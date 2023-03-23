ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Audit Report 2022 Consolidated Annual Financial Statements

Ernst & Young Kft. Tel: +36 1 451 8100 Ernst & Young Ltd. Fax: +36 1 451 8199 H-1132 Budapest Váci út 20. www.ey.com/hu 1399 Budapest 62. Pf.632, Hungary Cg. 01-09-267553 This is a translation of the Hungarian Report Independent Auditors' Report To the Shareholders of ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company by Shares Report on the audit of the consolidated annual financial statements Opinion We have audited the 2022 consolidated annual financial statements of ANY Security Printing Plc. ("the Group") and its subsidiaries (altogether "the Group") included in the accompanying 529900YYR637SPJ0JR59-2022-12-31-hu.zip1 digital file, which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022 - showing a balance sheet total of HUF 34,124,700 thousand and a total comprehensive income for the year of HUF 2,899,326 thousand -, the related consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity, consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the consolidated annual financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion the consolidated annual financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2022 and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the financial year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU ("EU IFRSs") and have been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the supplementary requirements of Act C of 2000 on Accounting ("Hungarian Accounting Law") relevant for consolidated annual financial statements prepared in accordance with EU IFRSs. 1 Digital identification of the above referred 529900YYR637SPJ0JR59-2022-12-31-hu.htxml consolidated annual financial statements, using SHA 256 HASH algorithm is E806419B853FCED57BC5BC6C118228C97F30A8E33652C2E5FD1617E69975DC64 Page 1 / 10 A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Hungarian National Auditing Standards and with applicable laws and regulations in Hungary, including also Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on specific requirements regarding statutory audit of public-interest entities ("Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated annual financial statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the applicable ethical requirements according to relevant laws in effect in Hungary and the policy of the Chamber of Hungarian Auditors on the ethical rules and disciplinary proceedings and, concerning matters not regulated by any of these, with the International Ethics Standards Board of Accountants' (IESBA) International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated annual financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated annual financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated annual financial statements section" of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated annual financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated annual financial statements. Page 2 / 10 A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

Valuation of Goodwill The goodwill represents HUF 569,823 Our audit procedures included, among others, thousands as of 31 December 2022, involving specialists who assisted us in evaluation which is approximately 1.7 % of total of assumptions and methodologies used by the assets. Valuation of goodwill relies on Group to assess whether goodwill is impaired. We judgmental assumptions and estimates of assessed the accuracy of key assumptions used in prospective information, such as the the model, such as management's primary cash- determination of discount rate or the flow assumptions, the applied discount- and subsidiaries' future profits and their growth rates. We reconciled the assumptions and growth rate. Management annually prospective information to the approved business assesses the goodwill for impairment in plan of the subsidiaries and also assessed accordance with EU IFRSs. This is a key historical accuracy of management's estimates. audit matter as significant judgement is We assessed the compliance of the valuation involved to determine if the goodwill is method with EU IFRSs and the consistency of impaired. application compared to prior year. We assessed the adequacy of the Group's disclosures about goodwill in accordance with EU IFRSs including information how the impairment is evaluated by the Group. The Group's accounting policy and disclosures about its goodwill and related impairment are included in the Notes 2 Significant accounting policies and 10 Goodwill to the consolidated annual financial statements. Page 3 / 10 A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

Business combination of Atlas S.R.L The Group acquired 100% of the shares of Atlas S.R.L. on 15 February 2022 for a purchase price of EUR 1 350 thousand (HUF 478 851 million). This acquisition falls under the scope of IFRS 3 Business Combinations, assets and liabilities acquired are measured at their fair value. The identification and valuation of the acquired assets and liabilities assumed are sensitive to underlying assumptions. Management has exercised significant judgement based on underlying assumptions when calculating the fair value of the net assets and goodwill. Because this is a non-routine transaction and the accounting treatment is complex, we consider this as a key audit matter. Other information Our audit procedures performed on the purchase price allocation included, among others, the following procedures: We analyzed the sale and purchase agreement to assess when the control was obtained. We assessed the identification and valuation of the (in)tangible assets acquired and liabilities assumed. We involved valuation specialists to evaluate the methods (recoverable amount determined based on value in use calculations). We tested the discount rates used and we validated the main assumptions against external data such as risk-free rates and beta. The Group's accounting policy and disclosures about the business combination are included in Notes 9 Business combination to the consolidated annual financial statements. Other information consists of the 2022 consolidated business report of the Group, which we obtained prior to the date of this auditor's report, and the Annual Report of the Group, which is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor's report. Management is responsible for the other information, including preparation of the consolidated business report in accordance with the Hungarian Accounting Law and other relevant legal requirements, if any. Our opinion on the consolidated annual financial statements does not cover the other information. Page 4 / 10 A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited