ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : General Meeting Proposals 2023

03/23/2023 | 06:13am EDT
ANY Security Printing

Company PLC.

Annual General Meeting of

ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company by Shares

Budapest, 14 April 2023

ANY Security Printing

Company PLC.

Agenda

  1. Report of the Board of Directors on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2022 business year (balance sheet, profit & loss account, notes to the accounts and business report, hereinafter jointly referred to as "reports under the Accounting Act")
  2. Proposal of the Board of Directors for the distribution of net profit
  3. Report of the Supervisory Board on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2022 business year and the proposal for the use of net earnings
  4. Report of the Audit Committee on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2022 business year and the proposal for the use of net earnings
  5. Report of the Auditor on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2022 business year and the proposal for the use of net earnings
  6. Approval of the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2022 business year, including a decision on the use of net earnings
  7. Approval of the Statement on Corporate Governance Practice
  8. Approval of the Company's Remuneration Report for the 2022 business year
  9. Election of the Auditor, and decision on the remuneration
  10. Election and removal of the members of the Board of Directors, members of the Supervisory Board, members of the Audit Committee
  11. Decision on the remuneration of Board of Directors, Supervisory Board members
  12. Authorization of the Board of Directors to buy treasury shares based on section 9.3 of the Company's Statutes
  13. Others

ANY Security Printing Company PLC.

Documentation

To the Annual General Meeting

General meeting agenda item no. 1.: Report of the Board of

Item No. 1

Report of the Board of Directors on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2022 business year (balance sheet, profit & loss account, notes to the accounts and business report, hereinafter jointly referred to as "reports under the Accounting Act")

General meeting agenda item no. 1.: Report of the Board of

Turnover above HUF 43 billion, rising energy costs

ANY Security Printing Company PLC (BSE: ANY, hereinafter referred to as "ANY PLC" or the "Company") has released its 2022 January-December results (available on the websites www.bet.hu, www.kozzetetelek.huand www.any.hu).

SUMMARY

  • Net sales of ANY PLC for 2022 amounted to HUF 43.2 billion which is higher by HUF 2.5 billion (6%) than in the previous year. Changes in case of strategic product segments were as follows: sales of security products, solutions were HUF 15.3 billion, which is HUF 4.7 billion (45%) higher than the figure in the basis period; data processing were HUF 11.4 billion, which is HUF 0.5 billion (5%) higher than the figure in the basis period, whilst sales of card production, personalisation were HUF 13.3 billion. Ratio of strategic products segments in total net sales was 93% in 2022.
  • Export sales amounted to HUF 16.1 billion as at December 31, 2022, which is HUF 2.2 billion higher than in the previous year, representing 37% export sales ratio.
  • Consolidated EBITDA is HUF 5,633 million.
  • Consolidated operating income is HUF 3,686 million.
  • Consolidated net income after interest income, taxation and non-controlling interest is HUF 2,244 million.

Introduction of ANY Group

Name of the Company

Equity

Share of ownership (%)

Voting right(1)

ANY Security Printing

HUF 1, 449, 876,000

-

-

Company PLC.

Gyomai Kner Nyomda Zrt.

HUF 200,000,000

99.48%

99.48%

Specimen Zrt.

HUF 100,000,000

100.0%

100.0%

Techno-Progress Kft.

HUF 5,000,000

100.0%

100.0%

ANY Ingatlanhasznosító Kft.

HUF 3,000,000

100.0%

100.0%

Zipper Services SRL

RON 2,060,310

60.0%

60.0%

Tipo Direct SERV SRL

MDL 30,308

60.0%

60.0%

Atlas Trade Distribute SRL

1,000 RON

60.0%

60.0%

Slovak Direct SRO

EUR 63,965

100.0%

100.0%

  1. Voting rights that entitle the holder to participate in decision making at the general meeting of the company included in consolidation

Disclaimer

ANY Security Printing Company plc published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 10:12:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
