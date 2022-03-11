ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : General Meeting Proposals for Annual General Meeting FY2022 (continued, General Meeting Proposal materials connected to separate agenda items)
ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company by Shares
Independent Auditors' Report and
Consolidated Financial Statements
for the year ended December 31, 2021
ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company by Shares
Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
December 31, 2021
Table of content
TABLE OF CONTENT ....................................................................................................
2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT DECEMBER 31,
2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020 ...................................................................................
4
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AS AT DECEMBER
31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020 .............................................................................
5
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AS AT
DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020 ........................................................
6
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH-FLOW AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND
DECEMBER 31, 2020 .....................................................................................................
7
SUPPLEMENTARY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
DEC. 31, 2021 .................................................................................................................
8
1
GENERAL ............................................................................................................
8
2
SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES ..........................................................
11
3
CASH AND BANK..............................................................................................
24
4
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLES .............................................................................
24
5
INVENTORIES ...................................................................................................
25
6
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS AND PREPAYMENTS.........................................
25
7
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ...........................................................
26
8
RIGHT OF USE ASSETS ...................................................................................
27
9
GOODWILL ........................................................................................................
27
10
INTANGIBLES ...................................................................................................
28
11
OTHER PAYABLES AND ACCRUALS .............................................................
29
12
SHORT TERM AND LONG TERM LOANS .......................................................
30
13
SHARE CAPITAL...............................................................................................
30
14
TREASURY SHARES ........................................................................................
30
15
RETAINED EARNINGS, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST..............................
31
16
NET SALES........................................................................................................
32
17
OTHER EXPENSES, NET..................................................................................
33
18 COST OF SALES AND SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS 34
19
TAXATION .........................................................................................................
35
20
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ....................................
37
21
EARNINGS PER SHARE ...................................................................................
37
22
CONTINGENT LIABILITIES...............................................................................
37
23
SHORT TERM AND LONG TERM PART OF LEASE LIABILITIES ..................
38
24
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS ................................................................
39
25
REMUNERATION OF THE MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD AND
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS .....................................................................................
40
26
RISK MANAGEMENT ........................................................................................
40
27
PURCHASING AND SELLING OF SUBSIDIARIES ..........................................
43
28
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD............................
43
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
In HUF thousands:
Notes
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Current assets
Cash and bank
3
1,297,507
2,330,336
Accounts receivables
4
5,683,056
4,248,185
Inventories
5
3,278,612
4,008,340
Other current assets and prepayments
6
1,536,437
937,780
(without current tax receivable)
Current tax receivables
6
80,677
151,788
Total current assets
11,876,289
11,676,429
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
7
9,884,215
9,748,338
Right of use
8
1,054,572
1,205,983
Goodwill
9
335,857
335,857
Intangibles
10
-
989
Other assets
10,222
9,814
Total non-current assets
11,284,866
11,300,981
Total assets
23,161,155
22,977,410
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payables
3,184,623
3,658,081
Short term part of lease liabilities
23
359,248
463,025
Other payables and accruals (without current tax
11
1,543,265
2,020,720
liabilities)
Current tax liabilities
11
1,250,925
520,237
Short term loans
12
2,315,408
2,507,501
Total current liabilities
8,653,469
9,169,564
Long term liabilities
Deferred tax liability
19
668,993
398,817
Long term part of lease liabilities
23
287,721
432,373
Long term loans
12
3,087,534
4,477,903
Other long term liabilities
21,764
8,471
Total long term liabilities
4,066,012
5,317,564
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
13
1,449,876
1,449,876
Capital reserve
14
250,686
250,686
Retained earnings
15
8,054,043
5,765,633
Treasury shares
14
(455,048)
(455,048)
Other comprehensive income
20
94,107
122,827
Total owners' equity
9,393,664
7,133,974
Non controlling interest
15
1,048,010
1,356,308
Total shareholders' equity
10,441,674
8,490,282
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
23,161,155
22,977,410
4
The Supplementary Notes are inseparable parts of the consolidated financial statements.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
In HUF thousands:
Notes
FY 2021
FY 2020
Net sales
16
40,657,532
27,424,022
Cost of sales
18
(26,730,445)
(20,287,271)
Gross profit
13,927,087
7,136,751
Selling general and administration
18
(8,711,659)
(6,096,251)
Gain on sale of fixed assets
8,603
64,382
Foreign currency (loss) / gain
35,584
47,634
Other expense, net
17
(806,513)
345,197
Operating income
4,453,102
1,497,713
Interest income
13,627
4,252
Interest expense
(83,862)
(149,432)
Gains on sales of investments
27
498,781
-
Profit before tax and non-controlling interest
4,881,648
1,352,533
Deferred tax income / (expense)
19
(270,176)
(56,594)
Income tax expense
19
(639,407)
(284,049)
Total tax expense
(909,583)
(340,643)
Profit after tax
3,972,065
1,011,890
Other comprehensive income for the year
20
16,672
259,011
out of which: effect of revaluation based on
IAS
16,672
203,510
21
out of which: fair value effect of derivative
-
55,501
financial liability
Total comprehensive income for the year
3,988,737
1,270,901
Profit after tax attributable to
Shareholders of the Company
3,606,617
784,778
Non controlling interests
365,448
227,112
Other comprehensive income attributable to
Shareholders of the Company
8,912
162,920
Non controlling interests
7,760
96,091
Earnings per share (EPS):
Basic (HUF per share)
21
251
55
Fully diluted (HUF per share)
21
251
55
Dividend per share paid (DPS)
86
-
5
The Supplementary Notes are inseparable parts of the consolidated financial statements.
