ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Continued growth at the Printing Company

Interim Management Report 2022. Q1-Q2 Results Continued growth at the Printing Company ANY Security Printing Company PLC (BSE: ANY, hereinafter referred to as "ANY PLC" or the "Company") has released its 2022 January-June results (available on the websites www.bet.hu, www.kozzetetelek.huand www.any.hu). SUMMARY Net sales of ANY PLC for 2022 amounted to HUF 23.3 billion which is higher by HUF 0.9 billion (4%) than in the previous year. Changes in case of strategic product segments were as follows: sales of security products, solutions were HUF 7.6 billion, which is HUF 2.2 billion (40%) higher than the figure in the basis period; data processing were HUF 7.0 billion, which is HUF 1.0 billion (18%) higher than the figure in the basis period, whilst sales of card production, personalisation were HUF 7.2 billion. Ratio of strategic products segments in total net sales was 94% in 2022.

Export sales amounted to HUF 8.2 billion as at June 30, 2022, which is HUF 0.3 billion higher than in the previous year, representing 35% export sales ratio.

Consolidated EBITDA is HUF 3,619 million.

Consolidated operating income is HUF 2,478 million.

Consolidated net income after interest income, taxation and non-controlling interest is HUF 1,635 million . "In a difficult economic environment, we managed to beat last year's record sales. Besides the general uncertainties in the economic environment, sourcing of raw materials has become more limited. I am proud that neither the worldwide chip shortage, nor the paper shortage, nor the dramatic increase in the price of all these, were insurmountable obstacles. It is becoming more and more difficult to pass on exchange rate fluctuations, rising energy and labour costs in the price of products. Major technical development is taking place at the Printing Company this year as well, with state-of-the-art technology and a high-value machine being added to the production process, the like of which has never been seen before in ANY's more than one and a half century history. The success of our subsidiaries in the first half of the year is also reflected in the figures. I would like to highlight the performance of the teams in Romania and Gyoma." - added to the first half-yearreport Mr. Gábor ZSÁMBOKI, CEO of ANY Security Printing Company PLC. 1

Interim Management Report 2022. Q1-Q2 Results ANY Security Printing Company PLC hereby declares that the Consolidated half-yearly Financial Report prepared on the basis of best knowledge, gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position, profits and losses of the Issuer as well as the companies involved into the consolidation, furthermore the consolidated Management Report gives a true and fair view of the development, performance and describing the main risks and uncertainty factors for the remaining six months of the financial year of the Issuer as well as the companies involved into the consolidation. Gábor Zsámboki Chief Executive Officer Budapest, 17th August, 2022 2

Interim Management Report 2022. Q1-Q2 Results Consolidated management report on the results and prospects of Q1-Q2 2022, and on quantitative and qualitative indicators Consolidated net sales The breakdown of net sales by segment is presented in the table below: 2021 Q1-Q2 2022 Q1-Q2 Change Change % Sales segments HUF millions HUF millions (B-A) (B/A-1) (A) (B) Security products and solutions 5,473 7,649 2,176 39.76% Card production and personalization 9,654 7,241 (2,413) -24.99% Form production and personalization, data 5,926 6,966 1,040 17.55% processing Traditional printing products 819 928 109 13.31% Other 521 481 (40) -7.68% Total net sales 22,393 23,265 872 3.89% ANY PLC had consolidated net sales of 23,265 million in Q1-Q2 2022, which is HUF 872 million (4%) higher than the sales for the base period. Sales of security products and solutions came to HUF 7,649 million in Q1-Q2 2022 which means an increase of HUF 2,176 million (40%) compared to the base period. The increase is mainly due to the election ballots printed with security elements, other printed forms and security documents. The Company's revenues from card production and personalisation totalled HUF 7,241 million in the period of reference. The higher base period value was due to the sales revenue of the security documents accounted for in Q1-Q2 2021. The Company's revenues from form production, personalisation and data processing came to HUF 6,966 million in Q1-Q22022, HUF 1,040 million (18%) higher than the sales for the base period. The change derives from higher volume of printed forms in export sales. Sales of traditional printing products amounted to HUF 928 million in the period of reference, which means a HUF 109 million (13%) increase compared to the previous year's similar period. Higher volume of book orders is behind the change. 3

Interim Management Report 2022. Q1-Q2 Results Other sales totalled HUF 481 million in Q1-Q2 2022, which is a decrease of HUF 40 million compared to the correspondent period of the last year. This segment mainly comprises revenues from the sale of commercial materials and goods. Export sales by segment 2021 Q1-Q2 2022 Q1-Q2 Sales segments in HUF in HUF Change Change % millions millions (A) (B) (B-A) (B/A-1) Security products and solutions 1,753 617 (1,136) -64.80% Card production and personalization 405 728 323 79.75% Form production and personalization, data 5,401 6,357 956 17.70% processing Traditional printing products 22 112 90 409.09% Other 300 368 68 22.67% Total export sales 7,881 8,182 301 3.82% Export % 35.19% 35.17% Export sales amounted to HUF 8,182 million as at June 30, 2022, which was HUF 301 million higher compared to a year earlier, representing 35% export sales ratio. Sales of security products and solutions were HUF 617 million, which is HUF 1,136 million lower, than the same period of the last year. The higher base period value was due to the development of document security systems accounted for in Q1 2021. Export sales of card production and personalization was HUF 728 million in Q1-Q2 2022, which was HUF 323 million (80%) higher compared to the base period. In the field of form production, personalisation and related logistics services export sales was HUF 6,357 million at the end of the period, increased by HUF 956 million (18%) compared to the base period. 4