merger, Neos stockholders are expected to receive 0.1088 shares of Aytu common stock for each share of Neos common stock held. If you are a Neos shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halper-sadeh-llp-continues-to-investigate-the-following-mergers-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm--cpah-urov-anh-cgix-cbli-neos-301218463.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
