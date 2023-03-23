ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : IFRS Financial Statement 2022
ANY SECURITY PRINTING CO MPANY
PLC AUD ITED FINANCIAL
STAT EMENTS
ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company Independent Auditors' Report and Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022
1
ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT .
1102 Budapest, Halom utca 5. | 1475 Budapest. Pf.: 116 +36 1 431 1200 |
info@any.hu|
www.any.hu
ANY SECURITY PRINTING CO MPANY
PLC AUD ITED FINANCIAL
STAT EMENTS
ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company
Audited Financial Statements
December 31, 2022
Table of content
TABLE OF CONTENT
2
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2022 DECEMBER
31, 2021
4
FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AS AT DECEMBER 31,
2022
5
CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2022
6
CASH-FLOW AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2022
7
SUPPLEMENTARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DEC. 31, 2022
8
1
GENERAL
8
2
SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
11
4
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLES
23
5
INVENTORIES
23
6
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS AND PREPAYMENTS
24
7
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
26
8
RIGHT OF USE ASSET
27
9
INVESTMENTS
27
10
INTANGIBLES
28
11
TRADE ACCOUNTS PAYABLES
29
12 OTHER PAYABLES AND ACCRUALS
29
2
ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT .
1102 Budapest, Halom utca 5. | 1475 Budapest. Pf.: 116 +36 1 431 1200 |
info@any.hu|
www.any.hu
ANY SECURITY PRINTING CO MPANY
PLC AUD ITED FINANCIAL
STAT EMENTS
13
SHORT TERM AND LONG TERM LOANS
30
14
SHARE CAPITAL
30
15
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
31
16
NET SALES
33
17
OTHER EXPENSES, NET
35
18
COST OF SALES AND SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS 35
19
DIVIDEND INCOME
35
20
TAXATION
36
21
CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
37
22
SHORT TERM AND LONG TERM PART OF LEASE LIABILITIES
37
23
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
39
24
REMUNERATION OF THE MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD AND
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
40
25
RISK MANAGEMENT
41
26
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
43
DECISIONS OF THE 22ND MARCH 2022 BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING
43
3
ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT .
1102 Budapest, Halom utca 5. | 1475 Budapest. Pf.: 116 +36 1 431 1200 |
info@any.hu|
www.any.hu
ANY SECURITY PRINTING CO MPANY
PLC AUD ITED FINANCIAL
STAT EMENTS
Statement of Financial Position as at December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
In HUF thousands:
Notes
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Current assets
Cash and bank
3
5,194,455
402,816
Accounts receivables
4
3,395,636
3,226,644
Inventories
5
5,887,390
2,995,296
Other current assets and prepayments
6
3,269,509
3,744,429
(without current tax receivable)
Current tax receivables
6
95,428
121
Total current assets
17,842,418
10,369,306
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
7
7,582,243
4,497,295
Right of use
8
2,584,834
3,450,164
Investments
9
1,747,819
1,747,819
Intangibles
10
-
-
Deferred tax assets
1,394
1,394
Other assets
9
6,029
3,162
Total non-current assets
11,922,319
9,699,834
Total assets
29,764,737
20,069,140
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payables
11
2,968,657
2,005,243
Short term part of lease liabilities
22
735,137
757,485
Other payables and accruals (without current tax
12
8,910,777
1,051,710
liabilities)
Current tax liabilities
12
946,080
1,228,661
Short term loans
13
2,202,009
1,981,659
Total current liabilities
15,762,660
7,024,758
Long term liabilities
Deferred tax liability
20
629,309
523,177
Long term part of lease liabilities
22
2,110,526
2,656,279
Long term loans
13
4,212,925
2,877,736
Total long term liabilities
6,952,760
6,057,192
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
14
1,449,876
1,449,876
Capital reserve
15
250,686
250,686
Retained earnings
15
5,803,803
5,741,676
Treasury shares
15
(455,048)
(455,048)
Total owners' equity
15
7,049,317
6,987,190
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
29,764,737
20,069,140
4
ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT .
1102 Budapest, Halom utca 5. | 1475 Budapest. Pf.: 116 +36 1 431 1200 |
info@any.hu|
www.any.hu
ANY SECURITY PRINTING CO MPANY
PLC AUD ITED FINANCIAL
STAT EMENTS
Financial Statement of Comprehensive Income as at December 31, 2022
In HUF thousands:
Notes
FY 2022
FY 2021
Net sales
16
30,419,070
29,149,011
Cost of sales
18
(21,510,866)
(18,191,241)
Gross profit
8,908,204
10,957,770
Selling general and administration
18
(6,987,013)
(7,051,354)
Gain/(Loss) on sale of fixed assets
2,298
854
Dividend income
19
1,263,458
426,881
Foreign currency loss
(68,730)
959
Other expense, net
17
(248,416)
(912,222)
Operating income
2,869,801
3,422,888
Interest income / expense
38,394
(72,710)
Gains on sale of investments
9
-
672,428
Profit before tax
2,908,195
4,022,606
Deferred tax expense
20
(106,132)
(225,616)
Income tax expense
20
(329,854)
(444,591)
Total tax expense
(435,986)
(670,207)
Profit after tax
2,472,209
3,352,399
Other comprehensive income for the year
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the year
2,472,209
3,352,399
5
ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT .
1102 Budapest, Halom utca 5. | 1475 Budapest. Pf.: 116 +36 1 431 1200 |
info@any.hu|
www.any.hu
Disclaimer
ANY Security Printing Company plc published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 10:12:28 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.
Sales 2022
43 725 M
122 M
122 M
Net income 2022
-
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
9,84%
Capitalization
22 164 M
61,6 M
61,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,47x
Nbr of Employees
1 082
Free-Float
78,6%
Chart ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
1 545,00 HUF
Average target price
1 940,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target
25,6%