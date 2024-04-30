Annual report

2023

Dear Shareholders,

We can inform you that the year 2023 was an outstanding success in the life of the Printing Company. On the following pages you can see this in detail, illustrated with key figures. We would like to thank all the employees of the Group in Budapest, Gyomaendrőd, Pásztó and beyond the borders of Hungary.

Last year, more than half of the Printing Company's turnover came from exports. The recognition of our products abroad is due to our innovative solutions. A quiet jubilee is also worth celebrating. 25 years ago, ANY's Document Security Laboratory was established. Excep- tionally, and primarily, this field is not staffed by printers, but by sci- entists, including some with a doctorate. They carry out important research and create successful products as well. Improvements in recent years resulted in 9 active patents. Security graphics for documents are also produced in close cooperation with the colleagues in the Laboratory. The security inks are used in countries on five continents by printers, border control organisations, government agencies and other authorities. These include special, unique security ink solutions such as the world's only penta-fluorescent ink. Last year, the Laboratory produced more than 4 tonnes of inks, which can be used to produce thousands of tonnes of security forms and documents, as these security inks are used in small quantities for printing or personalising and stamping documents. More than 3 tonnes of security fibres, shiny dots and pigments were exported. These additives are used by paper mills to produce security paper to make their products unique and difficult to counterfeit. We also produce special ink and toner cartridges that can be used in digital security printers. The special properties of products personalised with these printers (e.g. Hungarian vehicle registration certificates) are made visible and identifiable by special control devices.

Our company is present at the most important indutry events and exhibitions and is an essential player in the security printing indust- ry. In our challenging world, security is becoming more and more important in all areas. Our research and development unit, the ANY Document Security Laboratory, has been providing permanent support for this for 25 years now.

Budapest, 30 April 2024

Dr. Ákos Erdős

Chairman of the Board

2

SALES REVENUE OVER HUF 55 BILLION

outsandingexport performance

Net sales of ANY PLC for 2023 amounted to HUF 55.5 billion which is higher by HUF 12.3 billion (28%) than in the previous year. The year 2023 was outstanding for the Company, especially in terms of export activities. For the first time in the company's 173-year history, the value of exports exceeded the domestic sales, representing a ratio of 55%. The projects implemented will further strengthen the market position and contribute to achieving global security.

Export sales includes the direct, joint and subsidiary export activities of ANY Security Printing Company PLC. Export sales amounted to HUF 30,293 million as at December 31, 2023, which was HUF 14,211 million higher compared to a year earlier, representing 55% export sales ratio.

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

0

5 000

10 000

15 000

20 000

25 000

30 000

35 000

40 000

45 000

50 000

55 000

Net sales

Export sales

All amounts in HUF thousands unless otherwise indicated.

xportárbevétel

3

A NEW ERA IN PASSPORT PRODUCTION

technological development and increasing number of projects worldwide

The breakdown of the net sales by segment

Security products and solutions Card production and personalization

Form production and personalization Traditional printing products

Other

4% 2%

52%

20%

22%

Expanding portfolio to meet market needs

We deliver complex solutions, complete document issuing systems, from biometric data collection to product personalisation and document verification. Our hybrid solutions have been introduced, we combine the physical product with digital security elements and verification.

4

HUF 298 earnings per share

Operating income came to HUF 6,402 million, an increase of HUF 2,816 million compared to the previous period.

Gross profit totalled HUF 17,684 million, which means a 32% gross margin. General (SG&A) expenses amounted to HUF 10,248 million in Q1-Q4 2023, which equals to 18% of net sales. Material expenses amounted to HUF 34,151 million, higher by HUF 5,951 million (21%) in the current period due to increased raw material prices and due to services used and consignment services connected to export projects.

Personnel expenses totalled HUF 12,717 million, which is HUF 2,977 million (31%) higher than in the base period, due to the increase in staffing levels, the wage increase implemented and to the achievement based salaries connected to higher turnover and its contributions.

EBITDA amounted to HUF 8,775 million due to the change in operating income and deprecia- tion, which represents an increase of HUF 3,142 million compared to previous period's EBITDA. Therefore EBITDA margin is 16%.

5

Bodies and management

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dr. Ákos Erdős Chairman of Board of Directors

Gábor Zsámboki Deputy Chairman of Board of Directors Tamás Erdős

Robert Elton Brooker III.

Dr. Gábor Kepecs

Erwin Fidelis Reisch

SUPERVISORY BOARD

Dr. István Stumpf Chairman of Supervisory Board

Dr. Istvánné Gömöri Deputy Chairman of Supervisory Board Ferenc Berkesi

Dr. Imre Repa

Katalin Hegedűs

László Hanzsek

Gábor Kun

MANAGEMENT

Gábor Zsámboki Chief Executive Officer Zoltán Fejes Chief Sales Officer

Dr. István Ignácz Chief Security Officer

Balázs Megyeri Chief Financial Officer

Tamás Karakó Chief Research and Development Officer Gábor Péter Chief Information Officer

Nikoletta Sajó Chief Operating Officer

6

ANY GROUP

Main financial data and indicators (IFRS consolidated)

Name

FY 2022 in HUF millions

FY 2023 in HUF millions

Financial situation

Non-current assets

14,497

14,158

Total assets

34,128

41,478

Shareholder's equity

10,595

12,917

Main categories of results

Net sales

43,180

55,475

EBITDA

5,633

8,775

Profit after tax

2,244

4,267

Main indicators

Return on sales (ROS %)

