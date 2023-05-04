ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Information on the order of payment of dividend for the year 2022

A N N O U N C E M E N T

For foreign private persons the following information is necessary for the payment / taxation:

surname and family name of shareholder, date and place of birth, official foreign address, current address (Hungarian address, if any), tax ID code (or if not, identification code created by the data provider).

For legal entities the following information is needed:

company name, seat and tax ID number of the shareholder (registration number in the case of investment funds).

The dividend shall be transferred according to the cash account announced by the account managers starting from 14th July 2023, provided that the account manager has furnished to KELER Ltd. all of the information pertaining to the shareholder in the required format.

ANY Security Printing Company Plc and KELER Ltd. acting as its agent shall not be held responsible for the delay resulting from the incomplete or incorrect data supply by the account managers or from the time intensiveness of the data processing.

In the event that the account manager supplies the missing or corrected data to KELER Ltd. after 14th July 2023, the dividend shall be transferred by the 5th working day of the month following the data supply.

ANY Security Printing Company Plc and KELER Ltd. are not liable to pay interest for dividends received after 14th July 2023.

ANY Security Printing Company Plc or its agent shall at all times calculate and pay the net dividend to its shareholders in compliance with the relevant regulations in force.

If the shareholder is a private person the private person is obliged to pay a 15-percent personal income tax after the dividend paid to him/her for the 2022 results.

If the shareholder is a foreign-resident private person and the shareholder wants to receive the dividend by using the preferential tax rate in accordance with the agreements made on the avoidance of double taxation, documents specified in Appendix 7 to the Act CXVII of 1995 (hereinafter: act on PIT) on the rules of personal income tax, shall be presented by him/her not later than by 10th July 2023 to the Share Issue Department of KELER Ltd. (1074 Budapest, Rákóczi út 70-72.).The securities account managers are hereby advised that a copy of the Hungarian official translation of the document executed by the foreign tax authority is enough to certify the foreign residence and therefore, we can accept residence certificates in this form as of the 2023 tax year. Should the existence of beneficial owner declaration be also required according to the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation, the acceptance of it is also subject to a document including the Hungarian official translation. The beneficial owner declaration can be naturally

