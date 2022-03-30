ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Change in the ownership of senior officer 2022.03.30.

ANY Security Printing Company PLC hereby meets the extraordinary disclosure requirements on behalf of Fortunarum Kft. (registered seat: 1055 Budapest, Balassi Bálint street 7., trade registration number: 01-09-696431) owned by Dr. Ákos Erdős, Chairman of the Board of Directors pursuant to section 199.§ Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and as well as to EU Regulation 596/2014/EU:

Fortunarum Kft. purchased 5,865 pieces of ordinary shares of ANY Security Printing Company PLC at the Budapest Stock Exchange on 29th March 2022 in an average price of 1,699.8 HUF/share with the help of OTP Bank Zrt. as investment service provider.

After the transaction Dr. Ákos Erdős owns indirectly (through EG Capital LLC and Fortunarum Kft.) 2,265,987 pieces of shares issued by ANY Security Printing Company PLC together.

Budapest, 30th March 2022

ANY Security Printing Company PLC