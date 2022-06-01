Log in
    600569   CNE0000018Y4

ANYANG IRON AND STEEL CO., LTD.

(600569)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  05-31
2.760 CNY   -1.78%
06/01China Anyang Iron & Steel Group halts plan to sell stake via public listing
RE
04/25Anyang Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/25Anyang Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
China Anyang Iron & Steel Group halts plan to sell stake via public listing

06/01/2022 | 10:54pm EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese steel producer Anyang Iron & Steel Group has scrapped a plan to sell an 80% stake through a public listing, its listed arm said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Liaoning Fangda Group in March offered to acquire a stake in the central-China based steelmaker for at least 11 billion yuan ($1.64 billion) and had submitted an application for the purchase and a deposit to the Henan Zhongyuan Property Rights Exchange.

However, the two parties failed to reach agreement on terms of the mixed-ownership reform in the stipulated time, Anyang Group's listed arm, Anyang Iron and Steel Co Ltd, said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The company's owner, the state-assets regulator in Henan province, had approved the scrapping of the public transfer, according to the filing, adding that the authority would decide whether the company would continue with the restructuring plan.

($1 = 6.6973 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANYANG IRON AND STEEL CO., LTD. -1.78% 2.76 End-of-day quote.-7.69%
SHANGHAI A INDEX -0.13% 3334.46 Real-time Quote.-12.58%
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES INDEX -1.55% 303.8774 Real-time Quote.6.30%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.15% 6.70612 Delayed Quote.4.99%
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 7 928 M 1 186 M 1 186 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 14 763
Free-Float 32,0%
Anyang Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yin Jun Yu General Manager
Zhi Yong Wang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Li Jian Li Chairman
Fu Yong Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chun Tao Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANYANG IRON AND STEEL CO., LTD.-7.69%1 210
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-10.06%21 362
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-3.39%18 406
JSW STEEL LIMITED-13.10%17 086
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.83%14 699
TERNIUM S.A.1.03%8 632