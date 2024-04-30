Annual report
2023
Dear Shareholders,
We can inform you that the year 2023 was an outstanding success in the life of the Printing Company. On the following pages you can see this in detail, illustrated with key figures. We would like to thank all the employees of the Group in Budapest, Gyomaendrőd, Pásztó and beyond the borders of Hungary.
Last year, more than half of the Printing Company's turnover came from exports. The recognition of our products abroad is due to our innovative solutions. A quiet jubilee is also worth celebrating. 25 years ago, ANY's Document Security Laboratory was established. Excep- tionally, and primarily, this field is not staffed by printers, but by sci- entists, including some with a doctorate. They carry out important research and create successful products as well. Improvements in recent years resulted in 9 active patents. Security graphics for documents are also produced in close cooperation with the colleagues in the Laboratory. The security inks are used in countries on five continents by printers, border control organisations, government agencies and other authorities. These include special, unique security ink solutions such as the world's only penta-fluorescent ink. Last year, the Laboratory produced more than 4 tonnes of inks, which can be used to produce thousands of tonnes of security forms and documents, as these security inks are used in small quantities for printing or personalising and stamping documents. More than 3 tonnes of security fibres, shiny dots and pigments were exported. These additives are used by paper mills to produce security paper to make their products unique and difficult to counterfeit. We also produce special ink and toner cartridges that can be used in digital security printers. The special properties of products personalised with these printers (e.g. Hungarian vehicle registration certificates) are made visible and identifiable by special control devices.
Our company is present at the most important indutry events and exhibitions and is an essential player in the security printing indust- ry. In our challenging world, security is becoming more and more important in all areas. Our research and development unit, the ANY Document Security Laboratory, has been providing permanent support for this for 25 years now.
Budapest, 30 April 2024
Dr. Ákos Erdős
Chairman of the Board
2
SALES REVENUE OVER HUF 55 BILLION
outsandingexport performance
Net sales of ANY PLC for 2023 amounted to HUF 55.5 billion which is higher by HUF 12.3 billion (28%) than in the previous year. The year 2023 was outstanding for the Company, especially in terms of export activities. For the first time in the company's 173-year history, the value of exports exceeded the domestic sales, representing a ratio of 55%. The projects implemented will further strengthen the market position and contribute to achieving global security.
Export sales includes the direct, joint and subsidiary export activities of ANY Security Printing Company PLC. Export sales amounted to HUF 30,293 million as at December 31, 2023, which was HUF 14,211 million higher compared to a year earlier, representing 55% export sales ratio.
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
0
5 000
10 000
15 000
20 000
25 000
30 000
35 000
40 000
45 000
50 000
55 000
Net sales
Export sales
All amounts in HUF thousands unless otherwise indicated.
xportárbevétel
3
A NEW ERA IN PASSPORT PRODUCTION
technological development and increasing number of projects worldwide
The breakdown of the net sales by segment
Security products and solutions Card production and personalization
Form production and personalization Traditional printing products
Other
4% 2%
52%
20%
22%
Expanding portfolio to meet market needs
We deliver complex solutions, complete document issuing systems, from biometric data collection to product personalisation and document verification. Our hybrid solutions have been introduced, we combine the physical product with digital security elements and verification.
4
HUF 298 earnings per share
Operating income came to HUF 6,402 million, an increase of HUF 2,816 million compared to the previous period.
Gross profit totalled HUF 17,684 million, which means a 32% gross margin. General (SG&A) expenses amounted to HUF 10,248 million in Q1-Q4 2023, which equals to 18% of net sales. Material expenses amounted to HUF 34,151 million, higher by HUF 5,951 million (21%) in the current period due to increased raw material prices and due to services used and consignment services connected to export projects.
Personnel expenses totalled HUF 12,717 million, which is HUF 2,977 million (31%) higher than in the base period, due to the increase in staffing levels, the wage increase implemented and to the achievement based salaries connected to higher turnover and its contributions.
EBITDA amounted to HUF 8,775 million due to the change in operating income and deprecia- tion, which represents an increase of HUF 3,142 million compared to previous period's EBITDA. Therefore EBITDA margin is 16%.
5
Bodies and management
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Dr. Ákos Erdős Chairman of Board of Directors
Gábor Zsámboki Deputy Chairman of Board of Directors Tamás Erdős
Robert Elton Brooker III.
