  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  ANY Biztonsági Nyomda Nyrt.
  News
  Summary
    ANY   HU0000093257

ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.

(ANY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
1585.00 HUF   +0.32%
ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Change in the senior officers 01/07/2022

07/01/2022 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANY Security Printing Company PLC (1102 Budapest, Halom utca 5.) in compliance with the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 55-56.§ Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and in accordance with the provisions of the 24/2008. (VIII.15.) Regulation of the Hungarian Ministry of Finance, hereby informs the Shareholders that Dr. Lajos Székelyhidi, Chief Research and Development Officer, has retired with effect from 30 June 2022.

Dr. Lajos Székelyhidi held the position of Chief Research and Development Officer from 1 March 1999, participated in several key projects and developments, and supported the Company with his professional work. Lajos Székelyhidi not only excelled in his scientific work, but also played a decisive role in making ANY an outstanding player in international markets.

We wish him good health, happy retirement and of course we count on him to continue to support the company's work despite the change in his employment status!

As of 1 July 2022, Balázs Megyeri, Director of Research and Development, will be in charge of the department concerned.

Disclaimer

ANY Security Printing Company plc published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 34 385 M 90,6 M 90,6 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 7 426 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,29%
Capitalization 22 523 M 59,4 M 59,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 968
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.
Duration : Period :
ANY Biztonsági Nyomda Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 570,00 HUF
Average target price 2 000,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Managers and Directors
Gábor Zsámboki Deputy Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer
Tamás Karakó Chief Financial Officer
Ákos Erdos Chairman
János Stumpf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Péter Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.2.26%59
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO., LTD.-31.96%1 268
TUNGKONG INC.-12.24%595
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA-37.31%594
BRAVE C&H SUPPLY CO.,LTD.-26.52%90
FINLOGIC S.P.A.-12.58%44