5.2%

7.7%

Return on equity (ROE) %

21.2%

33.0%

Earnings per share (EPS) HUF

156

298

7

ANY SECURITY PRINTING COMPANY

PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY BY SHARES

Consolidated Financial Statements

for the year ended December 31, 2023

TABLE OF CONTENT

ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company by Shares

8

Consolidated Financial Statements

10

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity as at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

12

Consolidated Statement of Cash-flow as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

13

Supplementary Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements Dec. 31, 2023

14

1 

General

14

2 

Significant accounting policies

16

Basis of preparation

16

Basis of consolidation

16

Cash and cash equivalents

16

Consolidated statement of cash flows

16

Inventory

17

Property, plant and equipment (PP&E)

17

Right of use assets

17

Lease liabilities (as Lessee)

17

Intangible assets

18

Goodwill

18

Financial instruments

18

Amortised cost

19

Debt instruments measured FVTOCI

19

Equity instrument measured FVTOCI

19

Debt instruments measured FVTPL

19

Fair value measurement

19

Impairment of financial assets

19

De-recognition of financial assets

20

Taxation

20

Treasury shares

20

Interest revenue

22

Provisions

22

Government grants

22

Segment reporting

22

Earnings per share

22

Foreign currencies

23

The effect of adopting new and revised International Financial Reporting Standards effective from 1 January 2023. .

23

New and amended IFRS Accounting Standards that are effective for the current year

23

New and revised IFRS Accounting Standards in issue and adopted by the EU but not yet effective

23

New and revised IFRS Accounting Standards in issue but not adopted by the EU

23

Critical accounting judgements and estimates by applying the accounting policy

24

Critical assumptions by applying the accounting policy

24

Uncertainties in the estimates

25

3 

Cash and bank

25

4 

Accounts receivables

25

5 

Inventories

26

6  Other current assets and prepayments

26

7  Property, Plant and Equipment

27

8  Right of use assets

28

9 

Goodwill

28

Cost

29

Accumulated impairment losses

29

10 

Intangibles

30

8

11  Contracted liabilities, other payables tax liabilities, government grants and accruals

31

Support received

31

12  Short term and long term loans

32

13 

Share capital

32

14 

Treasury shares

32

15  Retained earnings, non-controlling interest

33

16 

Net sales

33

17 

Other expenses, net

34

18  Interest income / expenditure

35

19  Cost of sales and selling general and administration costs

35

20 

Taxation

35

21  Other comprehensive income for the year

37

22 

Earnings per share

37

23  Contingent liabilities and provisions

37

24  Short term and long term part of lease liabilities

37

25 

Related party transactions

38

26  Remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board and the Board of Directors

39

27 

Risk management

40

Foreign currency risk

40

Interest rate risk

41

Liquidity risk

41

Credit risk

41

28  Significant events after the reporting period

42

Decisions of the 8th March 2024 Board of Directors' meeting

42

ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company by Shares

43

Consolidated business report

43

for the year ended 31 December, 2023

43

General information on the Group

44

Subsidiaries

44

Analysis of the Group's performance in FY 2023

44

Income statement analysis

44

Balance sheet analysis

45

Risk management

46

Supplementary information for the business report of ANY Group

46

The Company's employment policy

46

Environment protection

46

Research and development

47

Significant events after the reporting period

47

Treasury shares in FY2023

47

Competence, election and removal of corporate officers

47

Modification of the Statutes

47

Structure of shareholders over 5% share

48

STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITY

49

9

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

December 31, 2023

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

In HUF thousands:

Notes

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

Current assets

Cash and bank

3

6,056,275

6,393,330

Accounts receivables

4

12,674,854

5,607,294

Inventories

5

6,625,554

6,487,058

Other current assets and prepayments (without current tax receivable)

6

1,826,006

982,797

Current tax receivables

6

137,847

160,315

Total current assets

27,320,536

19,630,794

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

7

12,839,007

13,083,997

Right of use

8

489,831

578,557

Goodwill

9

639,352

569,823

Intangibles

10

171,420

247,615

Other assets

18,223

16,914

Total non-current assets

14,157,833

14,496,906

Total assets

41,478,369

34,127,700

Current liabilities

Trade accounts payables

27

5,908,538

4,326,200

Short term part of lease liabilities

24

134,219

287,807

Contracted liabilities

11

2,644,678

7,411,258

Other payables and accruals (without current tax liabilities)

11

4,614,676

2,498,326

Current tax liabilities

11

1,687,520

1,142,542

Short term loans

12

8,474,190

2,540,520

Total current liabilities

23,463,821

18,206,653

Long term liabilities

Deferred tax liability

20

941,763

839,984

Long term part of lease liabilities

24

104,886

112,396

Long term loans

12

4,049,259

4,357,787

Other long term liabilities

1,978

15,444

Total long term liabilities

5,097,886

5,325,611

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

13

1,449,876

1,449,876

Capital reserve

250,686

250,686

Retained earnings

15

9,845,826

7,888,003

Treasury shares

14

(455,048)

(455,048)

Other comprehensive income

21

224,320

232,040

Total owners' equity

11,315,660

9,365,557

Non controlling interest

15

1,601,002

1,229,879

Total shareholders' equity

12,916,662

10,595,436

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

41,478,369

34,127,700

The Supplementary Notes are inseparable parts of the consolidated financial statements.

10

