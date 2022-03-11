Log in
    ANY   HU0000093257

ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.

(ANY)
ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : General meeting proposals for Annual General Meeting FY2022

03/11/2022 | 11:30am EST
ANY Security Printing Company PLC.

AGM Proposals

Annual General Meeting of

ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company by Shares

Budapest, 12 April 2022

ANY Security Printing Company PLC.

AGM Proposals

Agenda

  1. Report of the Board of Directors on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the
    2021 business year (balance sheet, profit & loss account, notes to the accounts and business report, hereinafter jointly referred to as "reports under the Accounting Act")
  2. Proposal of the Board of Directors for the distribution of net profit
  3. Report of the Supervisory Board on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the
    2021 business year and the proposal for the use of net earnings
  4. Report of the Audit Committee on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the
    2021 business year and the proposal for the use of net earnings
  5. Report of the Auditor on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2021 business year and the proposal for the use of net earnings
  6. Approval of the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2021 business year, including a decision on the use of net earnings
  7. Approval of the Statement on Corporate Governance Practice
  8. Approval of the Company's Remuneration Report for the 2021 business year
  9. Election of the Auditor, and decision on the remuneration
  10. Election and removal of the members of the Board of Directors, members of the Supervisory Board, members of the Audit Committee
  11. Decision on the remuneration of Board of Directors, Supervisory Board members
  12. Authorization of the Board of Directors to buy treasury shares based on section 9.3 of the
    Company's Statutes
  13. Others

ANY Security Printing Company PLC.

AGM Proposals

Documentation

To the Annual General Meeting

General meeting agenda item no. 1.:

Report of the Board of Directors

Item No. 1

Report of the Board of Directors on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2021 business year (balance sheet, profit & loss account, notes to the accounts and business report, hereinafter jointly referred to as "reports under the Accounting Act")

General meeting agenda item no. 1.:

Report of the Board of Directors

Significant increase in the revenue and profit of ANY

ANY Security Printing Company PLC (BSE: ANY, hereinafter referred to as "ANY PLC" or the "Company") has released its 2021 January-December results (available on the websites www.bet.hu, www.kozzetetelek.huand www.any.hu).

SUMMARY

  • Operations in 2020 were already affected by the epidemic, which is also reflected in the lower base period figures.
  • Net sales of ANY PLC for 2021 amounted to HUF 40,7 billion which is higher by HUF 13,2 billion (48%) than in the previous year. Changes in case of strategic product segments were as follows: sales of security products, solutions were HUF 10,6 billion, which is HUF 3,6 billion (52%) higher than the figure in the basis period; data processing were HUF 10,9 billion, which is HUF 0,5 billion (5%) higher than the figure in the basis period, whilst sales of card production, personalisation were HUF 16,2 billion, which is HUF 8,3 billion (105%) higher than the figure in the basis period. Ratio of strategic products segments in total net sales was 93% in 2021.
  • Export sales amounted to HUF 14,3 billion as at December 31, 2021, which is HUF 2,6 billion higher than in the previous year, representing 35% export sales ratio.
  • The sale of the Bulgarian subsidiary generated an extraordinary profit of HUF 499 million in the third quarter.
  • Consolidated EBITDA is HUF 6,664 million, an increase of HUF 3,668 million compared to 2020 base period due to the higher net sales.
  • Consolidated operating income is HUF 4,952 million, which is HUF 3,434 million higher than the profit for the base period due to the increase in turnover.
  • Consolidated net income after interest income, taxation and non-controlling interest is HUF
    3,607 million, which shows an increase of HUF 2,822 million compared to the previous year's same period

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ANY Security Printing Company plc published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 16:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
