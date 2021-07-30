Log in
    ANY   HU0000093257

ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.

(ANY)
ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Change in the ownership of AEGON Magyarország Befektetési Alapkezelő Zrt.

07/30/2021 | 05:19am EDT
ANY Security Printing Company Plc. hereby meets the extraordinary disclosure requirements on its own behalf and on behalf of AEGON Magyarország Befektetési Alapkezelő Zrt. (registered seat: 1 Üllői út, Budapest, H-1091) pursuant to section 61.§ (1), 61.§ (3) and to section 55.§ (3) Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market:

AEGON Magyarország Befektetési Alapkezelő Zrt. sold dematerialized registered common shares issued by ANY Security Printing Company Plc. on 14th May 2021. After the transaction the number of shares issued by ANY Security Printing Company Plc. managed by AEGON Magyarország Befektetési Alapkezelő Zrt. changed to 1,424,954 pieces of share (9.93%).

Disclaimer

ANY Security Printing Company plc published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 09:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 33 453 M 111 M 111 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 7 426 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,55%
Capitalization 21 447 M 71,3 M 71,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 040
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.
Duration : Period :
ANY Biztonsági Nyomda Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 495,00 HUF
Average target price 1 598,50 HUF
Spread / Average Target 6,92%
Managers and Directors
Gábor Zsámboki Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tamás Karakó Chief Financial Officer
Ákos Erdos Chairman
Gábor Péter Chief Information Officer
Lajos Székelyhídi Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.15.00%71
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO., LTD.7.28%1 248
TOPPAN FORMS CO., LTD.1.14%1 083
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA35.78%1 076
TUNGKONG INC.-16.21%616
BRAVE C&H SUPPLY CO.,LTD.-27.07%176