    ANY   HU0000093257

ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.

(ANY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
1555.00 HUF   +1.30%
ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Audit Report 2022 Consolidated Annual Financial Statements

03/23/2023 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ernst & Young Kft.

Tel: +36 1 451 8100

Ernst & Young Ltd.

Fax: +36 1 451 8199

H-1132 Budapest Váci út 20.

www.ey.com/hu

1399 Budapest 62. Pf.632, Hungary

Cg. 01-09-267553

This is a translation of the Hungarian Report

Independent Auditors' Report

To the Shareholders of ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company by Shares

Report on the audit of the consolidated annual financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the 2022 consolidated annual financial statements of ANY Security Printing Plc. ("the Group") and its subsidiaries (altogether "the Group") included in the accompanying 529900YYR637SPJ0JR59-2022-12-31-hu.zip1 digital file, which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022 - showing a balance sheet total of HUF 34,124,700 thousand and a total comprehensive income for the year of HUF 2,899,326 thousand -, the related consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity, consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the consolidated annual financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion the consolidated annual financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2022 and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the financial year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU ("EU IFRSs") and have been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the supplementary requirements of Act C of 2000 on Accounting ("Hungarian Accounting Law") relevant for consolidated annual financial statements prepared in accordance with EU IFRSs.

1 Digital identification of the above referred 529900YYR637SPJ0JR59-2022-12-31-hu.htxml consolidated annual financial statements, using SHA 256 HASH algorithm is E806419B853FCED57BC5BC6C118228C97F30A8E33652C2E5FD1617E69975DC64

Page 1 / 10

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Hungarian National Auditing Standards and with applicable laws and regulations in Hungary, including also Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on specific requirements regarding statutory audit of public-interest entities ("Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated annual financial statements" section of our report.

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the applicable ethical requirements according to relevant laws in effect in Hungary and the policy of the Chamber of Hungarian Auditors on the ethical rules and disciplinary proceedings and, concerning matters not regulated by any of these, with the International Ethics Standards Board of Accountants' (IESBA) International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated annual financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated annual financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated annual financial statements section" of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated annual financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated annual financial statements.

Page 2 / 10

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

Valuation of Goodwill

The goodwill represents HUF 569,823

Our audit procedures included, among others,

thousands as of 31 December 2022,

involving specialists who assisted us in evaluation

which is approximately 1.7 % of total

of assumptions and methodologies used by the

assets. Valuation of goodwill relies on

Group to assess whether goodwill is impaired. We

judgmental assumptions and estimates of

assessed the accuracy of key assumptions used in

prospective information, such as the

the model, such as management's primary cash-

determination of discount rate or the

flow assumptions, the applied discount- and

subsidiaries' future profits and their

growth rates. We reconciled the assumptions and

growth rate. Management annually

prospective information to the approved business

assesses the goodwill for impairment in

plan of the subsidiaries and also assessed

accordance with EU IFRSs. This is a key

historical accuracy of management's estimates.

audit matter as significant judgement is

We assessed the compliance of the valuation

involved to determine if the goodwill is

method with EU IFRSs and the consistency of

impaired.

application compared to prior year. We assessed

the adequacy of the Group's disclosures about

goodwill in accordance with EU IFRSs including

information how the impairment is evaluated by

the Group.

The Group's accounting policy and disclosures

about its goodwill and related impairment are

included in the Notes 2 Significant accounting

policies and 10 Goodwill to the consolidated

annual financial statements.

Page 3 / 10

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

Business combination of Atlas S.R.L

The Group acquired 100% of the shares of Atlas S.R.L. on 15 February 2022 for a purchase price of EUR 1 350 thousand (HUF 478 851 million). This acquisition falls under the scope of IFRS 3 Business Combinations, assets and liabilities acquired are measured at their fair value. The identification and valuation of the acquired assets and liabilities assumed are sensitive to underlying assumptions. Management has exercised significant judgement based on

underlying assumptions when calculating the fair value of the net assets and goodwill.

Because this is a non-routine transaction and the accounting treatment is complex, we consider this as a key audit matter.

Other information

Our audit procedures performed on the purchase price allocation included, among others, the following procedures: We analyzed the sale and purchase agreement to assess when the control was obtained. We assessed the identification and valuation of the (in)tangible assets acquired and liabilities assumed. We involved valuation specialists to evaluate the methods (recoverable amount determined based on value in use calculations). We tested the discount rates used and we validated the main assumptions against external data such as risk-free rates and beta.

The Group's accounting policy and disclosures about the business combination are included in Notes 9 Business combination to the consolidated annual financial statements.

Other information consists of the 2022 consolidated business report of the Group, which we obtained prior to the date of this auditor's report, and the Annual Report of the Group, which is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor's report. Management is responsible for the other information, including preparation of the consolidated business report in accordance with the Hungarian Accounting Law and other relevant legal requirements, if any. Our opinion on the consolidated annual financial statements does not cover the other information.

Page 4 / 10

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

In connection with our audit of the consolidated annual financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether 1) the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated annual financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated and 2) the consolidated business report has been prepared in accordance with the Hungarian Accounting Law and other relevant legal requirements, if any.

Our opinion on the consolidated business report should include the information required according to Subsection (2) e) and f) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law and we are required to confirm also whether the information prescribed in Subsection (2) a)-d) and g)-

  1. of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law have been made available and whether the consolidated business report includes the non-financial statement as required by Subsection (5) of Section 134 of the Hungarian Accounting Law.

When fulfilling this responsibility we have considered the following law: Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 of 17 December 2018 on Supplementing Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards on the specification of a single electronic reporting format ("ESEF Regulation"), as such prescribing specific requirements for the consolidated business report, in relation with forming our opinion on the consolidated business report.

In our opinion, the consolidated business report of the Group, including the information required according to Subsection (2) e) and f) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law or 2022 is consistent, in all material respects, with the 2022 consolidated annual financial statements of the Group and the relevant requirements of the Hungarian Accounting Law and the other law listed above.

We also confirm that the Group have made available the information required according to Subsection (2) a)-d) and g)-h) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law and that the consolidated business report includes the non-financial statement as required by Subsection

(5) of Section 134 of the Hungarian Accounting Law.

Further to the above, based on the knowledge we have obtained about the Group and its environment in the course of the audit we are required to report whether we have identified any material misstatement in the other information, and if so, the nature of the misstatement in question. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Page 5 / 10

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

Disclaimer

ANY Security Printing Company plc published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 10:12:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 43 725 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 9,84%
Capitalization 22 164 M 61,6 M 61,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 082
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.
Duration : Period :
ANY Biztonsági Nyomda Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 545,00 HUF
Average target price 1 940,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Managers and Directors
Gábor Zsámboki Deputy Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer
Tamás Karakó Chief Financial Officer
Ákos Erdos Chairman
János Stumpf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Péter Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.3.67%62
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.36.79%6 597
TOPPAN INC.28.10%6 176
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.3.32%1 580
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO., LTD.3.72%1 190
CIMPRESS PLC16.91%889
