ANY Security Printing Company PLC hereby meets the extraordinary disclosure requirements on behalf of Digital Forest LLC (registered seat: 1240 3rd St NE, Apt 1104, 20002, USA) owned by Tamás Erdős, Member of the Board of Directors pursuant to section 199.§ Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and as well as to EU Regulation 596/2014/EU:

Digital Forest LLC purchased 20,000 pieces of ordinary shares of ANY Security Printing Company PLC at the Budapest Stock Exchange on 24th August 2023 in an average price of 1,695 HUF/share with the help of OTP Bank Nyrt. as investment service provider.

After the transaction Tamás Erdős owns indirectly (through Digital Forest LLC) 1,020,001 pieces of shares altogether issued by ANY Security Printing Company PLC.