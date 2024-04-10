A N N O U N C E M E N T
Resolutions of the 10th April 2024 Annual General Meeting of ANY Security Printing Company Plc
ANY Security Printing Company Plc. kindly informs all the stakeholders about having the Annual General Meeting held on 10th April 2024, on which the following resolutions were accepted:
1/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The Annual General Meeting elected Dr. Ákos Erdős as the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the Statutes paragraph 10.8, Tamás Karakó as court reporter, Erzsébet Rupp and Tamás Szujó as attestors of the minutes, Szilvia Alapi and Balázs Pfalzgráf as the members of the poll committee.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
2/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The AGM of Shareholders accepted the report of the Board of Directors on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2023 business year.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
3/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
After the adjustment coming from shareholders, the AGM of Shareholders accepted the proposal of the Board of Directors for the use of profit with HUF 253 dividend per share.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
4/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The AGM of Shareholders accepted the relevant report of the Supervisory Board on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act and on the distribution of the profit for the 2023 business year.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
5/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The AGM of Shareholders accepted the relevant report of the Audit Committee on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act and on the distribution of profit for the 2023 business year.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes:
7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
6/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The AGM of Shareholders accepted the relevant report of the Auditor of the Company on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act and on the determination of the profit for the 2023 business year.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
7/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The AGM of the Shareholders approved the balance sheet of the Company with assets vs. equity and liabilities of HUF 36,598,381 thousand, net profit of HUF 4,275,018 thousand, and approved the consolidated balance sheet of the Company with assets vs. equity and liabilities of HUF 41,478,369 thousand, net profit of HUF 4,267,289. A dividend totalling HUF 3,743,046 thousand (HUF 253 per share) will be paid for the shareholders from the net profit of 2023. The date for the payment of the dividend is: 15th July 2024.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
8/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The General Meeting approves the Statement on Corporate Governance Practice.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
9/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The AGM of Shareholders approved the Company's Remuneration Report for the 2023 business year.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
10/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-elects as member of the Supervisory Board of the Company dr. István Stumpf (mother's name is Mária Stumpf, 1025 Budapest, Szikla utca 32/c.) from 31st May 2024 till 31st May 2029.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
11/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-elects as member of the Supervisory Board of the Company dr. Istvánné Gömöri (mother's name is Ibolya Weinberger, 1075 Budapest, Madách tér 5.) from 31st May 2024 till 31st May 2029.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
12/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-elects as member of the Supervisory Board of the Company dr. Imre István Repa (mother's name is dr. Zsuzsanna Katalin Károly, 2131 Göd, Jókai Mór utca 17.) from 31st May 2024 till 31st May 2029.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
13/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-elects as member of the Supervisory Board of the Company Ferenc Sándor Berkesi (mother's name is Magdolna Visi, 2030 Érd, Eperfa utca 12.) from 31st May 2024 till 31st May 2029.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
14/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-elects as member of the Supervisory Board of the Company Katalin Hegedűs (mother's name is Erzsébet Horváth, 1215 Budapest, Ady Endre út 33. 4/16.) from 31st May 2024 till 31st May 2029.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
15/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-elects as member of the Supervisory Board of the Company László Hanzsek (mother's name is Katalin Tóth, 1171 Budapest, Berky Lili utca 17.) from 31st May 2024 till 31st May 2029.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
16/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-elects as member of the Supervisory Board of the Company Gábor Kun (mother's name is Ida Mészáros, 2211 Vasad, Szabadság út 79.) from 31st May 2024 till 31st May 2029.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
17/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-elects as member of the Audit Committee of the Company dr. Istvánné Gömöri (mother's name is Ibolya Weinberger, 1075 Budapest, Madách tér 5.) from 31st May 2024 till 31st May 2029.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
18/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-elects as member of the Audit Committee of the Company dr. Imre István Repa (mother's name is dr. Zsuzsanna Katalin Károly, 2131 Göd, Jókai Mór utca 17.) from 31st May 2024 till 31st May 2029.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
19/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-elects as member of the Audit Committee of the Company Ferenc Sándor Berkesi (mother's name is Magdolna Visi, 2030 Érd, Eperfa utca 12.) from 31st May 2024 till 31st May 2029.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
20/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The AGM of Shareholders accepted the Audit fee for the audit year 2024 as HUF 26,500,000 + VAT. The AGM of Shareholders accepted to increase the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors from 1st May 2024 to HUF 250,000 per month, the chairman of the Board of Directors to HUF 350,000 per month. The AGM of Shareholders accepted to increase the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board from 1st May 2024 to HUF 200,000 per month, the chairman of the Supervisory Board to HUF 300,000 per month.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes:
7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
21/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors of the Company to buy at most 2,958,930 pieces of registered ordinary shares series A issued by ANY Security Printing Company PLC. with a nominal value of HUF 98 each (up to maximum 20% of share capital) in accordance with the conditions set out in the referring regulations to cover the employee and management share option programme introduced at the Company and to ensure the possibility of a prompt intervention in the case of share price fluctuation, and to increase shareholder value. The share price of the share acquisitions must be at most the 120% of the average stock exchange closing price fixed at the Budapest Stock Exchange in the week preceding the stock exchange transaction. By the present authorization, the Board of Directors may exercise the right of share acquisition until 10th October 2025.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
Budapest, 10th April 2024
Gábor Zsámboki,
Chief Executive Officer
ANY Security Printing Company Plc
