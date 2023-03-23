ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Remuneration report 2022

REMUNERATION REPORT
Remuneration Report
ANY Security Printing Company PLC. (hereinafter: the Company, H-1102 Budapest, Halom utca 5., Hungary) hereby publishes all the currently valid remuneration fee paid by cash and non-cash items to the members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board of the Company detailed by the nature of origin:
Members of the Board of Directors (BD) of ANY Security Printing Company PLC:
|
Name
|
Position
|
|
Remuneration fee
|
Note
|
|
(HUF gross / month)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dr. Ákos Erdős
|
Chairman of BD
|
|
254,000
|
|
Gave up his remuneration fee
|
|
|
from 1st December 2011.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gábor Zsámboki
|
Vice-chairman of BD
|
|
170,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Member and gave up his
|
Tamás Erdős
|
Member of BD
|
|
170,000
|
|
remuneration fee from 31st May
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Member and gave up his
|
Erwin Fidelis Reisch
|
Member of BD
|
|
170,000
|
|
remuneration fee from 31st May
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
György Gyergyák
|
Member of BD
|
|
170,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dr. Gábor Kepecs
|
Member of BD
|
|
170,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Members of the Supervisory Board (SD) of ANY Security Printing Company PLC:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Position
|
|
Remuneration fee
|
|
|
|
(HUF gross / month)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prof. Dr. Stumpf István
|
|
Chairman of SD
|
|
191,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dr. Istvánné Gömöri
|
|
Vice-chairman of SD
|
|
127,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ferenc Berkesi
|
|
|
Member of SD
|
|
127,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dr. Imre Repa
|
|
|
Member of SD
|
|
127,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Katalin Hegedűs
|
|
|
Member of SD
|
|
127,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gábor Kun
|
|
|
Member of SD
|
|
127,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
László Hanzsek
|
|
|
Member of SD
|
|
127,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ANY Security Printing Company PLC
former State Printing Company
Disclaimer
ANY Security Printing Company plc published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 10:12:28 UTC.