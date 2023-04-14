Advanced search
    ANY   HU0000093257

ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.

(ANY)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
1610.00 HUF   +0.63%
Any Biztonsági Nyomda : HUF 156 DPS has been approved by AGM of the Printing Company
PU
Any Biztonsági Nyomda : Resolutions of the AGM of ANY PLC. held on 14 April, 2023
PU
Any Biztonsági Nyomda : General Meeting Proposals 2023
PU
ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : HUF 156 DPS has been approved by AGM of the Printing Company

04/14/2023 | 11:46am EDT
14th April, 2023 - The proposal of the Board of Directors has been accepted by AGM of ANY Security Printing Company PLC and DPS HUF 156 has been approved.

The Annual General Meeting of ANY Security Printing Company held at the Company's Headquarters approved the financial statements including consolidated net sales of HUF 43.2 billion and net profit of HUF 2,244 million. According to the proposal of the Board of Directors, Annual General Meeting has approved to pay a dividend of HUF 156 per share. The dividend after the treasury shares held by the Company will be distributed by the ownership rate to the shareholders, so finally HUF 161 per share will be paid expectedly. Date of dividend payment is July 14, 2023.

The mandate of the members of the Board of Directors has expired and the General Assembly has re-elected the Board. After 29 years of service, Mr György Gyergyák decided to resign and did not stand for re-election. Mr Robert Elton Brooker III was elected as a new Board member. At the same time, the other members of the Board were re-elected until 1 May 2028.

ANY Security Printing Company plc published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 15:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
