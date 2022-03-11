Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. ANY Biztonsági Nyomda Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANY   HU0000093257

ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.

(ANY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : General Meeting Proposals for Annual General Meeting FY2022 (continued, General Meeting Proposal materials connected to separate agenda items)

03/11/2022 | 11:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANY Security Printing Company PLC

Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

December 31, 2021

Halom utca 5, 1102 Budapest, Hungary | www.any.hu Phone: +36 1 431 1200 | info@any.hu

ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company by Shares

Independent Auditors' Report and

Consolidated Financial Statements

for the year ended December 31, 2021

ANY Security Printing Company PLC

Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

December 31, 2021

Halom utca 5, 1102 Budapest, Hungary | www.any.hu Phone: +36 1 431 1200 | info@any.hu

ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company by Shares

Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

December 31, 2021

Table of content

TABLE OF CONTENT ....................................................................................................

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT DECEMBER 31,

2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020 ...................................................................................

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AS AT DECEMBER

31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020 .............................................................................

5

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AS AT

DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020 ........................................................

6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH-FLOW AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND

DECEMBER 31, 2020 .....................................................................................................

7

SUPPLEMENTARY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

DEC. 31, 2021 .................................................................................................................

8

1

GENERAL ............................................................................................................

8

2

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES ..........................................................

11

3

CASH AND BANK..............................................................................................

24

4

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLES .............................................................................

24

5

INVENTORIES ...................................................................................................

25

6

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS AND PREPAYMENTS.........................................

25

7

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ...........................................................

26

8

RIGHT OF USE ASSETS ...................................................................................

27

9

GOODWILL ........................................................................................................

27

ANY Security Printing Company PLC

Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

December 31, 2021

Halom utca 5, 1102 Budapest, Hungary | www.any.hu Phone: +36 1 431 1200 | info@any.hu

10

INTANGIBLES ...................................................................................................

28

11

OTHER PAYABLES AND ACCRUALS .............................................................

29

12

SHORT TERM AND LONG TERM LOANS .......................................................

30

13

SHARE CAPITAL...............................................................................................

30

14

TREASURY SHARES ........................................................................................

30

15

RETAINED EARNINGS, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST..............................

31

16

NET SALES........................................................................................................

32

17

OTHER EXPENSES, NET..................................................................................

33

18 COST OF SALES AND SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS 34

19

TAXATION .........................................................................................................

35

20

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ....................................

37

21

EARNINGS PER SHARE ...................................................................................

37

22

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES...............................................................................

37

23

SHORT TERM AND LONG TERM PART OF LEASE LIABILITIES ..................

38

24

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS ................................................................

39

25

REMUNERATION OF THE MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD AND

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS .....................................................................................

40

26

RISK MANAGEMENT ........................................................................................

40

27

PURCHASING AND SELLING OF SUBSIDIARIES ..........................................

43

28

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD............................

43

ANY Security Printing Company PLC

Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

December 31, 2021

Halom utca 5, 1102 Budapest, Hungary | www.any.hu Phone: +36 1 431 1200 | info@any.hu

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

In HUF thousands:

Notes

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Current assets

Cash and bank

3

1,297,507

2,330,336

Accounts receivables

4

5,683,056

4,248,185

Inventories

5

3,278,612

4,008,340

Other current assets and prepayments

6

1,536,437

937,780

(without current tax receivable)

Current tax receivables

6

80,677

151,788

Total current assets

11,876,289

11,676,429

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

7

9,884,215

9,748,338

Right of use

8

1,054,572

1,205,983

Goodwill

9

335,857

335,857

Intangibles

10

-

989

Other assets

10,222

9,814

Total non-current assets

11,284,866

11,300,981

Total assets

23,161,155

22,977,410

Current liabilities

Trade accounts payables

3,184,623

3,658,081

Short term part of lease liabilities

23

359,248

463,025

Other payables and accruals (without current tax

11

1,543,265

2,020,720

liabilities)

