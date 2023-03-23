ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Audit Report 2022 Consolidated Annual Financial Statements

To the Shareholders of ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company by Shares
Report on the audit of the consolidated annual financial statements
Opinion
We have audited the 2022 consolidated annual financial statements of ANY Security Printing Plc. ("the Group") and its subsidiaries (altogether "the Group") included in the accompanying 529900YYR637SPJ0JR59-2022-12-31-hu.zip1 digital file, which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022 - showing a balance sheet total of HUF 34,124,700 thousand and a total comprehensive income for the year of HUF 2,899,326 thousand -, the related consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity, consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the consolidated annual financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion the consolidated annual financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2022 and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the financial year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU ("EU IFRSs") and have been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the supplementary requirements of Act C of 2000 on Accounting ("Hungarian Accounting Law") relevant for consolidated annual financial statements prepared in accordance with EU IFRSs.
1 Digital identification of the above referred 529900YYR637SPJ0JR59-2022-12-31-hu.htxml consolidated annual financial statements, using SHA 256 HASH algorithm is E806419B853FCED57BC5BC6C118228C97F30A8E33652C2E5FD1617E69975DC64
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Hungarian National Auditing Standards and with applicable laws and regulations in Hungary, including also Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on specific requirements regarding statutory audit of public-interest entities ("Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated annual financial statements" section of our report.
We are independent of the Group in accordance with the applicable ethical requirements according to relevant laws in effect in Hungary and the policy of the Chamber of Hungarian Auditors on the ethical rules and disciplinary proceedings and, concerning matters not regulated by any of these, with the International Ethics Standards Board of Accountants' (IESBA) International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated annual financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated annual financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.
We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated annual financial statements section" of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated annual financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated annual financial statements.
Valuation of Goodwill
The goodwill represents HUF 569,823
Our audit procedures included, among others,
thousands as of 31 December 2022,
involving specialists who assisted us in evaluation
which is approximately 1.7 % of total
of assumptions and methodologies used by the
assets. Valuation of goodwill relies on
Group to assess whether goodwill is impaired. We
judgmental assumptions and estimates of
assessed the accuracy of key assumptions used in
prospective information, such as the
the model, such as management's primary cash-
determination of discount rate or the
flow assumptions, the applied discount- and
subsidiaries' future profits and their
growth rates. We reconciled the assumptions and
growth rate. Management annually
prospective information to the approved business
assesses the goodwill for impairment in
plan of the subsidiaries and also assessed
accordance with EU IFRSs. This is a key
historical accuracy of management's estimates.
audit matter as significant judgement is
We assessed the compliance of the valuation
involved to determine if the goodwill is
method with EU IFRSs and the consistency of
impaired.
application compared to prior year. We assessed
the adequacy of the Group's disclosures about
goodwill in accordance with EU IFRSs including
information how the impairment is evaluated by
the Group.
The Group's accounting policy and disclosures
about its goodwill and related impairment are
included in the Notes 2 Significant accounting
policies and 10 Goodwill to the consolidated
annual financial statements.
Business combination of Atlas S.R.L
The Group acquired 100% of the shares of Atlas S.R.L. on 15 February 2022 for a purchase price of EUR 1 350 thousand (HUF 478 851 million). This acquisition falls under the scope of IFRS 3 Business Combinations, assets and liabilities acquired are measured at their fair value. The identification and valuation of the acquired assets and liabilities assumed are sensitive to underlying assumptions. Management has exercised significant judgement based on
underlying assumptions when calculating the fair value of the net assets and goodwill.
Because this is a non-routine transaction and the accounting treatment is complex, we consider this as a key audit matter.
Other information
Our audit procedures performed on the purchase price allocation included, among others, the following procedures: We analyzed the sale and purchase agreement to assess when the control was obtained. We assessed the identification and valuation of the (in)tangible assets acquired and liabilities assumed. We involved valuation specialists to evaluate the methods (recoverable amount determined based on value in use calculations). We tested the discount rates used and we validated the main assumptions against external data such as risk-free rates and beta.
The Group's accounting policy and disclosures about the business combination are included in Notes 9 Business combination to the consolidated annual financial statements.
Other information consists of the 2022 consolidated business report of the Group, which we obtained prior to the date of this auditor's report, and the Annual Report of the Group, which is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor's report. Management is responsible for the other information, including preparation of the consolidated business report in accordance with the Hungarian Accounting Law and other relevant legal requirements, if any. Our opinion on the consolidated annual financial statements does not cover the other information.
In connection with our audit of the consolidated annual financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether 1) the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated annual financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated and 2) the consolidated business report has been prepared in accordance with the Hungarian Accounting Law and other relevant legal requirements, if any.
Our opinion on the consolidated business report should include the information required according to Subsection (2) e) and f) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law and we are required to confirm also whether the information prescribed in Subsection (2) a)-d) and g)-
of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law have been made available and whether the consolidated business report includes the non-financial statement as required by Subsection (5) of Section 134 of the Hungarian Accounting Law.
When fulfilling this responsibility we have considered the following law: Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 of 17 December 2018 on Supplementing Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards on the specification of a single electronic reporting format ("ESEF Regulation"), as such prescribing specific requirements for the consolidated business report, in relation with forming our opinion on the consolidated business report.
In our opinion, the consolidated business report of the Group, including the information required according to Subsection (2) e) and f) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law or 2022 is consistent, in all material respects, with the 2022 consolidated annual financial statements of the Group and the relevant requirements of the Hungarian Accounting Law and the other law listed above.
We also confirm that the Group have made available the information required according to Subsection (2) a)-d) and g)-h) of Section 95/B of the Hungarian Accounting Law and that the consolidated business report includes the non-financial statement as required by Subsection
(5) of Section 134 of the Hungarian Accounting Law.
Further to the above, based on the knowledge we have obtained about the Group and its environment in the course of the audit we are required to report whether we have identified any material misstatement in the other information, and if so, the nature of the misstatement in question. We have nothing to report in this regard.
