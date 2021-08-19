ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Increasing export sales, returning document orders

August 19, 2021. The first semestrial turnover of ANY Security Printing Company was HUF 22.4 billion, with card based documents sales of HUF 9.7 billion and export sales of 7.9 billion.

Operations in the first half of 2020 were hit by the epidemic, lower base period figures reflect this fact, and the increase in traffic is therefore disproportionately high. ANY's turnover for the first half of 2021 was HUF 22.4 billion, 73% higher than in the same period last year. Exports are HUF 7.9 billion, which is HUF 2.2 billion, almost 40% higher than in the first six month of last year, representing an export share of 35%. Consolidated EBITDA was HUF 3990 million, HUF 2715 million higher than in the base period. Net profit was HUF 2190 million, which rose by HUF 1889 million compared to the same half of last year.

'The first half of the year was very good for our Company, thanks to the return of document orders - that had fallen during the epidemic period - growth in the export market and non-recurrent projects, our sales revenue from each product segment increased. This growth calculated in Euro was over 20% compared to the last first half year before COVID (2019).

After the first quarter, the indicators for the second quarter are a proof of our staff's ability to cope with the new waves of epidemics. Taking advantage of the spare capacity in 2020, we have focused our energies on intensive product developments. Our new high value-added solutions and related intensive commercial activity is fruitful in 2021, contributing significantly to our revenue growth from the export market.

The sale of our 50% stake in our Bulgarian subsidiary - Direct Services - gives us the opportunity in the next periods to seek new opportunities in the world of digitalisation. In addition to our existing expertise and 170 years of experience, we see the future of the Printing Company in investing in innovative technologies, IT and product developments.' - commented Gábor ZSÁMBOKI, CEO of ANY Security Printing Company PLC, on the mid-term report.