ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Continued growth at the Printing Company
08/17/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Interim Management Report
2022. Q1-Q2 Results
Continued growth at the Printing Company
ANY Security Printing Company PLC (BSE: ANY, hereinafter referred to as "ANY PLC" or the "Company") has released its 2022 January-June results (available on the websites www.bet.hu,www.kozzetetelek.huand www.any.hu).
SUMMARY
Net sales of ANY PLC for 2022 amounted to HUF 23.3 billion which is higher by HUF 0.9 billion (4%) than in the previous year. Changes in case of strategic product segments were as follows: sales of security products, solutions were HUF 7.6 billion, which is HUF 2.2 billion (40%) higher than the figure in the basis period; data processing were HUF 7.0 billion, which is HUF 1.0 billion (18%) higher than the figure in the basis period, whilst sales of card production, personalisation were HUF 7.2 billion. Ratio of strategic products segments in total net sales was 94% in 2022.
Export sales amounted to HUF 8.2 billion as at June 30, 2022, which is HUF 0.3 billion higher than in the previous year, representing 35% export sales ratio.
Consolidated EBITDA is HUF 3,619 million.
Consolidated operating income is HUF 2,478 million.
Consolidated net income after interest income, taxation and non-controlling interest is HUF 1,635 million.
"In a difficult economic environment, we managed to beat last year's record sales. Besides the general uncertainties in the economic environment, sourcing of raw materials has become more limited. I am proud that neither the worldwide chip shortage, nor the paper shortage, nor the dramatic increase in the price of all these, were insurmountable obstacles. It is becoming more and more difficult to pass on exchange rate fluctuations, rising energy and labour costs in the price of products. Major technical development is taking place at the Printing Company this year as well, with state-of-the-art technology and a high-value machine being added to the production process, the like of which has never been seen before in ANY's more than one and a half century history. The success of our subsidiaries in the first half of the year is also reflected in the figures. I would like to highlight the performance of the teams in Romania and Gyoma." - added to the firsthalf-yearreportMr. Gábor ZSÁMBOKI, CEO of ANY Security Printing Company PLC.
Interim Management Report
2022. Q1-Q2 Results
ANY Security Printing Company PLC hereby declares that the Consolidated half-yearly Financial Report prepared on the basis of best knowledge, gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position, profits and losses of the Issuer as well as the companies involved into the consolidation, furthermore the consolidated Management Report gives a true and fair view of the development, performance and describing the main risks and uncertainty factors for the remaining six months of the financial year of the Issuer as well as the companies involved into the consolidation.
Gábor Zsámboki
Chief Executive Officer
Budapest, 17th August, 2022
Interim Management Report
2022. Q1-Q2 Results
Consolidated management report
on the results and prospects of Q1-Q2 2022, and on quantitative and qualitative indicators
Consolidated net sales
The breakdown of net sales by segment is presented in the table below:
2021 Q1-Q2
2022 Q1-Q2
Change
Change %
Sales segments
HUF millions
HUF millions
(B-A)
(B/A-1)
(A)
(B)
Security products and solutions
5,473
7,649
2,176
39.76%
Card production and personalization
9,654
7,241
(2,413)
-24.99%
Form production and personalization, data
5,926
6,966
1,040
17.55%
processing
Traditional printing products
819
928
109
13.31%
Other
521
481
(40)
-7.68%
Total net sales
22,393
23,265
872
3.89%
ANY PLC had consolidated net sales of 23,265 million in Q1-Q2 2022, which is HUF 872 million (4%) higher than the sales for the base period.
Sales of security products and solutions came to HUF 7,649 million in Q1-Q2 2022 which means an increase of HUF 2,176 million (40%) compared to the base period. The increase is mainly due to the election ballots printed with security elements, other printed forms and security documents.
The Company's revenues from card production and personalisation totalled HUF 7,241 million in the period of reference. The higher base period value was due to the sales revenue of the security documents accounted for in Q1-Q2 2021.
