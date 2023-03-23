Advanced search
    ANY   HU0000093257

ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.

(ANY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
1555.00 HUF   +1.30%
ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : IFRS Consolidated Financial Statement 2022

03/23/2023 | 06:13am EDT
ANY SECUR I TY PR INTING CO M -

PANY PLC . AUDIT ED CONSO LI -

DATE D F INANCIAL ST ATE ME NTS

ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company by Shares

Independent Auditors' Report and

Consolidated Financial Statements

for the year ended December 31, 2022

ANY SECURITY PRINTING COMPANY PL C

Halom utca 5, Budapest 1102, Hungary | 1475 Budapest. Pf.: 116 +36 1 431 1200 | info@any.hu| www.any.hu

1

ANY SECUR I TY PR INTING CO M -

PANY PLC . AUDIT ED CONSO LI -

DATE D F INANCIAL ST ATE ME NTS

ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company by Shares

Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

December 31, 2022

Table of content

TABLE OF CONTENT

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2022

4

AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AS AT DECEMBER 31,

2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

5

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AS AT

DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT................................................................................................................OF CASH-FLOWAS AT DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND

7

DECEMBER 31, 2021

SUPPLEMENTARY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DEC. 31,

2022

8

1

GENERAL

8

2

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

11

3

CASH AND BANK

23

4

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLES

23

5

INVENTORIES

24

6

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS AND PREPAYMENTS

24

7

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

25

8

RIGHT OF USE ASSETS

26

9

CURRENT YEAR ACQUISITIONS

27

ANY SECURITY PRINTING COMPANY PL C Halom utca 5, Budapest 1102, Hungary | 1475 Budapest. Pf.: 116 +36 1 431 1200 | info@any.hu| www.any.hu

2

ANY SECUR I TY PR INTING CO M -

PANY PLC . AUDIT ED CONSO LI -

DATE D F INANCIAL ST ATE ME NTS

10

GOODWILL

28

11

INTANGIBLES

30

12

OTHER PAYABLES TAX LIABILITIES, GOVERNMENT GRANTS AND ACCRUALS ...

30

13

SHORT TERM AND LONG TERM LOANS

31

14

SHARE CAPITAL

32

15

TREASURY SHARES

32

16

RETAINED EARNINGS, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

32

17

NET SALES

33

18

OTHER EXPENSES, NET

34

19

INTEREST INCOME / EXPENDITURE

34

20

COST OF SALES AND SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS

35

21

TAXATION

36

22

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR

38

23

EARNINGS PER SHARE

38

24

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

38

25

SHORT TERM AND LONG TERM PART OF LEASE LIABILITIES

39

26

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

40

27

REMUNERATION OF THE MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD AND THE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

41

28

RISK MANAGEMENT

41

29

PURCHASING AND SELLING OF SUBSIDIARIES

44

30

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

45

ANY SECURITY PRINTING COMPANY PL C

Halom utca 5, Budapest 1102, Hungary | 1475 Budapest. Pf.: 116

+36 1 431 1200 | info@any.hu| www.any.hu

3

ANY SECUR I TY PR INTING CO M -

PANY PLC . AUDIT ED CONSO LI -

DATE D F INANCIAL ST ATE ME NTS

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at December 31, 2022 and Decem- ber 31, 2021

In HUF thousands:

Notes

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Current assets

Cash and bank

3

6,393,330

1,297,507

Accounts receivables

4

5,607,294

5,683,056

Inventories

5

6,487,058

3,278,612

Other current assets and prepayments

6

982,797

1,536,437

(without current tax receivable)

Current tax receivables

6

160,315

80,677

Total current assets

19,630,794

11,876,289

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

7

13,083,997

9,884,215

Right of use

8

578,557

1,054,572

Goodwill

10

569,823

335,857

Intangibles

11

247,615

-

Other assets

16,914

10,222

Total non-current assets

14,496,906

11,284,866

Total assets

34,127,700

23,161,155

Current liabilities

Trade accounts payables

28

4,326,200

3,184,623

Short term part of lease liabilities

25

287,807

359,248

Other payables and accruals (without current tax lia-

12

9,909,584

1,543,265

bilities)

Current tax liabilities

12

1,142,542

1,250,925

Short term loans

13

2,540,520

2,315,408

Total current liabilities

18,206,653

8,653,469

Long term liabilities

Deferred tax liability

21

839,984

668,993

Long term part of lease liabilities

25

112,396

287,721

Long term loans

13

4,357,787

3,087,534

Other long term liabilities

15,444

21,764

Total long term liabilities

5,325,611

4,066,012

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

14

1,449,876

1,449,876

Capital reserve

250,686

250,686

Retained earnings

16

7,888,003

8,054,043

Treasury shares

15

-455,048

(455,048)

Other comprehensive income

22

232,040

94,107

Total owners' equity

9,365,557

9,393,664

Non controlling interest

16

1,229,879

1,048,010

Total shareholders' equity

10,595,436

10,441,674

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

34,127,700

23,161,155

The Supplementary Notes are inseparable parts of the consolidated financial statements.

ANY SECURITY PRINTING COMPANY PL C

Halom utca 5, Budapest 1102, Hungary | 1475 Budapest. Pf.: 116 +36 1 431 1200 | info@any.hu| www.any.hu

4

ANY SECUR I TY PR INTING CO M -

PANY PLC . AUDIT ED CONSO LI -

DATE D F INANCIAL ST ATE ME NTS

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income as at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

In HUF thousands:

Notes

FY 2022

FY 2021

Net sales

17

43,179,930

40,657,532

Cost of sales

20

(30,555,068)

(26,730,445)

Gross profit

12,624,862

13,927,087

Selling general and administration

19

(8,830,160)

(8,711,659)

Gain on sale of fixed assets

227

8,603

Foreign currency (loss) / gain

149,804

35,584

Other expense, net

18

(358,675)

(806,513)

Operating income

3,586,058

4,453,102

Interest income/(expense)

19

(200,175)

(70,235)

Gains on sales of investments

28

-

498,781

Profit before tax and non-controlling interest

3,385,883

4,881,648

Deferred tax income / (expense)

21

(117,722)

(270,176)

Income tax expense

21

(573,862)

(639,407)

Total tax expense

(691,584)

(909,583)

Profit after tax

2,694,299

3,972,065

Other comprehensive income for the year

22

205,027

16,672

out of which: effect of revaluation based on IAS 21

205,027

16,672

out of which: fair value effect of derivative finan-

-

-

cial liability

Total comprehensive income for the year

2,899,326

3,988,737

Profit after tax attributable to

Shareholders of the Company

2,244,042

3,606,617

Non controlling interests

450,257

365,448

Other comprehensive income attributable to

Shareholders of the Company

137,933

8,912

Non controlling interests

67,094

7,760

Earnings per share (EPS):

Basic (HUF per share)

23

156

251

Fully diluted (HUF per share)

23

156

251

Dividend per share paid (DPS)

168

86

The Supplementary Notes are inseparable parts of the consolidated financial statements.

ANY SECURITY PRINTING COMPANY PL C

Halom utca 5, Budapest 1102, Hungary | 1475 Budapest. Pf.: 116 +36 1 431 1200 | info@any.hu| www.any.hu

5

