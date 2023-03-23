Advanced search
ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : IFRS Financial Statement 2022

03/23/2023 | 06:13am EDT
ANY SECURITY PRINTING CO MPANY

PLC AUD ITED FINANCIAL

STAT EMENTS

ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company Independent Auditors' Report and Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022

1

ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT .

1102 Budapest, Halom utca 5. | 1475 Budapest. Pf.: 116 +36 1 431 1200 | info@any.hu| www.any.hu

ANY SECURITY PRINTING CO MPANY

PLC AUD ITED FINANCIAL

STAT EMENTS

ANY Security Printing Company Public Limited Company

Audited Financial Statements

December 31, 2022

Table of content

TABLE OF CONTENT

2

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2022 DECEMBER

31, 2021

4

FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AS AT DECEMBER 31,

2022

5

CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2022

6

CASH-FLOW AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2022

7

SUPPLEMENTARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DEC. 31, 2022

8

1

GENERAL

8

2

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

11

4

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLES

23

5

INVENTORIES

23

6

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS AND PREPAYMENTS

24

7

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

26

8

RIGHT OF USE ASSET

27

9

INVESTMENTS

27

10

INTANGIBLES

28

11

TRADE ACCOUNTS PAYABLES

29

12 OTHER PAYABLES AND ACCRUALS

29

2

ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT .

1102 Budapest, Halom utca 5. | 1475 Budapest. Pf.: 116 +36 1 431 1200 | info@any.hu| www.any.hu

ANY SECURITY PRINTING CO MPANY

PLC AUD ITED FINANCIAL

STAT EMENTS

13

SHORT TERM AND LONG TERM LOANS

30

14

SHARE CAPITAL

30

15

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

31

16

NET SALES

33

17

OTHER EXPENSES, NET

35

18

COST OF SALES AND SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS 35

19

DIVIDEND INCOME

35

20

TAXATION

36

21

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

37

22

SHORT TERM AND LONG TERM PART OF LEASE LIABILITIES

37

23

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

39

24

REMUNERATION OF THE MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD AND

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

40

25

RISK MANAGEMENT

41

26

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

43

DECISIONS OF THE 22ND MARCH 2022 BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

43

3

ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT .

1102 Budapest, Halom utca 5. | 1475 Budapest. Pf.: 116 +36 1 431 1200 | info@any.hu| www.any.hu

ANY SECURITY PRINTING CO MPANY

PLC AUD ITED FINANCIAL

STAT EMENTS

Statement of Financial Position as at December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021

In HUF thousands:

Notes

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Current assets

Cash and bank

3

5,194,455

402,816

Accounts receivables

4

3,395,636

3,226,644

Inventories

5

5,887,390

2,995,296

Other current assets and prepayments

6

3,269,509

3,744,429

(without current tax receivable)

Current tax receivables

6

95,428

121

Total current assets

17,842,418

10,369,306

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

7

7,582,243

4,497,295

Right of use

8

2,584,834

3,450,164

Investments

9

1,747,819

1,747,819

Intangibles

10

-

-

Deferred tax assets

1,394

1,394

Other assets

9

6,029

3,162

Total non-current assets

11,922,319

9,699,834

Total assets

29,764,737

20,069,140

Current liabilities

Trade accounts payables

11

2,968,657

2,005,243

Short term part of lease liabilities

22

735,137

757,485

Other payables and accruals (without current tax

12

8,910,777

1,051,710

liabilities)

Current tax liabilities

12

946,080

1,228,661

Short term loans

13

2,202,009

1,981,659

Total current liabilities

15,762,660

7,024,758

Long term liabilities

Deferred tax liability

20

629,309

523,177

Long term part of lease liabilities

22

2,110,526

2,656,279

Long term loans

13

4,212,925

2,877,736

Total long term liabilities

6,952,760

6,057,192

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

14

1,449,876

1,449,876

Capital reserve

15

250,686

250,686

Retained earnings

15

5,803,803

5,741,676

Treasury shares

15

(455,048)

(455,048)

Total owners' equity

15

7,049,317

6,987,190

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

29,764,737

20,069,140

4

ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT .

1102 Budapest, Halom utca 5. | 1475 Budapest. Pf.: 116 +36 1 431 1200 | info@any.hu| www.any.hu

ANY SECURITY PRINTING CO MPANY

PLC AUD ITED FINANCIAL

STAT EMENTS

Financial Statement of Comprehensive Income as at December 31, 2022

In HUF thousands:

Notes

FY 2022

FY 2021

Net sales

16

30,419,070

29,149,011

Cost of sales

18

(21,510,866)

(18,191,241)

Gross profit

8,908,204

10,957,770

Selling general and administration

18

(6,987,013)

(7,051,354)

Gain/(Loss) on sale of fixed assets

2,298

854

Dividend income

19

1,263,458

426,881

Foreign currency loss

(68,730)

959

Other expense, net

17

(248,416)

(912,222)

Operating income

2,869,801

3,422,888

Interest income / expense

38,394

(72,710)

Gains on sale of investments

9

-

672,428

Profit before tax

2,908,195

4,022,606

Deferred tax expense

20

(106,132)

(225,616)

Income tax expense

20

(329,854)

(444,591)

Total tax expense

(435,986)

(670,207)

Profit after tax

2,472,209

3,352,399

Other comprehensive income for the year

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

2,472,209

3,352,399

5

ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT .

1102 Budapest, Halom utca 5. | 1475 Budapest. Pf.: 116 +36 1 431 1200 | info@any.hu| www.any.hu

