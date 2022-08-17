Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. ANY Biztonsági Nyomda Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANY   HU0000093257

ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.

(ANY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
1565.00 HUF   -0.95%
ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Continued growth at the Printing Company

08/17/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Interim Management Report

2022. Q1-Q2 Results

Continued growth at the Printing Company

ANY Security Printing Company PLC (BSE: ANY, hereinafter referred to as "ANY PLC" or the "Company") has released its 2022 January-June results (available on the websites www.bet.hu, www.kozzetetelek.huand www.any.hu).

SUMMARY

  • Net sales of ANY PLC for 2022 amounted to HUF 23.3 billion which is higher by HUF 0.9 billion (4%) than in the previous year. Changes in case of strategic product segments were as follows: sales of security products, solutions were HUF 7.6 billion, which is HUF 2.2 billion (40%) higher than the figure in the basis period; data processing were HUF 7.0 billion, which is HUF 1.0 billion (18%) higher than the figure in the basis period, whilst sales of card production, personalisation were HUF 7.2 billion. Ratio of strategic products segments in total net sales was 94% in 2022.
  • Export sales amounted to HUF 8.2 billion as at June 30, 2022, which is HUF 0.3 billion higher than in the previous year, representing 35% export sales ratio.
  • Consolidated EBITDA is HUF 3,619 million.
  • Consolidated operating income is HUF 2,478 million.
  • Consolidated net income after interest income, taxation and non-controlling interest is HUF 1,635 million.

"In a difficult economic environment, we managed to beat last year's record sales. Besides the general uncertainties in the economic environment, sourcing of raw materials has become more limited. I am proud that neither the worldwide chip shortage, nor the paper shortage, nor the dramatic increase in the price of all these, were insurmountable obstacles. It is becoming more and more difficult to pass on exchange rate fluctuations, rising energy and labour costs in the price of products. Major technical development is taking place at the Printing Company this year as well, with state-of-the-art technology and a high-value machine being added to the production process, the like of which has never been seen before in ANY's more than one and a half century history. The success of our subsidiaries in the first half of the year is also reflected in the figures. I would like to highlight the performance of the teams in Romania and Gyoma." - added to the first half-yearreport Mr. Gábor ZSÁMBOKI, CEO of ANY Security Printing Company PLC.

1

Interim Management Report

2022. Q1-Q2 Results

ANY Security Printing Company PLC hereby declares that the Consolidated half-yearly Financial Report prepared on the basis of best knowledge, gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position, profits and losses of the Issuer as well as the companies involved into the consolidation, furthermore the consolidated Management Report gives a true and fair view of the development, performance and describing the main risks and uncertainty factors for the remaining six months of the financial year of the Issuer as well as the companies involved into the consolidation.

Gábor Zsámboki

Chief Executive Officer

Budapest, 17th August, 2022

2

Interim Management Report

2022. Q1-Q2 Results

Consolidated management report

on the results and prospects of Q1-Q2 2022, and on quantitative and qualitative indicators

Consolidated net sales

The breakdown of net sales by segment is presented in the table below:

2021 Q1-Q2

2022 Q1-Q2

Change

Change %

Sales segments

HUF millions

HUF millions

(B-A)

(B/A-1)

(A)

(B)

Security products and solutions

5,473

7,649

2,176

39.76%

Card production and personalization

9,654

7,241

(2,413)

-24.99%

Form production and personalization, data

5,926

6,966

1,040

17.55%

processing

Traditional printing products

819

928

109

13.31%

Other

521

481

(40)

-7.68%

Total net sales

22,393

23,265

872

3.89%

ANY PLC had consolidated net sales of 23,265 million in Q1-Q2 2022, which is HUF 872 million (4%) higher than the sales for the base period.

Sales of security products and solutions came to HUF 7,649 million in Q1-Q2 2022 which means an increase of HUF 2,176 million (40%) compared to the base period. The increase is mainly due to the election ballots printed with security elements, other printed forms and security documents.

The Company's revenues from card production and personalisation totalled HUF 7,241 million in the period of reference. The higher base period value was due to the sales revenue of the security documents accounted for in Q1-Q2 2021.

