Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. ANY Biztonsági Nyomda Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANY   HU0000093257

ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.

(ANY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Change in the ownership of senior officer 2022.03.30.

03/30/2022 | 03:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANY Security Printing Company PLC hereby meets the extraordinary disclosure requirements on behalf of Fortunarum Kft. (registered seat: 1055 Budapest, Balassi Bálint street 7., trade registration number: 01-09-696431) owned by Dr. Ákos Erdős, Chairman of the Board of Directors pursuant to section 199.§ Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and as well as to EU Regulation 596/2014/EU:

Fortunarum Kft. purchased 5,865 pieces of ordinary shares of ANY Security Printing Company PLC at the Budapest Stock Exchange on 29th March 2022 in an average price of 1,699.8 HUF/share with the help of OTP Bank Zrt. as investment service provider.

After the transaction Dr. Ákos Erdős owns indirectly (through EG Capital LLC and Fortunarum Kft.) 2,265,987 pieces of shares issued by ANY Security Printing Company PLC together.

Budapest, 30th March 2022

ANY Security Printing Company PLC

Disclaimer

ANY Security Printing Company plc published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 07:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.
03:35aANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : Change in the ownership of senior officer 2022.03.30.
PU
03/29ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : Change in the ownership of senior officer
PU
03/29ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : Change in the ownership of senior officer 2022.03.29.
PU
03/11ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : General Meeting Proposals 2022
PU
03/11ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : Consolidated IFRS Financial Statement 2021
PU
03/11ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : IFRS Consolidated Financial Statement Independent Auditors Report ..
PU
03/11ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : IFRS Financial Statement 2021 –
PU
03/11ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : IFRS Parent Comp Financial Statement Independent Auditors Report 2..
PU
03/11ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : Report on Corporate Governance 2021 –
PU
03/11ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : Remuneration Report 2021 –
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 35 729 M 108 M 108 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 8 025 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,11%
Capitalization 24 531 M 74,0 M 74,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 968
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.
Duration : Period :
ANY Biztonsági Nyomda Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 710,00 HUF
Average target price 1 631,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target -4,62%
Managers and Directors
Gábor Zsámboki Deputy Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer
Tamás Karakó Chief Financial Officer
Ákos Erdos Chairman
János Stumpf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Péter Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.4.84%74
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO., LTD.-22.39%1 516
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA-20.25%764
TUNGKONG INC.0.60%738
BRAVE C&H SUPPLY CO.,LTD.-10.59%112
FINLOGIC S.P.A.-6.75%49