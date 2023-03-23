ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Audit Report 2022 Annual Financial Statements

Ernst & Young Kft. Tel: +36 1 451 8100 Ernst & Young Ltd. Fax: +36 1 451 8199 H-1132 Budapest Váci út 20. www.ey.com/hu 1399 Budapest 62. Pf.632, Hungary Cg. 01-09-267553 Independent Auditors' Report This is a translation of the Hungarian Report To the Shareholders of ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company by Shares Report on the audit of the annual financial statements Opinion We have audited the 2022 annual financial statements of ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company by Shares ("the Company") included in the accompanying 9e635244- fe79-4ab6-9c5d-05ebfc91a177.xhtml (XHTML)1 digital file, which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 December 2022 - showing a balance sheet total of HUF 29,764,737 thousand and a total comprehensive income for the year of HUF 2,472,209 thousand -, the related comprehensive profit and loss account, statement of changes in equity, statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the annual financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the annual financial statements give a true and fair view of the annual financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2022 and of its annual financial performance and its cash flows for the annual financial year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU ("EU IFRSs") and have been prepared, in all materials respects, in accordance with the supplementary requirements of Act C of 2000 on Accounting ("Hungarian Accounting Law") relevant for annual financial statements prepared in accordance with EU IFRSs. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Hungarian National Auditing Standards and with applicable laws and regulations in Hungary, including also Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on specific requirements regarding 1 Digital identification of the above 9e635244-fe79-4ab6-9c5d-05ebfc91a177.xhtml financial statements using SHA 256 HASH algorithm is: 3B7E791EB6B0947BEA9AAA746F2A00E4A470F89F83B76FAEFC7BBE73856764D6 Page 1 / 10 A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

statutory audit of public-interest entities ("Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the annual financial statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the applicable ethical requirements according to relevant laws in effect in Hungary and the policy of the Chamber of Hungarian Auditors on the ethical rules and disciplinary proceedings and, concerning matters not regulated by any of these, with the International Ethics Standards Board of Accountants' (IESBA) International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the annual financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the annual financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the annual financial statements section" of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the annual financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying annual financial statements.

Valuation of Investments The Company's investments in affiliated Our audit procedures included, among others, companies represent HUF 1,747,819 involving specialists who assisted us in thousands as of 31 December 2022, which evaluating assumptions and methodologies is approximately 6% of total assets. used by the Company to assess whether Valuation of investments in affiliated investments in affiliated companies are companies is a significant judgmental impaired. We evaluated the Company's area which is largely dependent on assessment of any triggering events and estimations such as discount or growth assessed the accuracy of key inputs used in the rate. Management annually assesses if model. We reconciled the model to the approved the investments are impaired in business plan of the subsidiaries and assessed accordance with EU IFRSs. This is a key historical accuracy of management's estimates. audit matter as investments in affiliates With the involvement of specialists, we represent a significant share in total assessed the compliance of the valuation assets and also require significant method with EU IFRSs and the consistency of judgement to determine if the application compared to the prior year. We investments are recoverable. assessed the adequacy of the Company's disclosures about investments in affiliated companies in accordance with EU IFRSs including the information how the impairment is evaluated by the Company. The Company's accounting policy and disclosures about its investments in affiliated companies and related impairment are included in Notes 2 Significant accounting policies - Investments and Notes 9 Investments to the annual financial statements. Other information Other information consists of the 2022 business report of the Company. Management is responsible for the preparation of the business report in accordance with the Hungarian Accounting Law and other relevant legal requirements, if any. Our opinion on the annual financial statements does not cover the business report.

In connection with our audit of the annual financial statements, our responsibility is to read the business report and, in doing so, consider whether 1) the business report is materially inconsistent with the annual financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated and 2) the business report has been prepared in accordance with the Hungarian Accounting Law and other relevant legal requirements, if any. Our opinion on the business report should include the information required according to Subsection (2) e) and f) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law and we are required to confirm also whether the information prescribed in Subsection (2) a)-d) and g)-h) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law have been made available and whether the business report includes the non-financial statement as required by Section 95/C of the Hungarian Accounting Law. When fulfilling this responsibility, we have considered the following law: Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 of 17 December 2018 on Supplementing Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards on the specification of a single electronic reporting format ("ESEF Regulation"), as such prescribing specific requirements for the business report, in relation with forming our opinion on the business report. In our opinion, the business report of the Company, including the information required according to Subsection (2) e) and f) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law for 2022 is consistent, in all material respects, with the 2022 annual financial statements of the Company and the relevant requirements of the Hungarian Accounting Law and the other law listed above. We also confirm that the Company have made available the information required according to Subsection (2) a)-d) and g)-h) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law and that the business report includes the non-financial statement as required by Section 95/C of the Hungarian Accounting Law. Further to the above, based on the knowledge we have obtained about the Company and its environment in the course of the audit we are required to report whether we have identified any material misstatement in the business report, and if so, the nature of the misstatement in question. We have nothing to report in this regard.