The Company's revenues from form production, personalisation and data processing came to HUF 6,966 million in Q1-Q22022, HUF 1,040 million (18%) higher than the sales for the base period. The change derives from higher volume of printed forms in export sales.

Sales of traditional printing products amounted to HUF 928 million in the period of reference, which means a HUF 109 million (13%) increase compared to the previous year's similar period. Higher volume of book orders is behind the change.

3

Interim Management Report

2022. Q1-Q2 Results

Other sales totalled HUF 481 million in Q1-Q2 2022, which is a decrease of HUF 40 million compared to the correspondent period of the last year. This segment mainly comprises revenues from the sale of commercial materials and goods.

Export sales by segment

2021 Q1-Q2

2022 Q1-Q2

Sales segments

in HUF

in HUF

Change

Change %

millions

millions

(A)

(B)

(B-A)

(B/A-1)

Security products and solutions

1,753

617

(1,136)

-64.80%

Card production and personalization

405

728

323

79.75%

Form production and personalization, data

5,401

6,357

956

17.70%

processing

Traditional printing products

22

112

90

409.09%

Other

300

368

68

22.67%

Total export sales

7,881

8,182

301

3.82%

Export %

35.19%

35.17%

Export sales amounted to HUF 8,182 million as at June 30, 2022, which was HUF 301 million higher compared to a year earlier, representing 35% export sales ratio.

Sales of security products and solutions were HUF 617 million, which is HUF 1,136 million lower, than the same period of the last year. The higher base period value was due to the development of document security systems accounted for in Q1 2021.

Export sales of card production and personalization was HUF 728 million in Q1-Q2 2022, which was HUF 323 million (80%) higher compared to the base period.

In the field of form production, personalisation and related logistics services export sales was HUF 6,357 million at the end of the period, increased by HUF 956 million (18%) compared to the base period.

4

Interim Management Report

2022. Q1-Q2 Results

Income statement analysis

The table below presents the calculation of operating income according to the so-called "total cost

accounting" method.

2021 Q1-Q2

2022 Q1-Q2

Description

in HUF

in HUF

Change

Change %

millions

millions

(A)

(B)

(B-A)

(B/A-1)

Net sales

22,393

23,265

872

3.89%

Capitalized value of assets produced

(484)

542

1,026

-211.98%

Material expenses

11,743

14,835

3,092

26.33%

Personnel expenses

5,112

5,217

105

2.05%

Depreciation

827

1,141

314

37.97%

Other expenses/(revenues)

1,064

136

(928)

-87.22%

Operating income

3,163

2,478

(685)

-21.66%

Net profit

2,190

1,635

(555)

-25.34%

EBITDA

3,990

3,619

(371)

-9.30%

EBITDA margin (%)

17.82%

15.56%

Net sales totalled HUF 23,265 million in Q1-Q2 2022, which is HUF 872 million (4%) increase compared to the figure for the same period of last year.

Operating income came to HUF 2,478 million, a decrease of HUF 685 million (22%) compared to the previous period.

Gross profit totalled HUF 7,449 million, which means a 32% gross margin. General (SG&A) expenses amounted to HUF 4,844 million in Q1-Q2 2022, which equals to 21% of net sales.

Material expenses amounted to HUF 14,835 million, higher by HUF 3,092 million (26%) in the current period due to increased raw material prices, mediated services and the higher turnover.

The capitalized value of own performance line shows the capitalized value of assets produced and the change in inventories manufactured. These figures were driven mainly by the change in inventories in both periods presented; the most significant of these is the value of work-in-production (WIP) connected to security and card products.

Personnel expenses totalled HUF 5,217 million, which is HUF 105 million (2%) higher than in the base period. EBITDA amounted to HUF 3,619 million due to the change in operating income and depreciation, which represents a decrease of HUF 371 million compared to previous period's EBITDA. Therefore EBITDA margin is 16%.

Net interest income amounted to -74 million HUF in Q1-Q2 2022. Net income - after financial operations, taxation and minority interest - came to HUF 1,635 million in Q1-Q2 2022, which is HUF 555 million (25%) lower in the base period.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ANY Security Printing Company plc published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 15:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
