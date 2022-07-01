ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Change in the senior officers 01/07/2022

ANY Security Printing Company PLC (1102 Budapest, Halom utca 5.) in compliance with the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 55-56.§ Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and in accordance with the provisions of the 24/2008. (VIII.15.) Regulation of the Hungarian Ministry of Finance, hereby informs the Shareholders that Dr. Lajos Székelyhidi, Chief Research and Development Officer, has retired with effect from 30 June 2022.

Dr. Lajos Székelyhidi held the position of Chief Research and Development Officer from 1 March 1999, participated in several key projects and developments, and supported the Company with his professional work. Lajos Székelyhidi not only excelled in his scientific work, but also played a decisive role in making ANY an outstanding player in international markets.

We wish him good health, happy retirement and of course we count on him to continue to support the company's work despite the change in his employment status!

As of 1 July 2022, Balázs Megyeri, Director of Research and Development, will be in charge of the department concerned.