Dr. Gábor Kepecs
Erwin Fidelis Reisch
SUPERVISORY BOARD
Dr. István Stumpf Chairman of Supervisory Board
Dr. Istvánné Gömöri Deputy Chairman of Supervisory Board Ferenc Berkesi
Dr. Imre Repa
Katalin Hegedűs
László Hanzsek
Gábor Kun
MANAGEMENT
Gábor Zsámboki Chief Executive Officer Zoltán Fejes Chief Sales Officer
Dr. István Ignácz Chief Security Officer
Balázs Megyeri Chief Financial Officer
Tamás Karakó Chief Research and Development Officer Gábor Péter Chief Information Officer
Nikoletta Sajó Chief Operating Officer
6
ANY GROUP
Main financial data and indicators (IFRS consolidated)
Name
FY 2022 in HUF millions
FY 2023 in HUF millions
Financial situation
Non-current assets
14,497
14,158
Total assets
34,128
41,478
Shareholder's equity
10,595
12,917
Main categories of results
Net sales
43,180
55,475
EBITDA
5,633
8,775
Profit after tax
2,244
4,267
Main indicators
Return on sales (ROS %)
5.2%
7.7%
Return on equity (ROE) %
21.2%
33.0%
Earnings per share (EPS) HUF
156
298
7
ANY SECURITY PRINTING COMPANY
PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY BY SHARES
Consolidated Financial Statements
for the year ended December 31, 2023
TABLE OF CONTENT
ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company by Shares
8
Consolidated Financial Statements
10
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity as at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
12
Consolidated Statement of Cash-flow as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
13
Supplementary Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements Dec. 31, 2023
14
1
General
14
2
Significant accounting policies
16
Basis of preparation
16
Basis of consolidation
16
Cash and cash equivalents
16
Consolidated statement of cash flows
16
Inventory
17
Property, plant and equipment (PP&E)
17
Right of use assets
17
Lease liabilities (as Lessee)
17
Intangible assets
18
Goodwill
18
Financial instruments
18
Amortised cost
19
Debt instruments measured FVTOCI
19
Equity instrument measured FVTOCI
19
Debt instruments measured FVTPL
19
Fair value measurement
19
Impairment of financial assets
19
De-recognition of financial assets
20
Taxation
20
Treasury shares
20
Interest revenue
22
Provisions
22
Government grants
22
Segment reporting
22
Earnings per share
22
Foreign currencies
23
The effect of adopting new and revised International Financial Reporting Standards effective from 1 January 2023. .
23
New and amended IFRS Accounting Standards that are effective for the current year
23
New and revised IFRS Accounting Standards in issue and adopted by the EU but not yet effective
23
New and revised IFRS Accounting Standards in issue but not adopted by the EU
23
Critical accounting judgements and estimates by applying the accounting policy
24
Critical assumptions by applying the accounting policy
24
Uncertainties in the estimates
25
3
Cash and bank
25
4
Accounts receivables
25
5
Inventories
26
6 Other current assets and prepayments
26
7 Property, Plant and Equipment
27
8 Right of use assets
28
9
Goodwill
28
Cost
29
Accumulated impairment losses
29
10
Intangibles
30
8
11 Contracted liabilities, other payables tax liabilities, government grants and accruals
31
Support received
31
12 Short term and long term loans
32
13
Share capital
32
14
Treasury shares
32
15 Retained earnings, non-controlling interest
33
16
Net sales
33
17
Other expenses, net
34
18 Interest income / expenditure
35
19 Cost of sales and selling general and administration costs
35
20
Taxation
35
21 Other comprehensive income for the year
37
22
Earnings per share
37
23 Contingent liabilities and provisions
37
24 Short term and long term part of lease liabilities
37
25
Related party transactions
38
26 Remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board and the Board of Directors
39
27
Risk management
40
Foreign currency risk
40
Interest rate risk
41
Liquidity risk
41
Credit risk
41
28 Significant events after the reporting period
42
Decisions of the 8th March 2024 Board of Directors' meeting
42
ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company by Shares
43
Consolidated business report
43
for the year ended 31 December, 2023
43
General information on the Group
44
Subsidiaries
44
Analysis of the Group's performance in FY 2023
44
Income statement analysis
44
Balance sheet analysis
45
Risk management
46
Supplementary information for the business report of ANY Group
46
The Company's employment policy
46
Environment protection
46
Research and development
47
Significant events after the reporting period
47
Treasury shares in FY2023
47
Competence, election and removal of corporate officers
47
Modification of the Statutes
47
Structure of shareholders over 5% share
48
STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITY
49
9
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
December 31, 2023
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
In HUF thousands:
Notes
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Current assets
Cash and bank
3
6,056,275
6,393,330
Accounts receivables
4
12,674,854
5,607,294
Inventories
5
6,625,554
6,487,058
Other current assets and prepayments (without current tax receivable)
6
1,826,006
982,797
Current tax receivables
6
137,847
160,315
Total current assets
27,320,536
19,630,794
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
7
12,839,007
13,083,997
Right of use
8
489,831
578,557
Goodwill
9
639,352
569,823
Intangibles
10
171,420
247,615
Other assets
18,223
16,914
Total non-current assets
14,157,833
14,496,906
Total assets
41,478,369
34,127,700
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payables
27
5,908,538
4,326,200
Short term part of lease liabilities
24
134,219
287,807
Contracted liabilities
11
2,644,678
7,411,258
Other payables and accruals (without current tax liabilities)
11
4,614,676
2,498,326
Current tax liabilities
11
1,687,520
1,142,542
Short term loans
12
8,474,190
2,540,520
Total current liabilities
23,463,821
18,206,653
Long term liabilities
Deferred tax liability
20
941,763
839,984
Long term part of lease liabilities
24
104,886
112,396
Long term loans
12
4,049,259
4,357,787
Other long term liabilities
1,978
15,444
Total long term liabilities
5,097,886
5,325,611
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
13
1,449,876
1,449,876
Capital reserve
250,686
250,686
Retained earnings
15
9,845,826
7,888,003
Treasury shares
14
(455,048)
(455,048)
Other comprehensive income
21
224,320
232,040
Total owners' equity
11,315,660
9,365,557
Non controlling interest
15
1,601,002
1,229,879
Total shareholders' equity
12,916,662
10,595,436
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
41,478,369
34,127,700
The Supplementary Notes are inseparable parts of the consolidated financial statements.
10
