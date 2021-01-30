Halper Sadeh LLP : Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - CPAH, UROV, ANH, CGIX, CBLI, NEOS

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Alianza, Inc. for $3.49 per share. If you are a CounterPath shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $16.25 per share. If you are an Urovant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ready Capital Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of Anworth common stock will be converted into 0.1688 shares of Ready Capital common stock and $0.61 of cash consideration. If you are an Anworth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with StemoniX, Inc. If you are a Cancer Genetics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Cytocom, Inc. Under the merger, Cleveland BioLabs stockholders are expected to own approximately 39% of the combined company. If you are a Cleveland BioLabs shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Aytu BioScience, Inc. Upon the effectiveness of the merger, Neos stockholders are expected to receive 0.1088 shares of Aytu common stock for each share of Neos common stock held. If you are a Neos shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

