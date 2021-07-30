ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Change in the ownership of AEGON Magyarország Befektetési Alapkezelő Zrt.

ANY Security Printing Company Plc. hereby meets the extraordinary disclosure requirements on its own behalf and on behalf of AEGON Magyarország Befektetési Alapkezelő Zrt. (registered seat: 1 Üllői út, Budapest, H-1091) pursuant to section 61.§ (1), 61.§ (3) and to section 55.§ (3) Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market:

AEGON Magyarország Befektetési Alapkezelő Zrt. sold dematerialized registered common shares issued by ANY Security Printing Company Plc. on 14th May 2021. After the transaction the number of shares issued by ANY Security Printing Company Plc. managed by AEGON Magyarország Befektetési Alapkezelő Zrt. changed to 1,424,954 pieces of share (9.93%).