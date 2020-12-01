ANY Biztonsági Nyomda : produces tax stamps henceforward

1st December 2020. The consortium led by ANY Security Printing Company has signed a two-year contract with the National Tax and Customs Administration of Hungary for the production of tax stamps.

The consortium of ANY Security Printing Company Plc. and Hungarian Banknote Printing Shareholding Company won the tender procedure conducted by the National Tax and Customs Administration for the production of tax stamps. The estimated net value of the contract from the beginning of next year to the end of 2022 is HUF 4.95 billion.