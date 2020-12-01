Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Budapest Stock Exchange  >  ANY Biztonsági Nyomda Nyrt.    ANY   HU0000093257

ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.

(ANY)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : produces tax stamps henceforward

12/01/2020 | 09:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1st December 2020. The consortium led by ANY Security Printing Company has signed a two-year contract with the National Tax and Customs Administration of Hungary for the production of tax stamps.

The consortium of ANY Security Printing Company Plc. and Hungarian Banknote Printing Shareholding Company won the tender procedure conducted by the National Tax and Customs Administration for the production of tax stamps. The estimated net value of the contract from the beginning of next year to the end of 2022 is HUF 4.95 billion.

Disclaimer

ANY Security Printing Company plc published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 14:28:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.
09:28aANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : produces tax stamps henceforward
PU
11/20ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : Stable operation even during the epidemic situation
PU
07/31ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : Personal change in the management of ANY 31/07/2020
PU
05/18ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : Higher export in the first quarter
PU
04/27ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : Earnings per share are HUF 89
PU
04/16ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA : Investor information
PU
2019ANY BIZTONSAGI NYOMDA : 'The most beautiful stamp of 2018' was produced in ANY P..
PU
2019ANY BIZTONSAGI NYOMDA : Today is International Identity Day
PU
2019ANY BIZTONSAGI NYOMDA : Printing Company closed a good quarter
PU
2019ANY BIZTONSAGI NYOMDA : Today is World Population Day – personal identity ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 30 181 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 6 340 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,73%
Capitalization 17 789 M 59,2 M 59,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 037
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.
Duration : Period :
ANY Biztonsági Nyomda Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 437,00 HUF
Last Close Price 1 240,00 HUF
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Gábor Zsámboki Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ákos Erdos Chairman
Norbert Szász Director-Operations & IT Development
Tamás Karakó Chief Financial Officer
Gábor Péter Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANY BIZTONSÁGI NYOMDA NYRT.-10.79%59
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-32.60%5 265
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.-34.14%4 760
CIMPRESS PLC-28.74%2 331
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-10.43%2 235
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO., LTD.-10.22%1 231
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