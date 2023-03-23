ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : General Meeting Proposals 2023

ANY Security Printing

Company PLC.

Agenda

Report of the Board of Directors on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2022 business year (balance sheet, profit & loss account, notes to the accounts and business report, hereinafter jointly referred to as "reports under the Accounting Act")

Proposal of the Board of Directors for the distribution of net profit

Report of the Supervisory Board on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2022 business year and the proposal for the use of net earnings

Report of the Audit Committee on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2022 business year and the proposal for the use of net earnings

Report of the Auditor on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2022 business year and the proposal for the use of net earnings

Approval of the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2022 business year, including a decision on the use of net earnings

Approval of the Statement on Corporate Governance Practice

Approval of the Company's Remuneration Report for the 2022 business year

Election of the Auditor, and decision on the remuneration

Election and removal of the members of the Board of Directors, members of the Supervisory Board, members of the Audit Committee

Decision on the remuneration of Board of Directors, Supervisory Board members

Authorization of the Board of Directors to buy treasury shares based on section 9.3 of the Company's Statutes