The Company's revenues from form production, personalisation and data processing came to HUF 6,966 million inQ1-Q22022, HUF 1,040 million (18%) higher than the sales for the base period. The change derives from higher volume of printed forms in export sales.
Sales of traditional printing products amounted to HUF 928 million in the period of reference, which means a HUF 109 million (13%) increase compared to the previous year's similar period. Higher volume of book orders is behind the change.
Interim Management Report
2022. Q1-Q2 Results
Other sales totalled HUF 481 million in Q1-Q2 2022, which is a decrease of HUF 40 million compared to the correspondent period of the last year. This segment mainly comprises revenues from the sale of commercial materials and goods.
Export sales by segment
2021 Q1-Q2
2022 Q1-Q2
Sales segments
in HUF
in HUF
Change
Change %
millions
millions
(A)
(B)
(B-A)
(B/A-1)
Security products and solutions
1,753
617
(1,136)
-64.80%
Card production and personalization
405
728
323
79.75%
Form production and personalization, data
5,401
6,357
956
17.70%
processing
Traditional printing products
22
112
90
409.09%
Other
300
368
68
22.67%
Total export sales
7,881
8,182
301
3.82%
Export %
35.19%
35.17%
Export sales amounted to HUF 8,182 million as at June 30, 2022, which was HUF 301 million higher compared to a year earlier, representing 35% export sales ratio.
Sales of security products and solutions were HUF 617 million, which is HUF 1,136 million lower, than the same period of the last year. The higher base period value was due to the development of document security systems accounted for in Q1 2021.
Export sales of card production and personalization was HUF 728 million in Q1-Q2 2022, which was HUF 323 million (80%) higher compared to the base period.
In the field of form production, personalisation and related logistics services export sales was HUF 6,357 million at the end of the period, increased by HUF 956 million (18%) compared to the base period.
Interim Management Report
2022. Q1-Q2 Results
Income statement analysis
The table below presents the calculation of operating income according to the so-called "total cost
accounting" method.
2021 Q1-Q2
2022 Q1-Q2
Description
in HUF
in HUF
Change
Change %
millions
millions
(A)
(B)
(B-A)
(B/A-1)
Net sales
22,393
23,265
872
3.89%
Capitalized value of assets produced
(484)
542
1,026
-211.98%
Material expenses
11,743
14,835
3,092
26.33%
Personnel expenses
5,112
5,217
105
2.05%
Depreciation
827
1,141
314
37.97%
Other expenses/(revenues)
1,064
136
(928)
-87.22%
Operating income
3,163
2,478
(685)
-21.66%
Net profit
2,190
1,635
(555)
-25.34%
EBITDA
3,990
3,619
(371)
-9.30%
EBITDA margin (%)
17.82%
15.56%
Net sales totalled HUF 23,265 million in Q1-Q2 2022, which is HUF 872 million (4%) increase compared to the figure for the same period of last year.
Operating income came to HUF 2,478 million, a decrease of HUF 685 million (22%) compared to the previous period.
Gross profit totalled HUF 7,449 million, which means a 32% gross margin. General (SG&A) expenses amounted to HUF 4,844 million in Q1-Q2 2022, which equals to 21% of net sales.
Material expenses amounted to HUF 14,835 million, higher by HUF 3,092 million (26%) in the current period due to increased raw material prices, mediated services and the higher turnover.
The capitalized value of own performance line shows the capitalized value of assets produced and the change in inventories manufactured. These figures were driven mainly by the change in inventories in both periods presented; the most significant of these is the value of work-in-production (WIP) connected to security and card products.
Personnel expenses totalled HUF 5,217 million, which is HUF 105 million (2%) higher than in the base period. EBITDA amounted to HUF 3,619 million due to the change in operating income and depreciation, which represents a decrease of HUF 371 million compared to previous period's EBITDA. Therefore EBITDA margin is 16%.
Net interest income amounted to -74 million HUF in Q1-Q2 2022. Net income - after financial operations, taxation and minority interest - came to HUF 1,635 million in Q1-Q2 2022, which is HUF 555 million (25%) lower in the base period.
