  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. ANY Biztonsági Nyomda Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANY   HU0000093257

ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.

(ANY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
1555.00 HUF   +1.30%
06:13aAny Biztonsági Nyomda : General Meeting Proposals 2023
PU
06:13aAny Biztonsági Nyomda : IFRS Consolidated Financial Statement 2022
PU
06:13aAny Biztonsági Nyomda : IFRS Financial Statement 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Remuneration report 2022

03/23/2023 | 06:13am EDT
REMUNERATION REPORT

Remuneration Report

ANY Security Printing Company PLC. (hereinafter: the Company, H-1102 Budapest, Halom utca 5., Hungary) hereby publishes all the currently valid remuneration fee paid by cash and non-cash items to the members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board of the Company detailed by the nature of origin:

Members of the Board of Directors (BD) of ANY Security Printing Company PLC:

Name

Position

Remuneration fee

Note

(HUF gross / month)

Dr. Ákos Erdős

Chairman of BD

254,000

Gave up his remuneration fee

from 1st December 2011.

Gábor Zsámboki

Vice-chairman of BD

170,000

Member and gave up his

Tamás Erdős

Member of BD

170,000

remuneration fee from 31st May

2014

Member and gave up his

Erwin Fidelis Reisch

Member of BD

170,000

remuneration fee from 31st May

2014

György Gyergyák

Member of BD

170,000

Dr. Gábor Kepecs

Member of BD

170,000

Members of the Supervisory Board (SD) of ANY Security Printing Company PLC:

Name

Position

Remuneration fee

(HUF gross / month)

Prof. Dr. Stumpf István

Chairman of SD

191,000

Dr. Istvánné Gömöri

Vice-chairman of SD

127,000

Ferenc Berkesi

Member of SD

127,000

Dr. Imre Repa

Member of SD

127,000

Katalin Hegedűs

Member of SD

127,000

Gábor Kun

Member of SD

127,000

László Hanzsek

Member of SD

127,000

ANY Security Printing Company PLC

former State Printing Company

Disclaimer

ANY Security Printing Company plc published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 10:12:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
