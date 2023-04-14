ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Resolutions of the AGM of ANY PLC. held on 14 April, 2023
04/14/2023 | 09:46am EDT
A N N O U N C E M E N T
Resolutions of the 14th April 2023 Annual General Meeting of ANY Security Printing Company Plc
ANY Security Printing Company Plc. kindly informs all the stakeholders about having the Annual General Meeting held on 14th April 2023, on which the following resolutions were accepted:
1/2023. (14th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The Annual General Meeting elected Dr. Ákos Erdős as the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the Statutes paragraph 10.8, Tamás Karakó as court reporter, Erzsébet Rupp and György Pálfi as attestors of the minutes, Szilvia Alapi and Balázs Pfalzgráf as the members of the poll committee.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,186,921 yes, 0 no, 2,975 abstention.)
2/2023. (14th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The AGM of Shareholders accepted the report of the Board of Directors on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act for the 2022 business year.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,189,896 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
3/2023. (14th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The AGM of Shareholders accepted the proposal of the Board of Directors for the use of profit.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,189,896 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
4/2023. (14th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The AGM of Shareholders accepted the relevant report of the Supervisory Board on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act and on the distribution of the profit for the 2022 business year.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,189,896 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
1
ANY SECURITY PRINTING COMPANY PLC
Halom utca 5, Budapest 1102, Hungary | 1475 Budapest. Pf.: 116 +36 1 431 1200 | info@any.hu | www.any.hu
A N N O U N C E M E N T
5/2023. (14th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The AGM of Shareholders accepted the relevant report of the Audit Committee on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act and on the distribution of profit for the 2022 business year.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,189,896 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
6/2023. (14th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The AGM of Shareholders accepted the relevant report of the Auditor of the Company on the Company's reports under the Accounting Act and on the determination of the profit for the 2022 business year.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,189,896 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
7/2023. (14th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The AGM of the Shareholders approved the balance sheet of the Company with assets vs. equity and liabilities of HUF 29,764,737 thousand, net profit of HUF 2,472,209 thousand, and approved the consolidated balance sheet of the Company with assets vs. equity and liabilities of HUF 34,127,700 thousand, net profit of HUF 2,244,042. A dividend totalling HUF 2,307,965 thousand (HUF 156 per share) will be paid for the shareholders from the net profit of 2021. The date for the payment of the dividend is: 14th July 2023.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,189,896 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
8/2023. (14th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The General Meeting approves the Statement on Corporate Governance Practice.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,189,896 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
9/2023. (14th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The AGM of Shareholders approved the Company's Remuneration Report for the 2022 business year.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,189,896 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
2
ANY SECURITY PRINTING COMPANY PLC
Halom utca 5, Budapest 1102, Hungary | 1475 Budapest. Pf.: 116 +36 1 431 1200 | info@any.hu | www.any.hu
A N N O U N C E M E N T
10/2023. (14th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The AGM elected Deloitte Auditing and Consulting Ltd. (Registered seat: H-1068 Budapest, Dózsa György
út 84/C., registration number: 01-09-071057, Chamber of Auditors' registration number: 000083) as Auditor from 1st May 2023 until 31st May 2026, represented by Tamás Horváth as head of audit engagement (address: H-1028 Budapest, Bölény utca 16., mother's name: Veronika Grósz, Chamber of Auditors' registration number: MKVK 003449). The AGM approved the Audit fee of HUF 22,500,000 for the year 2023.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,189,896 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
11/2023. (14th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders accepts the resignation of György Gyergyák and thanks his work. The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders elects as new member of the Board of Directors Robert Elton Brooker III. (mother's name is Katharine Jones, 12224 Iron Bluff Place, Austin, TX 78744, USA) for a definite period of 5 years between 1st May 2023 and 1st May 2028.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,189,896 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
12/2023. (14th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-elects as member of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company Gábor Zsámboki (mother's name is Mária Német, 1056 Budapest, Belgrád rakpart 21.) from 1st May 2023 till 1st May 2028.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,045,973 yes, 0 no, 143,923 abstention.)
13/2023. (14th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-elects as member of the Board of Directors dr. Ákos Erdős (mother's name is Klára Békés, US 02445 Brookline, Winthrop street 9.) from 1st May 2023 till 1st May 2028.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,189,896 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
3
ANY SECURITY PRINTING COMPANY PLC
Halom utca 5, Budapest 1102, Hungary | 1475 Budapest. Pf.: 116 +36 1 431 1200 | info@any.hu | www.any.hu
A N N O U N C E M E N T
14/2023. (14th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-elects as member of the Board of Directors Erwin Fidelis Reisch (mother's name is dr. Ingeburg Flad, 70599 Stuttgart, Trüffelweg 23.) from 1st May 2023 till 1st May 2028.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,189,896 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
15/2023. (14th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-elects as member of the Board of Directors Dr. Gábor Tibor Kepecs (mother's name is Zsuzsanna Szabovszky, 1074 Budapest, Dohány utca 22-24. I/4.) from 1st May 2023 till 1st May 2028.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,189,896 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
16/2023. (14th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-elects as member of the Board of Directors Tamás Erdős (mother's name is Zsuzsa Láng, 1055 Budapest, Balassi Bálint utca 9-11. I/4a.) from 1st May 2023 till 1st May 2028.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,189,896 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
17/2023. (14th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The AGM of Shareholders accepted the remuneration of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board as unchanged.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,189,896 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
18/2023. (14th April) Annual General Meeting Resolution
The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting should authorize the Company's Board of Directors to buy at most 2,958,930 pieces of registered ordinary shares series A issued by ANY Security Printing Company PLC. with a nominal value of HUF 98 each (up to maximum 20% of share capital) in accordance with the conditions set out in the referring regulations to cover the employee and management share option programme introduced at the Company and to ensure the possibility of a prompt intervention
4
ANY SECURITY PRINTING COMPANY PLC
Halom utca 5, Budapest 1102, Hungary | 1475 Budapest. Pf.: 116 +36 1 431 1200 | info@any.hu | www.any.hu
A N N O U N C E M E N T
in the case of share price fluctuation. The share price of the share acquisitions must be at most the 120% of the average stock exchange closing price fixed at the Budapest Stock Exchange in the week preceding the stock exchange transaction. By the present authorization, the Board of Directors may exercise the right of share acquisition until 14th October 2024.
(The Annual General Meeting accepted the resolution with the following votes: 7,189,896 yes, 0 no, 0 abstention.)
Budapest, 14th April 2023
Gábor Zsámboki,
Chief Executive Officer
ANY Security Printing Company Plc
5
ANY SECURITY PRINTING COMPANY PLC
Halom utca 5, Budapest 1102, Hungary | 1475 Budapest. Pf.: 116 +36 1 431 1200 | info@any.hu | www.any.hu
ANY Security Printing Company plc published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 13:45:20 UTC.