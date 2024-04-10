A N N O U N C E M E N T

Resolutions of the 10th April 2024 Annual General Meeting of ANY Security Printing Company Plc

ANY Security Printing Company Plc. kindly informs all the stakeholders about having the Annual General Meeting held on 10th April 2024, on which the following resolutions were accepted:

1/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution

The Annual General Meeting elected Dr. Ákos Erdős as the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the Statutes paragraph 10.8, Tamás Karakó as court reporter, Erzsébet Rupp and Tamás Szujó as attestors of the minutes, Szilvia Alapi and Balázs Pfalzgráf as the members of the poll committee.

(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)

2/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution

The AGM of Shareholders accepted the report of the Board of Directors on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2023 business year.

(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)

3/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution

After the adjustment coming from shareholders, the AGM of Shareholders accepted the proposal of the Board of Directors for the use of profit with HUF 253 dividend per share.

(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)

4/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution

The AGM of Shareholders accepted the relevant report of the Supervisory Board on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act and on the distribution of the profit for the 2023 business year.

(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,999,691 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)

5/2024. (10th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution

The AGM of Shareholders accepted the relevant report of the Audit Committee on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act and on the distribution of profit for the 2023 business year.

(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes:

1

ANY SECURITY PRINTING COMPANY PLC