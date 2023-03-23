ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Remuneration report 2022

REMUNERATION REPORT

ANY Security Printing Company PLC. (hereinafter: the Company, H-1102 Budapest, Halom utca 5., Hungary) hereby publishes all the currently valid remuneration fee paid by cash and non-cash items to the members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board of the Company detailed by the nature of origin:

Members of the Board of Directors (BD) of ANY Security Printing Company PLC:

Name Position Remuneration fee Note (HUF gross / month) Dr. Ákos Erdős Chairman of BD 254,000 Gave up his remuneration fee from 1st December 2011. Gábor Zsámboki Vice-chairman of BD 170,000 Member and gave up his Tamás Erdős Member of BD 170,000 remuneration fee from 31st May 2014 Member and gave up his Erwin Fidelis Reisch Member of BD 170,000 remuneration fee from 31st May 2014 György Gyergyák Member of BD 170,000 Dr. Gábor Kepecs Member of BD 170,000 Members of the Supervisory Board (SD) of ANY Security Printing Company PLC: Name Position Remuneration fee (HUF gross / month) Prof. Dr. Stumpf István Chairman of SD 191,000 Dr. Istvánné Gömöri Vice-chairman of SD 127,000 Ferenc Berkesi Member of SD 127,000 Dr. Imre Repa Member of SD 127,000 Katalin Hegedűs Member of SD 127,000 Gábor Kun Member of SD 127,000 László Hanzsek Member of SD 127,000

