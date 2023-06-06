Advanced search
    ANY   HU0000093257

ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.

(ANY)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-04
1690.00 HUF   +0.30%
12:07pAny Biztonsági Nyomda : Change in the ownership of a senior officer 06/06/2023
PU
10:09aAny Biztonsági Nyomda : Change in the ownership of a senior officer
PU
06/01Any Biztonsági Nyomda : contracts with Angola to supply a biometric passport issuing system
PU
ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Change in the ownership of a senior officer 06/06/2023

06/06/2023 | 12:07pm EDT
ANY Security Printing Company Plc. hereby meets the extraordinary disclosure requirements on its own behalf and on behalf of Zampic LLC (address: 12224 Iron Bluff Place, Austin. Texas, 78738 USA), and on behalf of Robert Elton Brooker III, Member of the Board of Directors pursuant to section 199.§ Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and as well as to EU Regulation 596/2014/EU:

Zampic LLC, 100% owned by Robert Elton Brooker III purchased 3,585 pieces of ordinary shares of ANY Security Printing Company PLC at the Budapest Stock Exchange on 5th June 2023 in an average price of 1,685 HUF/share with the help of Interactive Brokers as investment service provider.

After the transaction Robert Elton Brooker III totally owns indirectly (through Zampic LLC) 3,585 pieces of shares issued by ANY Security Printing Company PLC.

Budapest, 6th June 2023

ANY Security Printing Company

ANY Security Printing Company plc published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 16:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