Current tax liabilities

11

1,250,925

520,237

Short term loans

12

2,315,408

2,507,501

Total current liabilities

8,653,469

9,169,564

Long term liabilities

Deferred tax liability

19

668,993

398,817

Long term part of lease liabilities

23

287,721

432,373

Long term loans

12

3,087,534

4,477,903

Other long term liabilities

21,764

8,471

Total long term liabilities

4,066,012

5,317,564

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

13

1,449,876

1,449,876

Capital reserve

14

250,686

250,686

Retained earnings

15

8,054,043

5,765,633

Treasury shares

14

(455,048)

(455,048)

Other comprehensive income

20

94,107

122,827

Total owners' equity

9,393,664

7,133,974

Non controlling interest

15

1,048,010

1,356,308

Total shareholders' equity

10,441,674

8,490,282

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

23,161,155

22,977,410

4

The Supplementary Notes are inseparable parts of the consolidated financial statements.

ANY Security Printing Company PLC

Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

December 31, 2021

Halom utca 5, 1102 Budapest, Hungary | www.any.hu Phone: +36 1 431 1200 | info@any.hu

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

In HUF thousands:

Notes

FY 2021

FY 2020

Net sales

16

40,657,532

27,424,022

Cost of sales

18

(26,730,445)

(20,287,271)

Gross profit

13,927,087

7,136,751

Selling general and administration

18

(8,711,659)

(6,096,251)

Gain on sale of fixed assets

8,603

64,382

Foreign currency (loss) / gain

35,584

47,634

Other expense, net

17

(806,513)

345,197

Operating income

4,453,102

1,497,713

Interest income

13,627

4,252

Interest expense

(83,862)

(149,432)

Gains on sales of investments

27

498,781

-

Profit before tax and non-controlling interest

4,881,648

1,352,533

Deferred tax income / (expense)

19

(270,176)

(56,594)

Income tax expense

19

(639,407)

(284,049)

Total tax expense

(909,583)

(340,643)

Profit after tax

3,972,065

1,011,890

Other comprehensive income for the year

20

16,672

259,011

out of which: effect of revaluation based on

IAS

16,672

203,510

21

out of which: fair value effect of derivative

-

55,501

financial liability

Total comprehensive income for the year

3,988,737

1,270,901

Profit after tax attributable to

Shareholders of the Company

3,606,617

784,778

Non controlling interests

365,448

227,112

Other comprehensive income attributable to

Shareholders of the Company

8,912

162,920

Non controlling interests

7,760

96,091

Earnings per share (EPS):

Basic (HUF per share)

21

251

55

Fully diluted (HUF per share)

21

251

55

Dividend per share paid (DPS)

86

-

5

The Supplementary Notes are inseparable parts of the consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ANY Security Printing Company plc published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 16:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.
11:30aANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : General meeting proposals for Annual General Meeting FY2022
PU
11:30aANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : General Meeting Proposals for Annual General Meeting FY2022 (conti..
PU
05:36aANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : Invitation of General Meeting 2022
PU
05:26aANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : Security Printing Comp PLC, Invitation of General Meeting
PU
03/08ANY Biztonsági Nyomda Nyrt. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
03/08ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : Significant increase in the revenue and profit of ANY
PU
03/03ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : The consortium of Hungarian Banknote Printing Company and ANY Secu..
PU
2021ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : Security Printing Comp supplies the forms for next year's election..
PU
2021ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : Zipper Services, the Romanian subsidiary of ANY Security Printing ..
PU
2021ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : Following the registration of the change of ownership, ANY will fu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 35 729 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 8 025 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,46%
Capitalization 23 384 M 67,6 M 67,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 968
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.
Duration : Period :
ANY Biztonsági Nyomda Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 630,00 HUF
Average target price 1 631,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 0,06%
Managers and Directors
Gábor Zsámboki Deputy Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer
Tamás Karakó Chief Financial Officer
Ákos Erdos Chairman
János Stumpf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Péter Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.0.97%68
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO., LTD.-20.42%1 572
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA-24.61%753
TUNGKONG INC.-0.72%714
BRAVE C&H SUPPLY CO.,LTD.-6.99%119
FINLOGIC S.P.A.-12.58%46