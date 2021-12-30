ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : Zipper Services, the Romanian subsidiary of ANY Security Printing Company, acquires Atlas S.R.L.

30th December 2021. ANY Security Printing Company PLC hereby informs its Shareholders that the Company's Romanian subsidiary Zipper Services SRL has signed an agreement to acquire Atlas S.R.L., also based in Romania.

Zipper Services, majority owned by ANY Security Printing Company, has signed an agreement with the owners of the Romanian based company Atlas S.R.L., to acquire 100% of the company's shares. The purchase price of the shares is EUR 1.371 million. The closing of the transaction is subject to the registration of the change of ownership by the Romanian authorities.