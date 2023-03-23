ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : IFRS Consolidated Financial Statement 2022
ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company by Shares
Independent Auditors' Report and
Consolidated Financial Statements
for the year ended December 31, 2022
ANY SECURITY PRINTING COMPANY PL C
Halom utca 5, Budapest 1102, Hungary | 1475 Budapest. Pf.: 116 +36 1 431 1200 |
info@any.hu|
www.any.hu
ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company by Shares
Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
December 31, 2022
Table of content
TABLE OF CONTENT
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2022
AND DECEMBER 31, 2021
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AS AT DECEMBER 31,
2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AS AT
DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT................................................................................................................ OF CASH-FLOW AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND
DECEMBER 31, 2021
SUPPLEMENTARY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DEC. 31,
2022
1
GENERAL
2
SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
3
CASH AND BANK
4
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLES
5
INVENTORIES
6
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS AND PREPAYMENTS
7
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
8
RIGHT OF USE ASSETS
9
CURRENT YEAR ACQUISITIONS
10
GOODWILL
11
INTANGIBLES
12
OTHER PAYABLES TAX LIABILITIES, GOVERNMENT GRANTS AND ACCRUALS ...
13
SHORT TERM AND LONG TERM LOANS
14
SHARE CAPITAL
15
TREASURY SHARES
16
RETAINED EARNINGS, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
17
NET SALES
18
OTHER EXPENSES, NET
19
INTEREST INCOME / EXPENDITURE
20
COST OF SALES AND SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS
21
TAXATION
22
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR
23
EARNINGS PER SHARE
24
CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
25
SHORT TERM AND LONG TERM PART OF LEASE LIABILITIES
26
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
27
REMUNERATION OF THE MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD AND THE
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
28
RISK MANAGEMENT
29
PURCHASING AND SELLING OF SUBSIDIARIES
30
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at December 31, 2022 and Decem- ber 31, 2021
In HUF thousands:
Notes
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Current assets
Cash and bank
3
6,393,330
1,297,507
Accounts receivables
4
5,607,294
5,683,056
Inventories
5
6,487,058
3,278,612
Other current assets and prepayments
6
982,797
1,536,437
(without current tax receivable)
Current tax receivables
6
160,315
80,677
Total current assets
19,630,794
11,876,289
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
7
13,083,997
9,884,215
Right of use
8
578,557
1,054,572
Goodwill
10
569,823
335,857
Intangibles
11
247,615
-
Other assets
16,914
10,222
Total non-current assets
14,496,906
11,284,866
Total assets
34,127,700
23,161,155
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payables
28
4,326,200
3,184,623
Short term part of lease liabilities
25
287,807
359,248
Other payables and accruals (without current tax lia-
12
9,909,584
1,543,265
bilities)
Current tax liabilities
12
1,142,542
1,250,925
Short term loans
13
2,540,520
2,315,408
Total current liabilities
18,206,653
8,653,469
Long term liabilities
Deferred tax liability
21
839,984
668,993
Long term part of lease liabilities
25
112,396
287,721
Long term loans
13
4,357,787
3,087,534
Other long term liabilities
15,444
21,764
Total long term liabilities
5,325,611
4,066,012
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
14
1,449,876
1,449,876
Capital reserve
250,686
250,686
Retained earnings
16
7,888,003
8,054,043
Treasury shares
15
-455,048
(455,048)
Other comprehensive income
22
232,040
94,107
Total owners' equity
9,365,557
9,393,664
Non controlling interest
16
1,229,879
1,048,010
Total shareholders' equity
10,595,436
10,441,674
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
34,127,700
23,161,155
The Supplementary Notes are inseparable parts of the consolidated financial statements.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income as at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
In HUF thousands:
Notes
FY 2022
FY 2021
Net sales
17
43,179,930
40,657,532
Cost of sales
20
(30,555,068)
(26,730,445)
Gross profit
12,624,862
13,927,087
Selling general and administration
19
(8,830,160)
(8,711,659)
Gain on sale of fixed assets
227
8,603
Foreign currency (loss) / gain
149,804
35,584
Other expense, net
18
(358,675)
(806,513)
Operating income
3,586,058
4,453,102
Interest income/(expense)
19
(200,175)
(70,235)
Gains on sales of investments
28
-
498,781
Profit before tax and non-controlling interest
3,385,883
4,881,648
Deferred tax income / (expense)
21
(117,722)
(270,176)
Income tax expense
21
(573,862)
(639,407)
Total tax expense
(691,584)
(909,583)
Profit after tax
2,694,299
3,972,065
Other comprehensive income for the year
22
205,027
16,672
out of which: effect of revaluation based on IAS 21
205,027
16,672
out of which: fair value effect of derivative finan-
-
-
cial liability
Total comprehensive income for the year
2,899,326
3,988,737
Profit after tax attributable to
Shareholders of the Company
2,244,042
3,606,617
Non controlling interests
450,257
365,448
Other comprehensive income attributable to
Shareholders of the Company
137,933
8,912
Non controlling interests
67,094
7,760
Earnings per share (EPS):
Basic (HUF per share)
23
156
251
Fully diluted (HUF per share)
23
156
251
Dividend per share paid (DPS)
168
86
The Supplementary Notes are inseparable parts of the consolidated financial statements.
