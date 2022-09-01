Log in
2022-08-29
1505.00 HUF   +0.33%
ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Change in the senior officers 01/09/2022

09/01/2022
ANY Security Printing Company PLC (1102 Budapest, Halom utca 5.) in compliance with the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 55-56.§ Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and in accordance with the provisions of the 24/2008. (VIII.15.) Regulation of the Hungarian Ministry of Finance, hereby informs the Shareholders that Nikoletta Sajó has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of ANY Security Printing Company PLC with effect from 1 September 2022.

Nikoletta Sajó is a member of the ANY team since June 2004. She graduated from the Budapest Business School, Faculty of Foreign Trade, and then from Corvinus University of Budapest with a degree in economics. With her knowledge of English, Chinese and Russian, she worked as a Manager in the Sales Department and then as an Export Director. From June 2021, she was Process Development Manager. She contributed to the Group's success in export markets, she has an exceptional carrer path. In her new role, she is responsible for coordinating the Company's internal operational processes, improving collaboration and efficiency. Nikoletta Sajó does not currently have shares in ANY Security Printing Company.

Disclaimer

ANY Security Printing Company plc published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 09:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
