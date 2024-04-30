Dear Shareholders,

We can inform you that the year 2023 was an outstanding success in the life of the Printing Company. On the following pages you can see this in detail, illustrated with key figures. We would like to thank all the employees of the Group in Budapest, Gyomaendrőd, Pásztó and beyond the borders of Hungary.

Last year, more than half of the Printing Company's turnover came from exports. The recognition of our products abroad is due to our innovative solutions. A quiet jubilee is also worth celebrating. 25 years ago, ANY's Document Security Laboratory was established. Excep- tionally, and primarily, this field is not staffed by printers, but by sci- entists, including some with a doctorate. They carry out important research and create successful products as well. Improvements in recent years resulted in 9 active patents. Security graphics for documents are also produced in close cooperation with the colleagues in the Laboratory. The security inks are used in countries on five continents by printers, border control organisations, government agencies and other authorities. These include special, unique security ink solutions such as the world's only penta-fluorescent ink. Last year, the Laboratory produced more than 4 tonnes of inks, which can be used to produce thousands of tonnes of security forms and documents, as these security inks are used in small quantities for printing or personalising and stamping documents. More than 3 tonnes of security fibres, shiny dots and pigments were exported. These additives are used by paper mills to produce security paper to make their products unique and difficult to counterfeit. We also produce special ink and toner cartridges that can be used in digital security printers. The special properties of products personalised with these printers (e.g. Hungarian vehicle registration certificates) are made visible and identifiable by special control devices.

Our company is present at the most important indutry events and exhibitions and is an essential player in the security printing indust- ry. In our challenging world, security is becoming more and more important in all areas. Our research and development unit, the ANY Document Security Laboratory, has been providing permanent support for this for 25 years now.

Budapest, 30 April 2024

Dr. Ákos Erdős

Chairman of the Board