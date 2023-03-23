ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : General Meeting Proposals 2023
ANY Security Printing
Company PLC.
Annual General Meeting of
ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company by Shares
Budapest, 14 April 2023
Agenda
Report of the Board of Directors on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2022 business year (balance sheet, profit & loss account, notes to the accounts and business report, hereinafter jointly referred to as "reports under the Accounting Act")
Proposal of the Board of Directors for the distribution of net profit
Report of the Supervisory Board on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2022 business year and the proposal for the use of net earnings
Report of the Audit Committee on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2022 business year and the proposal for the use of net earnings
Report of the Auditor on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2022 business year and the proposal for the use of net earnings
Approval of the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2022 business year, including a decision on the use of net earnings
Approval of the Statement on Corporate Governance Practice
Approval of the Company's Remuneration Report for the 2022 business year
Election of the Auditor, and decision on the remuneration
Election and removal of the members of the Board of Directors, members of the Supervisory Board, members of the Audit Committee
Decision on the remuneration of Board of Directors, Supervisory Board members
Authorization of the Board of Directors to buy treasury shares based on section 9.3 of the Company's Statutes
Others
Documentation
To the Annual General Meeting
General meeting agenda item no. 1.: Report of the Board of
Report of the Board of Directors on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2022 business year (balance sheet, profit & loss account, notes to the accounts and business report, hereinafter jointly referred to as "reports under the Accounting Act")
Turnover above HUF 43 billion, rising energy costs
ANY Security Printing Company PLC (BSE: ANY, hereinafter referred to as "ANY PLC" or the "Company") has released its 2022 January-December results (available on the websites www.bet.hu,www.kozzetetelek.huand www.any.hu).
SUMMARY
Net sales of ANY PLC for 2022 amounted to HUF 43.2 billion which is higher by HUF 2.5 billion (6%) than in the previous year. Changes in case of strategic product segments were as follows: sales of security products, solutions were HUF 15.3 billion, which is HUF 4.7 billion (45%) higher than the figure in the basis period; data processing were HUF 11.4 billion, which is HUF 0.5 billion (5%) higher than the figure in the basis period, whilst sales of card production, personalisation were HUF 13.3 billion. Ratio of strategic products segments in total net sales was 93% in 2022.
Export sales amounted to HUF 16.1 billion as at December 31, 2022, which is HUF 2.2 billion higher than in the previous year, representing 37% export sales ratio.
Consolidated EBITDA is HUF 5,633 million.
Consolidated operating income is HUF 3,686 million.
Consolidated net income after interest income, taxation and non-controlling interest is HUF 2,244 million.
Introduction of ANY Group
Name of the Company
Equity
Share of ownership (%)
Voting right(1)
ANY Security Printing
HUF 1, 449, 876,000
-
-
Company PLC.
Gyomai Kner Nyomda Zrt.
HUF 200,000,000
99.48%
99.48%
Specimen Zrt.
HUF 100,000,000
100.0%
100.0%
Techno-Progress Kft.
HUF 5,000,000
100.0%
100.0%
ANY Ingatlanhasznosító Kft.
HUF 3,000,000
100.0%
100.0%
Zipper Services SRL
RON 2,060,310
60.0%
60.0%
Tipo Direct SERV SRL
MDL 30,308
60.0%
60.0%
Atlas Trade Distribute SRL
1,000 RON
60.0%
60.0%
Slovak Direct SRO
EUR 63,965
100.0%
100.0%
Voting rights that entitle the holder to participate in decision making at the general meeting of the company included in consolidation
