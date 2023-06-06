ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Change in the ownership of a senior officer 06/06/2023

ANY Security Printing Company Plc. hereby meets the extraordinary disclosure requirements on its own behalf and on behalf of Zampic LLC (address: 12224 Iron Bluff Place, Austin. Texas, 78738 USA), and on behalf of Robert Elton Brooker III, Member of the Board of Directors pursuant to section 199.§ Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and as well as to EU Regulation 596/2014/EU:

Zampic LLC, 100% owned by Robert Elton Brooker III purchased 3,585 pieces of ordinary shares of ANY Security Printing Company PLC at the Budapest Stock Exchange on 5th June 2023 in an average price of 1,685 HUF/share with the help of Interactive Brokers as investment service provider.

After the transaction Robert Elton Brooker III totally owns indirectly (through Zampic LLC) 3,585 pieces of shares issued by ANY Security Printing Company PLC.

Budapest, 6th June 2023

ANY Security Printing Company